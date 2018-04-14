246968284 metodos-de-factores-ponderados

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MÉTODOS DE LOS FACTORES PONDERADOS Este modelo permite una fácil identificación de los costos difíciles de evaluar que est...
SOLUCIÓN: Aplicando Sj = ∑ Wi .Fij se obtienen los valores de la puntuación, como se muestra a continuación: FACTOR DE LOC...
3. El equipo de estudio para la localización de una nueva planta de fabricación ha identificado un conjunto de criterios i...
Para una decisión entre tres lugares el modelo se aplica como indica el siguiente cuadro: FACTOR PESO ZONA A ZONA B ZONA C...
El Método consta de cuatro etapas: 1. Asignar un Valor relativo a cada Factor Objetivo FOi para cada Localización optativa...
 Dar a cada Localización una ordenación jerárquica en Función de cada Factor Subjetivo Rij - Para cada Localización, comb...
FSA = 0.50x0.50 + 0.00x0.25 + 0.00x0.25 = 0.2500 FSB = 0.50x0.50 + 0.50x0.25 + 0.33x0.25 = 0.4575 FSC = 0.00x0.50 + 0.50x0...
Cuando hablamos de proyectos públicos, es crucial que el punto de vista sea apropiado. De no ser así, la descripción de la...
B/C = BENEFICIOS (POSITIVOS – NEGATIVOS). COSTO Nota: el valor de B/C puede cambiar considerablemente si los beneficios ne...
 Costos del Patrocinador: Podemos determinar el costo para el patrocinador identificando y clasificando los gastos necesa...
Puesto que los costos empleados para comparar las alternativas de localización con frecuencia son sólo estimados, debe ver...
  1. 1. MÉTODOS DE LOS FACTORES PONDERADOS Este modelo permite una fácil identificación de los costos difíciles de evaluar que están relacionados con la localización de instalaciones. Los pasos a seguir son: o Desarrollar una lista de factores relevantes (factores que afectan la selección de la localización). o Asignar un peso a cada factor para reflejar su importancia relativa en los objetivos de la compañía. o Desarrollar una escala para cada factor (por ejemplo, 1-10 o 1-100 puntos). o Hacer que la administración califique cada localidad para cada factor, utilizando la escala del paso 3. o Multiplicar cada calificación por los pesos de cada factor, y totalizar la calificación para cada localidad. o Hacer una recomendación basada en la máxima calificación en puntaje, considerando los resultados de sistemas cuantitativos también. La ecuación es la siguiente: ∑ Donde: Sj = puntuación global de cada alternativa j. Wi = es el peso ponderado de cada factor i. Fij es la puntuación de las alternativas j por cada uno de los factores i. EJERCICIOS: 1. Un fabricante de aparatos electrónicos desea expandirse construyendo una segunda instalación. Su búsqueda se ha reducido a cuatro localizaciones, todas aceptables para la gerencia en lo que se refiere a factores dominantes o críticos. La evaluación de esos sitios, realizada en función de siete factores de localización, aparece en la siguiente tabla: FACTOR DE LOCALIZACION PONDERACION DEL FACTOR (%) ALTERNATIVAS A B C D 1. Disponibilidad de mano de obra. 20 5 4 4 5 2. Calidad de vida. 16 2 3 4 1 3. Sistema de transporte. 16 3 4 3 2 4. Proximidad a los mercados. 14 5 3 4 4 5. Proximidad a los materiales. 12 2 3 3 4 6. Impuestos. 12 2 5 5 4 7. Servicios públicos. 10 5 4 3 3 Calcule el puntaje ponderado para cada alternativa. ¿Qué localización es la más recomendable?
