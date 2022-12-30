Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

A to Z of a terahertz spectroscopy and imaging experiment_.pdf

Dec. 30, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
AABEA-FOBANA joint seminar 2021 program-schedule_abstractsandbios_frontpage1
AABEA-FOBANA joint seminar 2021 program-schedule_abstractsandbios_frontpage1
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Does naturelikeshortrangeorder
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
Tearhertz Sub-Nanometer Sub-Surface Imaging of 2D Materials
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
Biosensors 2016-7192-final-program
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
Early stage detection of skin cancer via terahertz spectral profiling and 3D ...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
Dendrimer dipole excitation a new mechanism for terahertz generation
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
J uddinetal 2016_scientific_reports_interactiondyestio2
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
Terahertz reflection interferometry for automobile paint layer thickness meas...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
Dendrimer based terahertz time-domain spectroscopy and applications in molecu...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
1 of 76 Ad

A to Z of a terahertz spectroscopy and imaging experiment_.pdf

Dec. 30, 2022
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

Terahertz (T-ray) techniques for measuring, profiling, and mapping of semiconductor features and doping concentration of via a T-ray volume imaging route, deep-level spectroscopy, and empirical modeling; and application thereof for semiconductor doping concentration thickness profiling and surface mapping for both undoped and doped semiconductors.

Terahertz (T-ray) techniques for measuring, profiling, and mapping of semiconductor features and doping concentration of via a T-ray volume imaging route, deep-level spectroscopy, and empirical modeling; and application thereof for semiconductor doping concentration thickness profiling and surface mapping for both undoped and doped semiconductors.

Technology
Advertisement

Recommended

AABEA-FOBANA joint seminar 2021 program-schedule_abstractsandbios_frontpage1
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
249 views
38 slides
Lattice dilation of plasma sprayed nickel film quantified by high resolution ...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
288 views
9 slides
Achievements of 2018
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
96 views
2 slides
Nanoscale metrology of line patterns on semiconductor by continuous wave tera...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
48 views
7 slides
Nanoscale metrology of line patterns on semiconductor by continuous wave tera...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
79 views
7 slides
Call for abstracts acs anyl 2018 terahertz symposium_mm_final
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
310 views
1 slide
Engineering dendrimers to produce dendrimer dipole excitation based terahertz...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
180 views
8 slides
Terahertz Spectroscopic Analysis and Multispectral Imaging of Epitaxially Gro...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
257 views
6 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Applied Research and Photonics, Inc. (20)

Does naturelikeshortrangeorder
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
194 views
Tearhertz Sub-Nanometer Sub-Surface Imaging of 2D Materials
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
155 views
Biosensors 2016-7192-final-program
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
138 views
Early stage detection of skin cancer via terahertz spectral profiling and 3D ...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
172 views
Dendrimer dipole excitation a new mechanism for terahertz generation
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
237 views
J uddinetal 2016_scientific_reports_interactiondyestio2
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
173 views
Terahertz reflection interferometry for automobile paint layer thickness meas...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
502 views
Dendrimer based terahertz time-domain spectroscopy and applications in molecu...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
495 views
Call for abstracts pacifichem 2015 terahertz symposium
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
270 views
Terahertz non-invasive sub-surface nano-scanner
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
475 views
Deformation kinetics of layered personal protective material under impact vi...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
379 views
Asmc2014 5.8
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
278 views
Thank you to the exhibitors at the ACS Dallas
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
510 views
SCHB newsletter 02272014
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
1.5k views
ASMC 2014 Technical Program
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
6.5k views
Pittcon4 prelim-prog2014-techprogram-32-87
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
6.8k views
247th acs national meeting, dallas, tx abstracts2 view™
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
395 views
Paint panles layer thickness and particle sizing
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
459 views
Happy Holidays 2013
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
280 views
Terahertz non-invasive sub-surface nano-scanner
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
303 views
Does naturelikeshortrangeorder
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
194 views
6 slides
Tearhertz Sub-Nanometer Sub-Surface Imaging of 2D Materials
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
155 views
8 slides
Biosensors 2016-7192-final-program
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
138 views
3 slides
Early stage detection of skin cancer via terahertz spectral profiling and 3D ...
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
172 views
22 slides
Dendrimer dipole excitation a new mechanism for terahertz generation
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
237 views
6 slides
J uddinetal 2016_scientific_reports_interactiondyestio2
Applied Research and Photonics, Inc.
173 views
11 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

