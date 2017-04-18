Move Report - February 2017

MONTHLY M O V E R E P O R TT e n T o p i c s M o v i n g I d e a s F e b r u a r y 2 0 1 7
1SOCIAL MEDIA MOVE YOUTUBE SIX SECONDS VIDEO AD YouTube announced it will stop supporting the 30-second unskippable ad for...
“TASTE THE MOVIES” VR EXPERIENCE To promote the 27 new flavors in China, Coca-Cola has created a virtual reality experienc...
REJI-ROBO RETAIL INNOVATION Panasonic is testing an automated checkout system in Japan that scans the shopping basket basi...
MAX MOTOR DREAMS Starting from the insight “Babies sleep easier and faster when they go in a car”, Ford and Ogilvy & Mathe...
CLIMATUNE Spotify partnered with Accuweather have launch a new site which creates playlists based on weather and listening...
SAMSUNG THE SMART BILLBOARD This is the outdoor execution made it by Leo Burnett and Samsung in Tel- Aviv to launch the ne...
5 DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN RETAIL "Retailers are no longer selling things, they’re selling the experience of buying those...
BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY CAMPAIGNS Here is a good show of the best IWD campaigns of this year. Enjoy! http://bit.ly/...
FEBRUARY YOUTUBE ADS LEADERBOARD This is the most watched ads in YouTube last month. Discover here: http://bit.ly/2lYcVqh ...
CHEIL AMSTERDAM Samsung wanted a campaign to emphasize that phones are thoroughly tested before they come out of the facto...