  2. 2. SOLUCIÓN: Aplicando Sj = ∑ Wi .Fij se obtienen los valores de la puntuación, como se muestra a continuación: FACTOR DE LOCALIZACION PONDERACION DEL FACTOR (%) ALTERNATIVAS A B C D 1. Disponibilidad de mano de obra. 20 100 80 80 100 2. Calidad de vida. 16 32 48 64 16 3. Sistema de transporte. 16 48 64 48 32 4. Proximidad a los mercados. 14 70 42 56 56 5. Proximidad a los materiales. 12 24 36 36 48 6. Impuestos. 12 24 60 60 48 7. Servicios públicos. 10 50 40 30 30 PUNTUACION TOTAL 100 348 370 374 330 Basándonos en los puntajes ponderados de la tabla anterior, la localización C representa el sitio preferido, aunque la localización B le sigue de cerca en segundo lugar. 2. Una empresa de alimentos ha decidido expandir su línea de enlatados abriendo una nueva localización de fábrica. Esta expansión se debe a la capacidad limitada en su planta existente. La siguiente tabla muestra una serie de factores relevantes propuestos por la administración de la empresa para tomar la decisión de localización final, así como su importancia relativa y las calificaciones dadas según el grupo de expertos para dos ciudades de interés. FACTOR DE LOCALIZACION PONDERACION DEL FACTOR (%) CALIFICACION (escala 1-100) Ciudad A Ciudad B 1. Capacitación de mano de obra. 0.25 70 60 2. Sistema de transporte. 0.05 50 60 3. Educación y salud. 0.10 85 80 4. Estructura de Impuestos. 0.39 75 70 5. Recursos y productividad. 0.21 60 70 SOLUCIÓN: Aplicando Sj = ∑ Wi .Fij se obtienen los valores de la puntuación, como se muestra a continuación: FACTOR DE LOCALIZACION PONDERACION DEL FACTOR (%) CALIFICACION (escala 1-100) Ciudad A Ciudad B 1. Capacitación de mano de obra. 0.25 17.5 15.0 2. Sistema de transporte. 0.05 2.5 3.0 3. Educación y salud. 0.10 8.5 8.0 4. Estructura de Impuestos. 0.39 29.3 27.3 5. Recursos y productividad. 0.21 12.6 14.7 PUNTUACION TOTAL 1.00 70.4 68.0 Del análisis anterior se puede concluir que la ciudad A es preferible para localizar la nueva planta.
  3. 3. 3. El equipo de estudio para la localización de una nueva planta de fabricación ha identificado un conjunto de criterios importantes para el éxito de la decisión; al mismo tiempo ha distinguido el grado de importancia de cada uno en términos porcentuales. Con estos criterios se procedió a evaluar cada una de las alternativas en una escala de 0 a 10. Todo esto se recoge en la siguiente tabla: Puntuaciones de las distintas alternativas: FACTORES PESO RELATIVO (%) ALTERNATIVAS A B C 1. Proximidad a proveedores. 30 7 7 10 2. Disponibilidad de recursos laborales. 30 5 9 7 3. Tansportes. 20 9 6 6 4. Impuestos. 15 6 6 7 5. Costos de instalación. 5 7 8 2 PUNTUACION TOTAL 100 6.65 7.3 7.45 SOLUCIÓN: La puntuación total para cada alternativa se calcula como la suma de las puntuaciones para cada factor ponderadas según su importancia relativa. Así, por ejemplo, la puntuación total recibida por la alternativa A se obtendría como: PA = 7·0,30+5·0,30+9·0,20+6·0,15+7·0,05 PA = 6,65 Las alternativas B y C parecen ser mejores que A, por lo que se podría rechazar esta última. Entre las 2 restantes, hay una pequeña diferencia a favor de C, aunque quizás no definitiva. Vemos que C tiene la ventaja principal de estar muy próxima a la fuente de abastecimientos de materia prima, lo cual es un factor importante, mientras que su punto débil es el costo de instalación, que es bastante elevado. Por su parte las ventajas de B residen en los costos laborales y los costos de instalación, que son mejores que los de C. en los demás criterios, transporte e impuestos, ambas están muy igualadas. A la vista de esto, podría ofrecerse a la dirección las alternativas B y C como factibles para que esta decida en función de otros elementos. No obstante hay que señalar que la alternativa B no presenta ningún punto débil tan marcado como C, lo que podría decantar la decisión en su favor. MÉTODO CUALITATIVO POR PUNTOS Este Método consiste en definir los principales Factores determinantes de una localización, para asignarles Valores ponderados de peso relativo, de acuerdo con la importancia que se les atribuye. El peso relativo, sobre la base de una suma igual a uno, depende fuertemente del criterio y experiencia del evaluador. Al comprar dos o más localizaciones opcionales, se procede a asignar una calificación a cada Factor en una Localización de acuerdo a una escala predeterminada como por ejemplo de cero a diez. La suma de las calificaciones ponderadas permitirá seleccionar la Localización que acumule el mayor puntaje.