social media app.edited.docx
madhuri871014
0 views
Cloud Computing
Sameer Mahajan
5 views
Deep-Learning
Amnaalia
0 views
Capacity Planning 2023
InfraonInfinity
0 views
Software Developers Services What are They Lode Palle.pptx
Lode Emmanuel Palle
3 views
RS-25 Core Stage Engine
Dr Pankaj Dhussa
0 views
Group 05_Marcus by Goldman Sachs Numan Ahmad.pdf
CHANCHALPRIYA1
4 views
Software Architect Track
Sameer Mahajan
0 views
objectdetect_tutorial.ppt
RithikRaj25
0 views
FestiveTechCalendar2022 - Getting Started with Azure Container Apps.pdf
Nilesh Gule
0 views
gridcomputing (506).PPTX
Roshini5096
0 views
NASA’s Barge Pegasus
Dr Pankaj Dhussa
0 views
Electronic Signatures: Simplifying Operations for HR Staffing Firms – DrySign...
Drysign By Exela
0 views
Group07_Vodafone Aastha.pptx
CHANCHALPRIYA1
5 views
How do surveillance cameras help prevent crime?
Alarms247Canada
0 views
SEWING THREADS
poo1989
0 views
How much time should your small business spend on social media marketing?
sneharathod39
2 views
AWS - Infra As a Code - with Terraform.pdf
usmanpk
4 views
Space Launch System Lift Capabilities
Dr Pankaj Dhussa
0 views
Firing Rooms
Dr Pankaj Dhussa
0 views
social media app.edited.docx
madhuri871014
0 views
4 slides
Cloud Computing
Sameer Mahajan
5 views
151 slides
Deep-Learning
Amnaalia
0 views
28 slides
Capacity Planning 2023
InfraonInfinity
0 views
6 slides
Software Developers Services What are They Lode Palle.pptx
Lode Emmanuel Palle
3 views
5 slides
RS-25 Core Stage Engine
Dr Pankaj Dhussa
0 views
2 slides
Advertisement

