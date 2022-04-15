Bihar B.Ed Admission Online Form 2022-23 Vidhyam Academy.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Government of Bihar Every Year Invites Online B.Ed. Application Form Through the Nodal University Of Bihar For Taking Admission In Two-Year B. Ed. Course In the All University Of Bihar Through Bihar B. Ed. Joined Entrance Test (CET-BED). There Are Three Modes Available For B.Ed. Course As Regular Mode, Distance Mode And Shiksha Shastri. For Taking Admission In This Course, You Have To Qualify Entrance Test And Then Opt For Online Counseling.
Government of Bihar Every Year Invites Online B.Ed. Application Form Through the Nodal University Of Bihar For Taking Admission In Two-Year B. Ed. Course In the All University Of Bihar Through Bihar B. Ed. Joined Entrance Test (CET-BED). There Are Three Modes Available For B.Ed. Course As Regular Mode, Distance Mode And Shiksha Shastri. For Taking Admission In This Course, You Have To Qualify Entrance Test And Then Opt For Online Counseling.