  4. 4. Para una decisión entre tres lugares el modelo se aplica como indica el siguiente cuadro: FACTOR PESO ZONA A ZONA B ZONA C Calificación Ponderación Calificación Ponderación Calificación Ponderación MP Disponible 0.35 5 1.75 5 1.75 4 1.40 Cercanía mercado 0.10 8 0.80 3 0.30 3 0.30 Costos insumos 0.25 7 1.75 8 2.00 7 1.75 Clima 0.10 2 0.20 4 0.40 7 0.70 MO Disponible 0.20 5 1.00 6 1.60 6 1.20 TOTALES 1.00 5.50 6.05 5.35 VENTAJAS Y DESVENTAJAS Consiste en asignar factores cuantitativos a una serie de factores que se consideran relevantes para la localización. Esto conduce a una comparación cuantitativa de diferentes sitios. El método permite ponderar factores de preferencia para el investigador al tomar la decisión. Se sugiere aplicar el siguiente procedimiento para jerarquizar los factores cualitativos. 1. Desarrollar una lista de factores relevantes. 2. Asignar un peso a cada factor para indicar su importancia relativa (los pesos deben sumar 1.00), y el peso asignado dependerá exclusivamente del criterio del investigador. 3. Asignar una escala común a cada factor (por ejemplo, de 0 a 10) y elegir cualquier mínimo. 4. Calificar a cada sitio potencial de acuerdo con la escala designada y multiplicar la calificación por el peso. 5. Sumar la puntuación de cada sitio y elegir el de máxima puntuación. La ventaja de este método es que es sencillo y rápido, pero su principal desventaja es que tanto el peso asignado, como la calificación que se otorga a cada factor relevante, dependen exclusivamente de las preferencias del investigador y, por tanto, podrían no ser reproducibles. FACTORES PARA LA EVALUACION Entre los factores que se pueden considerar para realizar la evaluación, se encuentran los siguientes: 1. Factores geográficos, relacionados con las condiciones naturales que rigen en las distintas zonas del país, como el clima, los niveles de contaminación y desechos, las comunicaciones, etc. 2. Factores institucionales que son los relacionados con planes y las estrategias de desarrollo y descentralización industrial. 3. Factores sociales, los relacionados con la adaptación del proyecto al ambiente y la comunidad. Se refieren al nivel general de los servicios sociales con que cuenta la comunidad. 4. Factores económicos, que se refieren a los costos de los suministros e insumos en esa localidad. MÉTODO DE BROWN Y GIBSON Una variación del Método anterior es propuesta por BROWN y GIBSON, donde combinan Factores posibles de cuantificar con Factores Subjetivos a los que asignan Valores ponderados de peso relativo.