A to Z of a terahertz spectroscopy and imaging experiment_.pdf

  1. 1. A to Z of a terahertz spectroscopy and sub-surface imaging experiment Anis Rahman PhD Applied Research & Photonics http://arphotonics.net Tutorial presented at the Biosensors and Bioelectronics 2016 Phoenix, AZ, September 21 – 25, 2016 Phoenix Airport Marriott, 1101 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008, USA. 11:30am - 12:30 PM, Fri, Sep. 23
  2. 2. Content • What is terahertz? • Why is it important? • Integrated terahertz spectrometer/imager • Sample considerations • Measurements – Spectral – 3D scanning • Spectra generation and analysis • Image generation and analysis • Practical examples
  3. 3. 3 What is terahertz? terahertz gap • Raman/IR covers ~250 to 4000 cm-1  Bond, torsion • THz covers 0.1 THz to ~30 THz (from ~3 to 1200 cm-1) • All kinds of molecular resonances, Molecular backbone, intermolecular interaction • Non-ionizing  soft tissue
  4. 4. Terahertz motivation • Non-ionizing, can penetrate • Deploying Terahertz for high sensitivity spectroscopy • To non-destructive, non-contact inspection under the surface • Multispectral imaging with 1 nm resolution • Layer-by-layer imaging and spectral analysis • Characterize 2D and 3D nanomaterials • Early detection of skin cancer and health monitoring of soft tissues
  5. 5. Terahertz generation Technology Advantages Challenges Photo-conductor • Legacy technology • Low output power, ~µW • High voltage & pulsed laser • Limited THz range Difference Frequency Gen. (DFG) • Tunable, Pulsed or CW • Higher power (~mW) • Broadband or narrow • Two lasers needed • Difficult alignment • Needs high c(2) material Dendrimer dipole excitation (DDE)  ARP • No pulsed laser, no high voltage, compact • Tunable output power & range • New technology • Dendrimer doping and poling Reactor Synchrotron • Higher output power • Huge in size and cost • Limited THz range • Needs dedicated facility QCL • No pump laser • Unstable, fixed bandwidth, low power, not tunable, fab, low temp. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 5
  6. 6. http://arphotonics.net Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 6 ARP Team with Robert F. Curl, Jr., (NL, Chemistry 1996) & Sir Harold Kroto (NL, Chemistry 1996), “Everyone knows that better THz sources are important to scientific progress…” -Robert F. Curl, Jr. 9/20/2015 6
  7. 7. • • THz power  as c (2)  • n dipole density f local field factor b average hyperbolarizability q dipole alignment angle • There are many chromophores to choose from Terahertz generation by EO Dendrimer    q b c 3 ) 2 ( cos nf 2 ) 2 ( pump THz w w c  Applied Research & Photonics -- 03/03/2016 7 7 ⇒ 𝝁 𝒙 = 𝒒𝒍(𝒙)
  8. 8. Dendrimer Dipole Excitation (DDE) • Energy level diagram of dendrimer resulting from chromophore doping and poling • A distribution of dipole moments creates CW broadband emission via DDE. • No separate dispersion element needed • Multispectral imaging 8 Ref: Rahman et al., J Biosens Bioelectron 2016, 7:1. doi: 10.4172/2155-6210.1000196
  9. 9. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 9 Principle of THz Spectroscopy • THz radiation stimulates many resonances (in general molecular “events”), resulting in the THz photons being affected by characteristic amounts determined by a specific interaction or event. • The change in energy yields information about the molecular nature of the interaction. • Infrared and Raman spectroscopy yields similar information but not capable of detecting many resonant states as can be detected with THz. • Spontaneous Raman scattering is typically very weak, as a result the main difficulty of Raman spectroscopy is in resolving the weak inelastically scattered light from the intense Rayleigh scattered laser light. 9
  10. 10. 10 Integrated terahertz time- domain spectrometer and imager Both reflection and transmission mode
  11. 11. 11 Ref: Griffiths & de Haseth, Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, Wiley 2007 Potential energy of a diatomic molecule as a function of displacement during a vibration Vibration-rotation spectrum of H-O-H bending mode of water vapor Higher sensitivity is required to sense more “states” Higher Sensitivity
  12. 12. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 05/31/2012 Do your Validation Water vapor absorption spectrum obtained using the THz spectrometer compared to that calculated using the HITRAN database by the NIST. An expanded portion in the panel (b) containing pressure broadened water lines from NIST (c): Expanded view of vapor absorption lines obtained from ARP’s TeraSpectra (see Fig. 5). Low frequency peaks match well with those reported by the NIST [1]. 1. http://arphotonics.net/WaterVaporComparison1.pdf 12
  13. 13. 13 Experimental Setup Sample mount on the integrated terahertz nanoscanning spectrometer. Sample may be of any shape. Both horizontal and vertical
