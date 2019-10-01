Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Download Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell PDF Online Download Here https://az...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michele Angell Landrumq Pages : 126 pagesq Publisher : Springer Publishing Companyq Language :q IS...
DISCRIPSI In an easy-to-use "Fast Facts" format, this pocket-sized reference provides clear and precise access to basic EK...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book [txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free, Visit Dire...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free

4 views

Published on

Download Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell PDF Online
Download Here https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=0826120067
In an easy-to-use Fast Facts format, this pocket-sized reference provides clear and precise access to basic EKG information and EKG recognition guidelines that nurses use daily. The guide helps readers to accurately identify EKG rhythms and provides clear explanations of cardiac anatomy and electrical conduction pathways along with a step-by-step approach for evaluating EKG rhythm strips. The book also addresses various clinical causes of each rhythm. Real-life cardiac case scenarios and the generous use of practice rhythm strips will help students to master the challenging task of identifying EKG rhythms clearly and accurately. The book's Fast Facts in a Nutshell feature provides bullet-point lists that highlight core concepts. Written for nursing students and new nurses, this resource will also be a helpful tutorial for seasoned nurses needing a quick refresher. Key Features:Provides all information nursing students and new nurses need to know for EKG rhythm identification Offers a clearly organized, succinct pocket-size guide for daily use Includes numerous examples of EKG strips to reinforce understanding Links clinical scenarios to each rhythm Facilitates interpretation of challenging heart blocks and pacing and bundle branch blocks

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free

  1. 1. Download Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell PDF Online Download Here https://azkakirimmasukan.blogspot.com/?book=0826120067 In an easy-to-use "Fast Facts" format, this pocket-sized reference provides clear and precise access to basic EKG information and EKG recognition guidelines that nurses use daily. The guide helps readers to accurately identify EKG rhythms and provides clear explanations of cardiac anatomy and electrical conduction pathways along with a step-by-step approach for evaluating EKG rhythm strips. The book also addresses various clinical causes of each rhythm. Real-life cardiac case scenarios and the generous use of practice rhythm strips will help students to master the challenging task of identifying EKG rhythms clearly and accurately. The book's "Fast Facts in a Nutshell" feature provides bullet-point lists that highlight core concepts. Written for nursing students and new nurses, this resource will also be a helpful tutorial for seasoned nurses needing a quick refresher. Key Features:Provides all information nursing students and new nurses need to know for EKG rhythm identification Offers a clearly organized, succinct pocket-size guide for daily use Includes numerous examples of EKG strips to reinforce understanding Links clinical scenarios to each rhythm Facilitates interpretation of challenging heart blocks and pacing and bundle branch blocks [txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free In an easy-to-use "Fast Facts" format, this pocket-sized reference provides clear and precise access to basic EKG information and EKG recognition guidelines that nurses use daily. The guide helps readers to accurately identify EKG rhythms and provides clear explanations of cardiac anatomy and electrical conduction pathways along with a step-by-step approach for evaluating EKG rhythm strips. The book also addresses various clinical causes of each rhythm. Real-life cardiac case scenarios and the generous use of practice rhythm strips will help students to master the challenging task of identifying EKG rhythms clearly and accurately. The book's "Fast Facts in a Nutshell" feature provides bullet-point lists that highlight core concepts. Written for nursing students and new nurses, this resource will also be a helpful tutorial for seasoned nurses needing a quick refresher. Key Features:Provides all information nursing students and new nurses need to know for EKG rhythm identification Offers a clearly organized, succinct pocket-size guide for daily use Includes numerous examples of EKG strips to reinforce understanding Links clinical scenarios to each rhythm Facilitates interpretation of challenging heart blocks and pacing and bundle branch blocks
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] [txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Michele Angell Landrumq Pages : 126 pagesq Publisher : Springer Publishing Companyq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0826120067q ISBN-13 : 9780826120069q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI In an easy-to-use "Fast Facts" format, this pocket-sized reference provides clear and precise access to basic EKG information and EKG recognition guidelines that nurses use daily. The guide helps readers to accurately identify EKG rhythms and provides clear explanations of cardiac anatomy and electrical conduction pathways along with a step-by-step approach for evaluating EKG rhythm strips. The book also addresses various clinical causes of each rhythm. Real-life cardiac case scenarios and the generous use of practice rhythm strips will help students to master the challenging task of identifying EKG rhythms clearly and accurately. The book's "Fast Facts in a Nutshell" feature provides bullet-point lists that highlight core concepts. Written for nursing students and new nurses, this resource will also be a helpful tutorial for seasoned nurses needing a quick refresher. Key Features:Provides all information nursing students and new nurses need to know for EKG rhythm identification Offers a clearly organized, succinct pocket-size guide for daily use Includes numerous examples of EKG strips to reinforce understanding Links clinical scenarios to each rhythm Facilitates interpretation of challenging heart blocks and pacing and bundle branch blocks
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book [txt] Fast Facts about EKGs for Nurses: The Rules of Identifying EKGs in a Nutshell Free, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×