  5. 5. El Método consta de cuatro etapas: 1. Asignar un Valor relativo a cada Factor Objetivo FOi para cada Localización optativa viable. 2. Estimar un Valor relativo de cada Factor Subjetivo FSi para cada Localización optativa viable. 3. Combinar los Factores Objetivos y Subjetivos, asignándoles una ponderación relativa, para obtener una medida de preferencia de Localización MPL. 4. Seleccionar la Ubicación que tenga la máxima medida de preferencia de Localización. La Aplicación del modelo, en cada una de sus etapas, lleva a desarrollar la siguiente secuencia de cálculo: a) Calculo del Valor Relativo de los FOi .- Normalmente los Factores Objetivos son posibles de cuantificar en Términos de costos, lo que permite calcular el costo total anual de cada Localización Ci. Luego, el FOi se determina al multiplicar Ci por la suma de los recíprocos de los costos de cada Lugar ( 1 / Ci ) y tomar el reciproco de su resultado. Vale decir: Supóngase, que en un Proyecto se han identificado tres Localizaciones que cumplen con todos los requisitos exigidos. En todas ellas, los costos de mano de obra, materias primas y transportes son diferentes, y el resto de los costos son iguales (energía, impuestos, distribución, etc.). En el siguiente cuadro se tienen unos costos anuales supuestos y el calculo del FOi : COSTOS ANUALES (MILLONES) LOCALIZACION MANO DE OBRA MATERIA PRIMA TRANSPORTE OTROS TOTAL (Ci) RECIPROCO (1/Ci) A 9.1 10.7 3.2 7.5 30.5 0.03279 B 9.7 10.3 3.8 7.5 31.3 0.03195 C 8.9 11.8 3.9 7.5 32.1 0.03115 TOTAL 0.09589 El Factor de Calificación Objetiva para cada Localización se obtiene mediante la sustitución de los Valores determinados en la anterior ecuación ( FOi ). De esta forma, los Factores obtenidos de Calificación son: FOA = 0.03279 / 0.09589 = 0.34193 FOB = 0.03195 / 0.09589 = 0.33319 FOC = 0.03115 / 0.09589 = 0.32488 Al ser siempre la suma de los FOi igual a 1, el Valor que asume cada uno de ellos es siempre un Término relativo entre las distintas Alternativas de Localización. b) Cálculo del Valor relativo de los FSi .- El carácter Subjetivo de los Factores de orden Cualitativo hace necesario asignar una medida de comparación, que Valor de los distintos Factores en orden relativo, mediante tres sub-etapas:  Determinar una Calificación Wj para cada Factor Subjetivo ( j = 1,2,...,n ) mediante comparación pareada de dos Factores. Según esto, se escoge un Factor sobre otro, o bien ambos reciben igual Calificación.
  6. 6.  Dar a cada Localización una ordenación jerárquica en Función de cada Factor Subjetivo Rij - Para cada Localización, combinar la Calificación del Factor Wj, con su ordenación jerárquica, Rij para determinar el Factor Subjetivo FSi , de la siguiente forma: Supóngase que los Factores Subjetivos relevantes sean el clima, la vivienda y la educación, y que el resultado de las combinaciones pareadas sean los del cuadro, donde se asigna en las columnas de comparaciones pareadas un Valor 1 al Factor más relevante y cero al menos importante mientras que cuando son equivalentes se asigna ambos un Factor de 1. FACTOR (j) COMPARACIONES PAREADAS SUMA DE PREFERENCIAS INDICE WjA B C CLIMA 1 1 2 2/4 = 0.50 VIVIENDA 0 1 1 1/4 = 0.25 EDUCACION 0 1 1 1/4 = 0.25 TOTAL 4 El Análisis que permitió la elaboración del índice de Importancia relativa Wj se utiliza para determinar, además, la ordenación jerárquica Rij de cada Factor Subjetivo, en la forma que se indica en el cuadro: FACTOR LOCALIZ ACION CLIMA VIVIENDA EDUCACION Comparaciones pareadas Suma de Pref. Ri 1 Comparacion es pareadas Suma de Pref. Ri 2 Comparaciones pareadas