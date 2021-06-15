Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEMATOLOGICAL DISORDERS IN PREGNANCY
Introduction • Anemia is the most common hematological disorder in pregnancy. It is a major public health concern in devel...
Incidence • Incidence of anemia in pregnancy ranges widely from 40- 80 per cent in the tropics Compared to in the develope...
Classification • Physiological anemia of pregnancy • Pathological
Cont…. • Anemia associated with nutritional deficiency • Iron deficiency • Folic acid deficiency • Vitamin B12 deficiency ...
Cont… • Anemia associated with decreased production of blood cells • Bone marrow disorders • Bone marrow suppression • Chr...
Cont… • Acquired hemolytic anemia • Autoimmune hemolytic anemia • Hemolytic anemia associated with thrombotic thrombocytop...
Definition • Anemia is defined by the world health organization as hemohlobin levels of <11g/dl or hematocrit of <33%. It ...
Physiological anemia of pregnancy • <11g/dl in the first trimester • <10.5g/dl in the second trimester • <11g/dl in the th...
Categorization of anemia Category WHO Hemoglobin gm/dl ICMR Hemoglobin gm/dl Mild anemia 9-10.9 10-11 Moderate anemia 7-9 ...
Concept of physiological anemia • There is disproportionate increase in plasma volume, RBC volume and haemoglobin mass dur...
Erythropoiesis • In adults, erythropoiesis is confined to the bone marrow. Red blood cells are formed through stages of pr...
Cont… • Inadequate reserve or increased demand or deficient supply of any of the constituents interferes with the normal e...
Causes Before pregnancy Faulty dietetic habits Faulty absorption mechanism Iron loss During pregnancy Increased demand of ...
Iron deficiency anemia – clinical features • Symptoms: • Lassitude and a feeling of exhaustion or weakness may be the earl...
Cont… • On examination: • There is pallor of varying degrees; evidences of glossitis and stomatitis • Edema of the legs ma...
Investigation • The patient having a hemoglobin level 9 gm% or less should be subjected to a full haematological investiga...
To ascertain the type of anemia • Peripheral blood smear • Haematological indices : Calculation of MCHC, MCV and MCH is ba...
To find out the cause of anemia • Appropriate investigation should be undertaken as per the history and clinical examinati...
Differential diagnosis • All the causes of hypochromic anemia are to be differentiated. Apart from iron deficiency, other ...
Complication of anemia in pregnancy • During pregnancy: • The following complications are likely to increase: • Pre-eclamp...
• During labour: • Uterine inertia is not a common associate; on the contrary the labour is short because of a small baby ...
• Puerperium: There is increased chance of : • Puerperal sepsis • Subinvolution • Poor lactation • Puerperal venous thromb...
• Effects on baby: • Amount of iron transferred to the fetus is unaffected even if the mother suffers from iron deficiency...
Prognosis • Maternal • If detected early and proper treatment is instituted, anemia improves promptly. At times, there is ...
Treatment • The prophylaxis includes : Avoidance of frequent child- births-a minimum interval between pregnancies, should ...
• Supplementary iron therapy : Even with a well-balanced diet, supplementary iron should be a routine patient becomes free...
• Dietary prescription: A realistic balanced diet, rich in iron and protein, should be prescribed which should be within t...
• Adequate treatment should be instituted to eradicate hookworm infestation, dysentery, malaria, bleeding piles, and urina...
• Hospitalisation: • Ideally all patients having haemoglobin level 9 gm/100 ml or less should be admitted for investigatio...
• General treatment • Diet: A realistic balanced diet rich in proteins, iron and vitamins and which is easily assimilable ...
• Specific therapy • The principle is to raise the haemoglobin level as near to normal as possible. Thereafter, an attempt...
Iron therapy • Oral route • The preparations available are ferrous gluconate, ferrous fumarate or ferrous succinate. In sp...
Drawback • Intolerance • Unpredictable absorption rate • Response of therapy is evidenced by: • Sense of wellbeing • Incre...
• Rate of improvement : The improvement should be evident within three weeks of the therapy. After a lapse of few days, th...
• Contraindications of oral therapy: The following are the contraindications of oral therapy • Intolerance to oral iron. •...
Parental therapy • Intravenous route : • Repeated injections • Total dose infusion (TDI) • Intramuscular route
• Indications of parenteral therapy • Contraindications of oral therapy. • Patient is not co-operative to take oral iron. ...
• Intravenous route • Total dose infusion (TDI) : • The deficit of iron is first calculated and the total amount of iron r...
