Induction Motor (B.L.Thareja Vol. - 2)

Electrical Technology Induction Motors Three phase and single phase
Induction Motor: General Principle  Conversion of electrical power into mechanical power takes place in the rotating part...
Some applications of an Induction motor  Application wise induction motor find in different industrial sectors such as fo...
Introduction  Three-phase induction motors are the most common and frequently encountered(used /seen) machines in industr...
- run essentially as constant speed from no-load to full load - Singly excited machine - Self starting - Its speed depends...
Practical Cut out - Construction
Cutaway in a typical wound-rotor IM. Notice the brushes and the slip rings 1.Slip rings 2 Brushes 5 Air fan/fins 6 Shaft 4...
3 phase 4 pole construction of the motor
Three phase IM construction:  Two main parts:  Stator : Stationary part  Rotor : Rotating part
The Stator  The stator of an induction motor is, in principle, the same as that of a synchronous motor or generator (Unit...
Rotor: - A revolving rotor - Composed of punched laminations, stacked (usually neatly shaped) to create a series of rotor ...
Construction Squirrel cage rotor Wound rotor Notice the slip rings
SQUIRREL – CAGE ROTOR Rotor is consist of laminated core & in the outer periphery of this laminations there is the facili...
SQUIRREL – CAGE ROTOR  Almost 90% of the motors are of this type and the view of the rotor is like cage of squirrel so th...
CONTINUE TO ROTOR. . . .  It should be noted that the rotor bars are permanently short-circuited on themselves, hence it ...
Slip ring rotor  The other three winding terminals are brought out and connected to three insulated slip-rings mounted on...
 When running under normal conditions, the slip- rings are automatically short-circuited by means of a metal collar, whic...
 Frame. Made of close-grained alloy cast iron. The function of the frame is to support stator core and winding. It also p...
Comparison of Squirrel cage and Slip rings IM  Squirrel cage IM • Rotor type – sq. cage • Simple and rugged const. 90% of...
Comparison cont. • High starting current, 5 to 7 times of full load current. • Can be started by starter : DOL, star-delta...
Define R.M.F.  The rotating magnetic field defined as the field or flux having constant amplitude but whose axis is conti...
Two phase supply  The principle of a 2-phase, 2-pole stator having two identical windings, 90 space degrees apart, is ill...
Concluding lines……….  1. That the magnitude of the resultant flux is constant and is equal to fm — the maximum flux due t...
Three phase supply (RMF):  It will now be shown that when three-phase windings displaced in space by 120º, are fed by thr...
Rotating Magnetic Field  Balanced three phase windings, i.e. mechanically displaced 120 degrees form each other, fed by b...
Synchronous speed P 50 Hz 60 Hz 2 3000 3600 4 1500 1800 6 1000 1200 8 750 900 10 600 720 12 500 600
Rotating Magnetic Field
Rotating Magnetic Field
Rotating Magnetic Field
Conclusion  Hence, we conclude that: 1. the resultant flux is of constant value = 3/2 fm i.e. 1.5 times the maximum value...
Developed Torque in the Squirrel Cage Rotor
How does Rotor Rotates ???  A magnetic flux of constant magnitude, but rotating at synchronous speed, is set up will cuts...
Principle of operation  This rotating magnetic field cuts the rotor windings and produces an induced voltage in the rotor...
Induction motor speed  At what speed will the IM run? - Can the IM run at the synchronous speed, why? - If rotor runs at ...
WHY DOES THE ROTOR ROTATE?  When 3-ph stator windings are fed with 3-ph supply then as seen from above a magnetic flux of...
CONTINUE……. According to the Faraday’s laws of Electromagnetic induction.  “THE FREQUENCY OF INDUCED EMF IS THE SAME AS ...
Hence to reduce the relative speed the rotor starts running in the same direction as that of flux & tries to catch up the ...
•In Fig (a) is shown the stator field which is assumed to be rotating clockwise. The relative motion of the rotor with res...
Induction motor speed and Slip:  So, the IM will always run at a speed lower than the synchronous speed.  The difference...
 In practice, the rotor never succeeds in ‘catching up’ with the stator field.  If it really did so, then there would be...
The Slip Where s is the slip Notice that : if the rotor runs at synchronous speed s = 0 if the rotor is stationary s = 1 S...
Starting torque Torque depends on…….
Condition for maximum starting torque
Torque Under Running Conditions  E2= standstill rotor induced e.m.f./phase  X2=standstill rotor reactance/phase  f2 = r...
Condition of Condition or Maximum Torque Under Running Conditions
Torque Slip Characteristics
Main points to be discussed N=Ns, slip = 0; Torque = 0 curve will start from origin When speed nearly equals to Ns, sX2 is...
Cont… Further increase in slip, drop in speed due to increase in load, beyond the point of maximum torque, torque begins t...
Maximum torque Effect of rotor resistance on torque-speed characteristic
Induction Motors and Transformers  Both IM and transformer works on the principle of induced voltage - Transformer: volta...
Power losses in Induction machines
Power losses in Induction machines  Copper losses - Copper loss in the stator (PSCL) = I1 2R1 - Copper loss in the rotor ...
Speed Control of three phase induction motors  Stator voltage control  Stator frequency control  Controlling the number...
Stator Voltage Control  Only stator voltage is vary the speed of IM  stator frequency is maintained constant  T α V1  ...
Changing Applied Voltage  This method, though the cheapest and the easiest, is rarely used because (i) a large change in ...
Changing the Applied Frequency  This method is also used very rarely.  Syn. Speed of motor is given by Ns = 120 f/P.  C...
Changing the Number of Stator Poles
Rotor Rheostat Control  In this method which is applicable to slip-ring motors alone, the motor speed is reduced by intro...
Rotor Rheostat Control
Disadvantages:  One serious disadvantage of this method is that with increase in rotor resistance, I2R losses also increa...
Crawling Cogging &
Effect of crawling
Concept of YD starter in three phase IM  Starting line current connected in star at the starting instant = starting motor...
Star Delta Starter
Single Phase Induction Motor  As the name suggests, this type of motor has only one stator winding (main winding) and ope...
Not Self Starting  The single-phase induction motor is not self- starting.  When the motor is connected to a single-phas...
Need of Capacitor  The starting mechanism of the single-phase induction motor is mainly an additional stator winding (sta...
SINGLE-PHASE AC INDUCTION MOTOR WITH AND WITHOUT A START MECHANISM
 This motor has a start type capacitor in series with the auxiliary winding like the capacitor start motor for high start...
Double-field Revolving Theory
 After some time, when A and B would have rotated through angle + f and − f, as in Fig. the resultant flux would be
Making Single-phase Induction Motor Self-starting  A single-phase induction motor is not self-starting. To overcome this ...
Split Phase Induction Motor  In split-phase machine, shown in Fig (a), the main winding has low resistance but high react...
 Hence, as shown in Fig. (b), the current Is drawn by the starting winding lags behind the applied voltage V by a small a...
Applications  Fans and blowers  Washing machine  Centrifugal pumps
