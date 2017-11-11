Wordpress vs Joomla vs Magento vs Drupal GuidedBy : - Wpglobal Support.
Definition Of Different Technique WORDPRESS : WordPress is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) based on...
What is CMS ? WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and Magento are all open-source content management systems. This means they are so...
Difference b/w :- Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Drupal The difference is that Magento is a CMS developed specifically for eC...
Wordpress • Unsecure CMS platform. • Incomplete and inconsistent documentation. • Includes complex technical code. • Pingb...
Conclusion Drupal, Joomla and WordPress are all open-source content management systems (CMS).Drupal and Joomla come across...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Wordpress vs joomla vs joomla vs drupal ppt (5)1

21 views

Published on

The content Wordpress vs Joomla vs Magento vs Drupal contains the difference, the advantages, the disadvantages, their definiation and their out its conclusion.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Wordpress vs joomla vs joomla vs drupal ppt (5)1

  1. 1. Wordpress vs Joomla vs Magento vs Drupal GuidedBy : - Wpglobal Support.
  2. 2. Definition Of Different Technique WORDPRESS : WordPress is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) based on PHP and MySQL. To work on WordPress it to be installed on a web server, which would either be part of an Internet hosting service or a network host in its own right. For the ideas of wordpress-backup-restore content. JOOMLA : Joomla is a free and open-source content management system (CMS). It was built on a model web application framework that can be used independently of the CMS. MAGENTO : Magento is a free and open-source content management system (CMS) based on PHP. The software was originally developed by Varien. DRUPAL : Drupal is a free and open source content-management framework based on PHP. Systems we use also works on drupal, for knowledge management and for business collaboration purposes.
  3. 3. What is CMS ? WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and Magento are all open-source content management systems. This means they are software programs which create a website for you without the need to have a detailed understanding of computer coding.They are designed to help you to manage and design your website, enabling you to upload and edit new contents. Control how, when and to whom the content is displayed, and manage how the user and the content interacts together. To get more info. about the relevant content CMS click here.
  4. 4. Difference b/w :- Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Drupal The difference is that Magento is a CMS developed specifically for eCommerce whereas Wordpress Commerce is an eCommerce framework that's bolted onto a general-purpose CMS. Overall, if you want to build anything other than an eCommerce site, then WordPress, Joomla and Drupal are your options. Advantages of :- Wordpress, Joomla, Magento, Drupal They all are open-source content management system (CMS), free to use and come with lots of free online advice.They help search engine optimization (SEO) by creating search engine friendly URL's.There are a lots of themes to choose from these and can be customised to give your site a unique design.Website management is done via an easy way to use admin panel.Installation is usually Straight forward. Comparision b/t these two wordpress & blogger READ MORE.
  5. 5. Wordpress • Unsecure CMS platform. • Incomplete and inconsistent documentation. • Includes complex technical code. • Pingback Disadvantages :-> Here we bring you the 3 main disadvantages of the followings: Joomla • Limited adjustment options • Server resources and efficiency • Paid plugins Magento • It is architected like an enterprise Java application. • It tends to be slow particularly on smaller, single servers. • It is Complex. Drupal • Installation and modification • Compatibility • Efficiency
  6. 6. Conclusion Drupal, Joomla and WordPress are all open-source content management systems (CMS).Drupal and Joomla come across with many more built-in features than WordPress. However, WordPress defeats them in ease use of it, plugins and themes. We came across that most non-developer would find WordPress easier in compare to Joomla or Drupal.For more info click here.

×