• Advantages: • It eliminates repeated and painful intramuscular injections. • The treatment is completed in a day and the...
• Limitations: • As the maximum haemoglobin response does not appear before four to nine weeks, the method is unsuitable i...
• Estimation of the total requirement: The manufacturer’s information is to follow for dose calculation. One such formula ...
• Pre-requisites: • Correct diagnosis of true iron deficiency anemia • Adequate supervision • Facilities for management of...
• Intramuscular therapy: • The compounds used are Iron-dextran (Imferon) Iron- sorbitol-citric acid complex in dextrin (Ir...
• Procedure of injections: • After an initial test dose of 1 ml, the injections are given daily or on alternate days in do...
• Drawbacks: • The injections are painful although less with Jectofer • Chance of abscess formation and a discolouration o...
• Place of blood transfusion: • The indication of blood transfusion in anemia during pregnancy is very much limited. The i...
• The quality and quantity of blood: The blood to be transfused should be relatively fresh, properly typed, grouped and cr...
• Advantages of blood transfusion • Increases oxygen carrying capacity of the blood • Haemoglobin from the haemolysed red ...
• Precautions • Utmost precautions are to be taken to minimise reaction and over loading of the heart. • Antihistaminic (P...
• Drawbacks: • Premature labour may start which is more related to blood reaction • There is increased chance of cardiac f...
• Exchange transfusion: • The place of exchange transfusion is very much limited except in desperate cases. Its indication...
Management during labour • First stage: The following are the special precautions that are to be taken when an anaemic pat...
• Second stage: Asepsis is maintained. Prophylactic low forceps or vacuum delivery may be done to shorten the duration of ...
• Puerperium: • Prophylactic antibiotics are given to prevent infection • Predelivery antianemic therapy should be continu...
Nursing care plan • Nursing care plan for clients with anemia includes: assess risk factors, decrease fatigue, maintenance...
• Fatigue • Nursing Diagnosis • Fatigue • May be related to • Decreased hemoglobin and diminished oxygen-carrying capacity...
• Nursing intervention • Assess the specific cause of fatigue • Assess the client’s ability to perform activities of daily...
• Deficient Knowledge • Nursing Diagnosis • Deficient Knowledge • May be related to • Complexity of treatment. • Lack of r...
• Intervention • Assess current knowledge of the diagnosis, disease process and treatment • Assess the clients and family’...
• Risk For Infection • Nursing Diagnosis • Risk for Infection • Risk Factors • Bone marrow malfunction. • Marrow replaceme...
• Interventions • Assess the local or systemic sign of infection, such as fever chills, swelling, pain and body malaise • ...
MEGALOBLASTIC ANEMIA • In megaloblastic anemia, there is derangement in red cell maturation with the production in the bon...
Causes • Strict vegetarian diet • Gastritis • Gastrectomy • Bariatric surgery • Ileal bypass • Crohn's • Drugs-Metformin, ...
Cont… Addisonian pernicious anemia is caused by lack of absorption of vitamin B12 due to lack of intrinsic factor. It is a...
Causes of folic acid deficiency in pregnancy • Inadequate intake due to: • Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite. • Dietar...
• Abnormal demand: • Infection-Infection reduces the life span of the red cells and hence increases the demand of folic ac...
• Failure of utilisation • This is associated with anticonvulsant drugs used in epilepsy or with presence of infection. Di...
• Increased demand due to: • Increased maternal tissue including red cell volume • Developing product of conception • Mult...
Signs and symptoms of B12 deficiency • Smooth beefy red tongue with loss of papillae • Gastro intestinal symptoms • Burnin...
Diagnostic test • Complete blood count • Peripheral blood smear • Macrocytic RBC • Hypersegmented neutrophils • Serum leve...
Effect on pregnancy • Association between folic acid/ vitamin B12 deficiency anemia and preeclampsia- like syndrome, fetal...
Treatment of vitamin B12 deficiency • Intramuscular or deep subcutaneous cobalamin is administered • 1mg every day for 1 w...
Dimorphic anemia • This is the most common type of anemia met with in the tropics. It is related to dietary inadequacy or ...
Aplastic anemia • It is rarely seen in pregnancy. There is marked decrease in the marrow stem cells. Exact cause is unknow...
• Diagnosis: • Blood values - Anemia, leucopenia and thrombocytopenia. • Bone marrow-markedly hypo cellular.
Management • Repeated blood transfusions are given to maintain haematocrit level above 20. Specific therapy may be needed ...
Sickle cell hemoglobinopathies • Sickle cell haemoglobinopathies are hereditary disorders. It is caused by a point mutatio...
