Bihar B.Ed Admission Online Form 2022-23 Vidhyam Academy.pdf

Government of Bihar Every Year Invites Online B.Ed. Application Form Through the Nodal University Of Bihar For Taking Admission In Two-Year B. Ed. Course In the All University Of Bihar Through Bihar B. Ed. Joined Entrance Test (CET-BED). There Are Three Modes Available For B.Ed. Course As Regular Mode, Distance Mode And Shiksha Shastri. For Taking Admission In This Course, You Have To Qualify Entrance Test And Then Opt For Online Counseling.