Suma de Pref. Ri 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 1 2 3 A 1 1 2 0.5 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0.00 B 1 1 2 0.5 1 1 2 0.5 1 0 1 0.33 C 0 0 0 0.0 1 1 2 0.5 1 1 2 0.67 TOTAL 4 1.0 4 1.0 3 1.00 Como resumen se tiene: FACTOR (j) PUNTAJE RELATIVO Rij INDICE A B C Wj CLIMA 0.5 0.5 0 0.50 VIVIENDA 0 0.5 0.5 0.25 EDUCACION 0 0.33 0.67 0.25 Remplazando en la ecuación para FSi, con los Valores obtenidos, se puede determinar la medida de Factor Subjetivo FSi de cada Localización. Separadamente para cada Localización, se multiplica la Calificación para un Factor dado Rij por el índice de Importancia relativa de Wj, de ese Factor y se suma todos los Factores Subjetivos. De esta forma se tiene que: FSi = Ri1 W1 + Ri2 W2 ...... + Rin Wn Al remplazar por los Valores del último cuadro, se obtiene los siguientes Factores de Calificación Subjetiva:
  7. 7. FSA = 0.50x0.50 + 0.00x0.25 + 0.00x0.25 = 0.2500 FSB = 0.50x0.50 + 0.50x0.25 + 0.33x0.25 = 0.4575 FSC = 0.00x0.50 + 0.50x0.25 + 0.67x0.25 = 0.2925 Como puede observarse la suma de los tres resultados es igual a 1. c) Cálculo de la medida de preferencia de Localización MPL. - Una vez Valorados en Términos relativos los Valores Objetivos y Subjetivos de Localización, se procede a calcular la medida de preferencia de Localización mediante la Aplicación de la siguiente fórmula: MPL1 = K (F01) + (1 – K)(FS1) La Importancia relativa diferente que existe, a su vez, entre los Factores Objetivos y Subjetivos de Localización hace necesario asignarle una ponderación K a uno de los Factores y (1 - K) al otro, de tal manera que se exprese también entre ellos la Importancia relativa. Si se considera que los Factores Objetivos son tres veces más importantes que los Subjetivos, se tiene que K = 3 (1 - K). O sea, K = 0.75. Remplazando mediante los Valores obtenidos para los FOi y los FSi en la última fórmula se determinan las siguientes medidas de preferencia de Localización: MPLA = 0.75x0.34193 + 0.25x0.2500 = 0.31895 MPLB = 0.75x0.33319 + 0.25x0.4575 = 0.36427 MPLC = 0.75x0.32488 + 0.25x0.2925 = 0.31678 d) Selección del Lugar. - De acuerdo con el Método de Brown y Gibson, la Alternativa elegida es la Localización B, puesto que recibe el mayor Valor de medida de Ubicación si se hubiesen comparado exclusivamente los Valores Objetivos, esta opción no habría sido la más atrayente; sin embargo, la superioridad con que fueron calificados sus Factores Subjetivos la hace ser la más atrayente. Es fácil apreciar, por otra parte, que un cambio en la ponderación entre Factores Objetivos y Subjetivos podría llevar a un cambio en la decisión. MÉTODO DE ANALISIS COSTO/BENEFICIO Análisis Costo- Beneficio El análisis de costo-beneficio es una técnica importante dentro del ámbito de la teoría de la decisión. Pretende determinar la conveniencia de un proyecto mediante la enumeración y valoración posterior en términos monetarios de todos los costes y beneficios derivados directa e indirectamente de dicho proyecto. Este método se aplica a obras sociales, proyectos colectivos o individuales, empresas privadas, planes de negocios, etc., prestando atención a la importancia y cuantificación de sus consecuencias sociales y/o económicas. Se utiliza el análisis Costo-Beneficio, la medida de la contribución de un proyecto se establece, en términos de beneficio, que cualquiera puede acumular en algún momento y el costo en el cual se incurrirá. Un proyecto se puede justiciar únicamente si los costos son menores a los beneficios, es decir, si la relación beneficio-costo es mayor a 1.