• Sickle cell-β thalassemia • Is observed when one β chain gene carries the sickle cell mutation and the other gene is del...
• Sickle cell trait: • Hb-S comprises 30-40% of the total haemoglobin, the rest being Hb-A, Hb-A2 and Hb-F. If the husband...
• Sickle cell disease: • Homozygous sickle cell disease (Hb-SS) is transmitted equally by males and females. Partner must ...
• Pathophysiology: • Red cells with HbS in oxygenated state behave normally but in the deoxygenated state it aggregates po...
• Diagnosis: • Refractory hypochromic anemia • Identification by sickling test • Persistent reticulocytosis (10-20%) • Hig...
• Effect on pregnancy: • There is increased incidence of abortion, prematurity, IUGR and fetal loss. Perinatal mortality i...
• Effects on the disease: • There is chance of sickle cell crisis which usually occurs in the last trimester. Two types ar...
• Painful (vaso-occlusive) crisis : It is due to vascular occlusion of the various organs by capillary thrombosis resultin...
Management • Preconceptional counselling: • Prenatal identification of homozygous state of the disorder is an indication f...
• During pregnancy: • Careful antenatal supervision • Air travelling in unpressurised aircraft is to be avoided • Prophyla...
• During labour : • The labour is to be conducted as outlined in anemia • Continuous oxygen therapy by nasal cannula is us...
• Contraception: • Sterilisation should be considered even with low parity because of the short life span of the patient •...
Thalassemia syndrome • The thalassemia syndromes are the commonly found genetic disorders of the blood. The basic defect i...
• Depending upon the degree of deficient o-peptide chain synthesis, four clinical types of syndromes have been identified....
• Mutation in three of the four genes- hemoglobin H disease. The patient has some HbA and large percentage of HbH and hemo...
• Mutation in all four genes- α-thalassaemia major. There is no a globin chain, hemoglobin Bart (four y chains) and hemogl...
Treatment • Alpha thalassemia minor- • The reproductive performance in a-thalassemia minor is usually norm indicated. They...
• Beta thalassemia: • This entity is predominantly distributed along the Mediterranean coast, South East Asia. Normal adul...
• Beta thalassemia major (Cooley anemia)- • When mutation affect both the genes. There is red cell destruction as there is...
• Preconception counselling: • Father of the fetus is advised for hemoglobin electrophoresis (if MCV is low). When father ...
• Beta thalassaemia minor- • When there is mutation of one gene, B peptide chain production is reduced by half. Excess α-c...
Hematological findings in thalassemia • There is low MCV and MCH but normal MCHC (c.f. -in iron deficiency anemia where al...
• Treatment: • In thalassemia major oral and IV iron therapy is contraindicated. These women need careful monitoring for c...
Platelet disorders • Thrombocytopenia is considered when platelet count is less than 1,50,000/mm' (ul). Platelet count of ...
• Gestational thrombocytopenia: Is mainly the physiological fall resulting from haemo dilution of normal pregnancy
• Immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (1TP) • Is due to accelerated destruction of antibody coated platelets in t...
• Management: • Objective is to maintain platelet count more than 50,000/uL.
• During pregnancy: • Administer methylprednisolone (1-1.5 mg/kg) or gamma globulin (IVIG)-only if platelet count is <20,0...
• During labor: • Vaginal route is the preferred method as severe thrombocytopenia is rarely encountered.
Nursing diagnosis
• Risk For Maternal Injury • Risk for Injury • Risk factors • Alteration of muscle tone/contractile pattern. • Maternal fa...
• Nursing intervention • Review the history of labor, onset and duration • Note timing / type of medication. Avoid adminis...
• Note effacement, fetal station and fetal presentation • Evaluate degree of hydration. Note amount and type of intake. • ...
• Risk For Fetal Injury • Risk for Injury • Risk Factors • Abnormalities of the maternal pelvis. • Cephalopelvic dispropor...
• Assess FHR manually or electronically. Note variability, periodic changes, and baseline rate. • Note frequency of uterin...
• Observe for visible cord prolapse when membranes rupture, and occult cord prolapse as indicated by variable deceletation...
Research • Prospective study on prevalence of anemia of pregnant women and its outcome: A community based study • There wa...
• Anaemia in pregnancy and associated factors: a cross sectional study of antenatal attendants at the Sunyani Municipal Ho...
References • D. C Dutta text book of obstetrics, 7th edition, new central book agency, page no – 260- 275 • SS Trivedi, ma...
