DISPLACEMENT OF THE UTERUS
DISPLACEMENT OF THE UTERUS The uterus is not a fixed organ. Minor variations in position in any direction occur constantl...
RETROVERSION Retroversion (RV) is the term used when the long axes of the corpus and cervix are in line, and the whole or...
Degrees  First degree — The fundus is vertical and pointing towards the sacral promontory.  Second degree — The fundus l...
Causes  Developmental  Acquired
Acquired  Puerperal  Prolapse  Tumor  Pelvic adhesions
Incidence  Retroversion is present in about 15–20 percent of normal women.
Clinical Presentation  The condition is classified either as mobile and fixed or uncomplicated and complicated by pelvic ...
Mobile Retroverted Uterus Symptoms  Chronic premenstrual pelvic pain  Back ache  Dyspareunia  Infertility
Signs  Bimanual examination reveals —  (a) The cervix is directed upwards and forwards.  (b) The body of the uterus is ...
Fixed retroversion  The symptoms are related to the associated pelvic pathology. Menstrual abnormalities (menorrhagia), c...
Differential Diagnosis  The retrodisplacement may be confused with hard fecal mass in the rectum, small fibroid on the po...
Pregnancy in Retroverted Uterus  In pregnancy, spontaneous correction usually occurs by 12–14 weeks. While the cause of i...
Prevention The following guidelines are of help during the weeks after abortion or childbirth: To empty the bladder regu...
Corrective Treatment  Pessary  Surgical
Pessary  Pessary is less commonly used in present day gynecologic practice. However, it may be indicated:  (1) for pessa...
Surgical Treatment  Surgical correction is indicated in:  (1) Cases where the ‘pessary test’ is positive indicating that...
 The principle of surgical correction is ventrosuspension of the uterus by plicating the round ligaments of both the side...
PELVIC ORGAN PROLAPSE (POP)  Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is one of the common clinical conditions met in day-to-day gynec...
Supports of uterus  The uterus is normally placed in anteverted and anteflexed position. It lies in between the bladder a...
Upper tier  Endopelvic fascia covering the uterus.  Round ligaments.  Broad ligaments with intervening pelvic cellular ...
Middle tier  Pericervical ring  Pelvic cellular tissue
Inferior tier  This gives the indirect support to the uterus. The support is principally given by the pelvic floor muscle...
SUPPORTS OF VAGINA  Positional support  Pelvic cellular tissue
Supports of the Posterior Vaginal Wall  Endopelvic fascial sheath covering the vagina and rectum.  Attachment of the ute...
Etiology of Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP)  Predisposing  Acquired  Congenital  Aggravating
Acquired Predisposing factors:  Overstretching of the Mackenrodt’s and uterosacral ligaments  Overstretching and breaks ...
Congenital:  Congenital weakness of the supporting structures is responsible for nulliparous prolapse or prolapse followi...
CLINICAL TYPES OF PELVIC ORGAN PROLAPSE  The genital prolapse is broadly grouped into:  • Vaginal prolapse  • Uterine p...
Vaginal Prolapse Anterior wall  Cystocele  Urethrocele
Posterior wall  Relaxed perineum  Rectocele
Vault prolapse  Enterocele  Secondary vault prolapse
Uterine prolapse  Uterovaginal prolapse  Congenital
Degrees of uterine prolapse (clinical)  Three degrees are described:  First degree — The uterus descends down from its n...
Morbid Changes  Vaginal mucosa  Decubitus ulcer  surface keratinization → cracks → infection → sloughing → ulceration.
Management:  Cervical cytology to exclude malignancy.  Manual reduction of prolapse.  Vaginal pack with roller bandage ...
cont.. Morbid changes  Vaginal part  Supravaginal part  Bladder  Uterus  Incarceration  Peritonitis  Carcinoma
Symptoms  Feeling of something coming down per vaginum, especially while she is moving about. There may be variable disco...
Urinary symptoms  Difficulty in passing urine, more the strenuous effort, the less effective is the evacuation. The patie...
 Bowel symptom (in presence of rectocele).  Difficulty in passing stool. The patient has to push back the posterior vagi...
Clinical Examination and Diagnosis of POP  A composite examination — inspection and palpation: Vaginal, rectal, rectovagi...
Cont..  A negative finding on inspection in dorsal position should be reconfirmed by asking the patient to strain on squa...
Cystocele :  There is a bulge of varying degree of the anterior vaginal wall, which increases when the patient is asked t...
Cystourethrocele  The bulging of the anterior vaginal wall involves the lower-third also. One may find the urine to escap...
Relaxed perineum:  There is gaping introitus with old scar of incomplete perineal tear. The lower part of the posterior v...
Rectocele and enterocele:  When the two conditions exist together, there is bulging of the posterior vaginal wall with a ...
Uterine prolapse:  In second or third degree of prolapse, inspection can reveal a mass protruding out through the introit...
Differential Diagnosis  Cystocele:  The cystocele is often confused with a cyst in the anterior vaginal wall, the common...
 Features of Gartner’s cyst are:  Situated anteriorly or anterolaterally and of variable sizes.  Rugosities of the over...
Uterine Prolapse  Congenital elongation of the cervix  • It is unassociated with prolapse (usually).  • Vaginal part of...
 Chronic inversion  • Leading protruding mass is broad.  • There is no opening visible on the leading part.  • It look...