  8. 8. Cuando hablamos de proyectos públicos, es crucial que el punto de vista sea apropiado. De no ser así, la descripción de la alternativa no representara todos y cada uno de los efectos sobre el proyecto; en pocas palabras, se debe asumir un punto de vista que incluya todas las consecuencias importantes del proyecto Cuando se están evaluando alternativas en el sector privado, sus costos y beneficios se basan principalmente en el punto de vista de la empresa u organización que esta haciendo el análisis. Otra consideración importante para el estudio de cualquier proyecto es desarrollar una base de referencia para identificar el impacto del proyecto sobre la nación o cualquier sub.-unidad involucrada, Y también es importante hacer un estudio del comportamiento del estado o la sub.-unidad sin el proyecto. Debe reconocerse que este enfoque no es el mismo que examinar el estado de cosas antes y después de que el proyecto se haya realizado. Debido a que el análisis Costo-Beneficio, trata e ayudar el proceso de cualquier empresa o ende publico, no se puede olvidar, que la promoción del bienestar general debe reflejar los múltiples objetivos de la sociedad. Además, es importante que los términos de beneficios que tiene un valor en el mercado, se representen en valores monetarios. ESQUEMA DEL ANALISIS COSTO / BENEFICIO El esquema general para el análisis de costo-beneficio se puede resumir de la siguiente manera: 1. Identificar los beneficios y costos de cada alternativa 2. Cuantificar en la medida de lo posible, estos beneficios en términos monetarios, de manera que puedan compararse diferentes beneficios entre sí y contra los costos de obtenerlos. 3. Calcule el costo total para cada alternativa 4. Reste los costos de la alternativa de inversión mas baja de aquellos de la alternativa de los costos mas altos ( la cual se considera que debe ser la alternativa justificada) asigne la letra C a este valor en la razón de B/.C 5. Calcule los beneficios totales de cada alternativa 6. Reste los beneficios para la alternativa de costo menor de los beneficios par la alternativa de costo mayor, presentando atención en los signos algebraicos. Utilice el valor como B en la razón B/C. 7. Si B/C >= 1. S e justifica la inversión incremental; seleccione la alternativa de la inversión mas grande. De lo contrario, seleccione la alternativa de menor costo. Se pueden utilizar las siguientes descripciones que deben ser expresadas en términos monetarios:  Beneficio (B): ventajas experimentadas por el propietarios  Beneficios negativos (VN): desventajas para el propietario cuando el proyecto bajo consideración es implementado.  Costos (C): gastos anticipados, operación, mantenimiento, entre otros, menos cualquier valor de salvamento. Cálculo de beneficios positivos y negativos, y de costos para un proyecto único: Primero se debe convertir todos los beneficios y cosos en unidades comunes en valores monetarios, la unidad puede ser de valor presente, valor anual, o valor futuro. Una vez tanto que el numerador (beneficios) como denominador (costos) se tengan, se puede aplicar la razón convencional de B/C que es la siguiente:
  9. 9. B/C = BENEFICIOS (POSITIVOS – NEGATIVOS). COSTO Nota: el valor de B/C puede cambiar considerablemente si los beneficios negativos se toman como costos. Además el B/C debe ser mayor o igual a 1.0 para que sea un proyecto económicamente ventajoso. También existe la razón B/C modificada, este incluye los costos de mantenimiento y de operación, este procedimiento puede cambiar la magnitud de la razón pero no la decisión de aceptar o rechazar dando la siguiente formula. B/C = BENEFICIOS (POSITIVOS – NEGATIVOS) – COSTOS DE M.O. INVERSION INICIAL Selección de alternativas utilizando análisis B/C incremental: En este caso se debe tener como mínimo dos propuesta y se puede denotar de dos maneras, la primera es cuando se tiene la alternativa de mutuamente excluyente, en este caso, solo puede seleccionarse una entre varias, debido a que entre ellas se comparan, seleccionando a una solo, como la mejor opción. Para utilizar mutuamente excluyente es necesario calcular un B/C incremental. La alternativa seleccionada debe tener un B/C incremental => 1; y requiere de la inversión inicial justificada mas grande. Pero cuando se tiene propuestas independientes, se