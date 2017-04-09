E3-Engagement,Effeciency and Effectiveness 24/7 HR
 Background  Idea –E3  Efficiency  Puzzle Categories  Sample Puzzles  Capturing result for Analytics  Effectiveness...
 Most important Body parts  Brain • Brain efficiency [IQ]is Directly proportional to Productivity • Heart [EQ] • Respons...
 Activities which increases Brain efficiency  Learning Foreign language  Play Brain Games  Read  Physical Exercises ...
 Puzzle is asked to increase Sensitivity in Brain parts which are not used regularly  Puzzle prompted for 8 seconds  Pu...
Increased Efficiency More Work Done/Time Resources have better personal – professional life balance Increased Profit and D...
Efficiency Cost per hour Efficiency increased for a year Comments X 16 1.01X 16.16 37.8 X Increase of 1% efficnecy Profit ...
 Induction for Specific Jobs  Testing (Concentration)  Development ( Analytical, Concentration)  Support (Accuracy, An...
 Analytical  Cognitive  Concentration Puzzle Categories
 Questions with Increment / Decrement difficulty to be provided next time  Data Collection [3 way reconciliation]  Time...
 Improvement in following  Efficiency  Analytical Skills  Cumulative Skills  Effectiveness  Quality of work  Respon...
 Meditation  Start of the Day  Value Proposition :-Helps to align the day, better focus and planning of day  End of Da...
 V 2.0  Use of Occult Sciences for Personnel Development  Astrology  Palmistry  Graphology  Numerlogy Next Versions
Employee engagement
Employee engagement