 Fibroid polyp  • The mass is saggy with a broad leading part.  • No opening is visible on the leading part.  • Intern...
MANAGEMENT OF PROLAPSE  Preventive  Conservative  Surgery
Preventive  To avoid injury to the supporting structures during the time of vaginal delivery either spontaneous or instru...
Conservative  Indications of conservative management are:   Asymptomatic women.   Mild degree prolapse.   POP in ea...
 Meanwhile, following measures may be taken:   Improvement of general measures   estrogen replacement therapy may imp...
Pessary Treatment  Indications of use are:   Early pregnancy — The pessary should be placed inside up to 18 weeks when ...
Surgical management of prolapse  (A)Restorative—  correcting her own support tissues  compensatory — using permanent gr...
Types of operation  Anterior colporrhaphy –  This operation is designed to correct cystocele and urethrocele. The underl...
 Paravaginal defect and its repair  Paravaginal defect is characterized by presence of rugae on the anterior vagina and ...
 Perineorrhaphy/Colpoperineorrhaphy  It is an operation designed to repair the prolapse of posterior vaginal wall. Its u...
 Repair of enterocele and vault prolapse  Enterocele is almost always associated with genital prolapse. Along with repai...
 Pelvic floor repair (PFR)  Usually, the prolapse of the anterior vaginal wall is associated with any form of posterior ...
 Fot hergill’s or Manchester operation  The operation is designed to correct uterine descent associated with cystocele a...
 Vaginal hysterectomy with pelvic floor repair  The operation is often designated as Ward Mayo’s operation named after M...
 Indications  Uterovaginal prolapse in postmenopausal women.  Genital prolapse in perimenopausal age group along with d...
 Vault Prolapse  Posthysterectomy (vaginal or abdominal) vault prolapse is usually accompanied by an enterocele (70%). H...
 Management of vault prolapse  Conservative: Pessary treatment—generally not recommended.  Surgical:  Transvaginal app...
 Le Fort operation:  The procedure is almost obsolete. It may be done in old age with procidentia when the patient is un...
 Colpocleisis (after hysterectomy)  Denudation of vaginal mucosa is done all round. Successive purse string absorbable s...
 Sacrospinous colpopexy:  The sacrospinous ligament is attached medially to the sacrum and coccyx and laterally to the i...
Abdominal approach  Vault suspension (Sacral colpopexy):  Principle of the operation is to suspen the vaginal vault to b...
 Cervicopexy or Sling operation (Purandare’s operation)  The operation is indicated in congenital or nulliparous prolaps...
Management of POP using mesh  Synthetic and biological mesh have been used. They are found to work better compared to tra...
Complications of vaginal repair operations  Complications of PFR  Operative  Hemorrhage — The hemorrhage may at times b...
 Retention of urine is a common complication. This is due to:  (i) Spasm, edema, and tenderness of pubococcygeus muscle....
 Hemorrhage  Primary hemorrhage occurs within 24 hours. It is due to imperfect hemostasis at operation or due to slippin...
 Late:  Dyspareunia  Recurrence of prolapse  VVF following bladder injury  RVF following rectal injury
 Complications of vaginal hysterectomy with PFR  All the complications mentioned in PFR operation may occur, at times wi...
CHRONIC INVERSION  Definition:  Inversion is a condition where the uterus becomes turned inside out; the fundus prolapsi...
 Causes  Incomplete obstetric inversion.  Submucous myomatous polyp arising from the fundus.  Sarcomatous changes of f...
 Types: Two types are described in chronic inversion.  � Incomplete — The fundus protrudes through the cervix and lying ...
 Symptoms  � Sensation of something coming down per vaginum.  � Irregular vaginal bleeding.  � Offensive vaginal disch...
 Signs:  Inspection : The protruding mass has got the following features :  Globular  No opening in the leading part, ...
 Per vaginum:  (a) The cervical rim is felt high up in incomplete variety but not felt in complete one.  (b) Cup-shaped...
 Differential Diagnosis  Fibroid polyp  Uterine prolapse  Prolapsed hypertrophied ulcerated cervix  Fungating cervica...
 Treatment  General measures: The patients are usually anemic. Prior improvement should be made if necessary, by blood t...
 Definitive treatment: There is no place of manipulative replacement by taxis. Rectification should be done by surgery. P...
 Conservative surgery: Rectification may be done abdominally (Haultain’s operation — after cutting the posterior ring of ...
NURSING CARE PLAN  Nursing Diagnosis  Situational Low Self-Esteem  May be related to  Concerns about inability to have...
 Intervention  Provide time to listen to concerns and fear of patient and so. Discuss patient’s perceptions of self rela...
 Impaired Urinary Elimination  Nursing Diagnosis  Impaired Urinary Elimination  May be related to  Mechanical trauma,...
 Intervention  Note voiding pattern and monitor urinary output  Palpate bladder. Investigate reports of discomfort, ful...
 Risk for Ineffective Tissue Perfusion  Nursing Diagnosis  Risk for Ineffective Tissue Perfusion  Risk factors may inc...
 Intervention  Monitor vital signs: palpate peripheral pulses, and note capillary refill: assess urinary output and char...
Research study
Women's knowledge regarding pelvic organ prolapse
Bibliography  Rashad M, Fadel EA, El-Nemer A. Women’s knowledge regarding pelvic organ prolapse. Mansoura Nursing J. 2019...