puede tomar más de una, y se pueden comparar las alternativas con la alternativa de no hacer nada. En este caso se debe calcular el valor B/C para cada propuesta y seleccionar todas las que tienen B/C => 0 Identificación de beneficios positivo, beneficios negativos y de costos: La definición tradicional de la relación Costo- Beneficio requiere que los beneficios netos para el usuario aparezcan en el numerador, y los costes netos para quien respalda la idea en el denominador. Es necesario para poder identificar los beneficios netos, identificar aquellas consecuencias que son favorables y re favorables para el usuario. Estos beneficios desfavorables generalmente se conocen como des - beneficios. Cuando los des - beneficios se deducen de los efectos positivos que la idea va a generar para el usuario. La cifra resultante representa el neto bueno que va a generarse por el proyecto. Para determinar el costo neto para quien respalda la idea, se debe identificar y clasificar los desembolsos requeridos y los ingresos que van a obtenerse. Estos ingresos por lo general representan el ingreso por venta o servicios prestados, generados por el proyecto. Valuación de Costos y Beneficios:  Beneficios para el Usuario: Para iniciar el análisis costo-beneficio, se identifican todos los beneficios del proyecto (resultados favorables) y sus perjuicios o contra beneficios (resultados no Favorables) para el usuario. También debemos considerar las consecuencias indirectas relacionadas con el proyecto, los llamados efectos secundarios. Beneficios para el usuario (B) = beneficios – perjuicios
  10. 10.  Costos del Patrocinador: Podemos determinar el costo para el patrocinador identificando y clasificando los gastos necesarios y los ahorros (o ingresos) que se obtendrán. Los costos del patrocinador deben incluir la inversión de capital y los costos operativos anuales. Cualquier venta de productos o servicios que se lleve acabo al concluir el proyecto generar ingresos; por ejemplo, las cuotas de peaje en carreteras. Estos ingresos reducen los costos del patrocinador. Entonces podemos calcular los costos del patrocinador combinando estos elementos de costo: Costos del patrocinador = Costos de capital + Costos de operación y mantenimiento – Ingresos  Razón Costo-Beneficio (C/B): Se han hecho diversas formulaciones de la razón C/B. A continuación se presentan las mas comunes: considerando Beneficios/Costos: C/B = B/C = B/C + 1 Si B/C = 1 Acéptese el proyecto; ya que por cada peso de costo se obtiene lo equivalente a uno o más pesos de beneficio. De lo contrario rechácese. Donde: t Número de periodo. I inversión de capital, B Beneficios. Tb Beneficio del periodo t. C Costo. CT Beneficio del periodo t. Razón Costo-Beneficio modificado. Si C/B = 1 Acéptese el proyecto; ya que, por cada peso invertido se obtiene lo equivalente a uno o más pesos beneficio. De lo contrario rechácese Cuando los costos fijos de cada sitio son diferentes de los variables, puede emplearse el análisis de costo-beneficio-volumen para conocer qué ubicación presenta los más bajos costos de operación por unidad (utilidad). Este procedimiento consta de dos pasos: Paso 1. Estímense los costos de operación fijos anuales y los costos variables asociados con cada sitio por unidad. Desarróllese una ecuación que relacione los costos totales con el volumen de producción. Paso 2. Calcúlense los costos totales esperados asociados con la producción esperada en la nueva instalación. La alternativa a la que debe darse prelación es al sitio que presente los costos totales más bajos. Si el precio de venta o el volumen de producción esperado no son iguales en todos los sitios, debe compararse el beneficio esperado asociado con cada sitio. El análisis costo-beneficio-volumen también puede emplearse para saber en qué intervalo logra cada sitio los costos de operación más bajos (las mayores utilidades). En la figura 2.3, se puede observar este comportamiento de las diferentes opciones de ubicación.
  11. 11. Puesto que los costos empleados para comparar las alternativas de localización con frecuencia son sólo estimados, debe verificarse la sensibilidad de la solución frente a los cambios en estos estimados. SITIO A SITIO B SITIO B PUNTO EQUILIBRIO PUNTO EQUILIBRIO A B C COSTOS ANUALES DE PRODUCCION PRODUCCION ANUAL