  14. 14. 14 Sample considerations • Samples may be solid, liquid or gaseous • Solids may be mounted directly • Many solids are dissolved and formed in to film on a suitable substrate • Different cuvettes may be used for liquid samples • Gaseous may be measured, either stationary or under flowing • Both reflection and/or transmission measurements
  15. 15. 15 Measurement mode 1.Spectroscopy a)Reflection, transmission, stand-off distance 2.Imaging a)Reflection, transmission, transreflectance, one parameter, multi-parameter 3.Thickness profiling a)Mostly reflection, may be transmission or transreflection.
  16. 16. 16 General procedure 1. Spectroscopy a) Mount sample b) Acquire spectrum c) Do Fourier transform d) Analyze spectrum 2. Imaging a) Determine resolution requirement (lowest is 25 nm) b) Scan the sample: XY, XYZ, XYq, XYZq, etc. c) Generate image by the inverse gridding (use supplied software) d) Analyze image for surface, volume (3D), layer-by-layer, contour, iso- surface, etc. 3. Thickness profiling a) Mount sample b) Determine suite spot and scan resolution requirement c) Perform 1D scanning d) Analyze profile by Microsoft Excel 4. Interpret results (on your own?)
  17. 17. 17 Spectra generation and analysis • Choose the right transform (skill, trial and error) • Identify background peaks • Interpret sample characteristics
  18. 18. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 05/31/2012 Spectrometer Validation Water vapor absorption spectrum obtained using the THz spectrometer compared to that calculated using the HITRAN database by the NIST. An expanded portion in the panel (b) containing pressure broadened water lines from NIST (c): Expanded view of vapor absorption lines obtained from ARP’s TeraSpectra (see Fig. 5). Low frequency peaks match well with those reported by the NIST [1]. 1. http://arphotonics.net/WaterVaporComparison1.pdf 18
  19. 19. Spectra analysis examples: water spectrum Applied Research & 19 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Freq (cm-1 ) Absorbance (dB_norm) Ref. Darrell Burch, “Absorption of Infrared Radiant Energy by CO2 and H2O. III. Absorption by H2O between 0.5 and 36 cm-1 (278 u-2 cm),” Journal of the Optical Society of America, 58 (#10), 1383, 1968.
  20. 20. Water spectrum up to ~30 THz Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/14/2011
  21. 21. • Terahertz reproduced absorbance peaks known from other methods • Many peaks not visible previously were discovered. 21 PE time-domain spectrum Fourier transform spectrum.
  22. 22. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 02/01/2013 22 Matching peaks Ref. Reported (1/cm) TeraSpectra (1/cm) 14 70.8 71 15 142.1 195.4 230.9 272.4 325.7 538.9 657.3 16 723.3 722.5 749.5 746.2 1466.02 1457, 1469 1492.23 1486.4, 1510 14. Polyethylene spectrophotometric grade, SIGMA-ALDRICH. http://thzdb.org/image.php?image=000000773 15. THZ database: http://thzdb.org/index.php?name=White&word=polyethylene 16. FreeSnell: Polyethylene http://people.csail.mit.edu/jaffer/FreeSnell/polyethylene.html
  23. 23. C60, H2@C60 & D2@C60 Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 23 Recent synthesis of H2@C60 & D2@C60 by Komatsu et al. provides opportunity to investigate the properties of the endohedral Fullerenes
  24. 24. Vibrational Modes of C60 Hg(1) 5 272 T3u(1) 3 343 Gu(1) 4 353 MODE DEGENERACY FREQ. (cm-1) Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 08-12-2013 24 Ref: http://www.public.asu.edu/~cosmen/C60_vibrations/mode_assignments.htm
  25. 25. Ref: http://www.public.asu.edu/~cosmen/C60_vibrations/mode_assignments.htm Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 08-12-2013 25
  26. 26. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 IR spectra of C60 & H2@C60 Ref: Komatsu, K; Murata, M; Murata, Y (2005). "Encapsulation of molecular hydrogen in fullerene C60 by organic synthesis". Science 307 (5707): 238–40. 26 26
  27. 27. Analysis of 3 Fullerenes Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 27 Time-domain signal of three Fullerenes. Fourier transform absorption spectra of three Fullerenes.
  28. 28. Comparison with theory Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 28 J. Menendez & J. B. Page, “Vibrational Spectroscopy of C60,” http://www.public.asu.edu/~cosmen/C60_vibrations/newc60revcorr.pdf “The vibrational modes of buckminsterfullerene C60” http://www.public.asu.edu/~cosmen/C60_vibrations/mode_assignments.htm Comparison of IR and THz spectra of C60. All units are in cm−1 C60: THz [present work] C60: Ref. Menendez & Page, ASU 6.44, 219, 232, 258, 271, 290 272 309,328, 341, 361, 393 343, 353 406,432, 444, 464, 490 403,433, 485, 496 515,535, 543, 560, 593 526, 534, 553, 567, 568, 575 605,618, 644, 670 668 740, 772 709, 736, 743, 753, 756, 764, 772, 776, 796 857, 889 831 902, 947, 992 961, 973, 984 1024, 1037, 1088 1079, 1099 1127, 1159, 1172 1182 Total: 38 30 Terahertz provides tool for details study of vibrational states
  29. 29. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 05/31/2012 Non-Ionic Detergents • X-100 • NP-9 N = 9-10 N = 9 29 29
  30. 30. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 05/31/2012 Terahertz spectra reveal differences • X-100 • NP-9 Detrended, cs3 BHarris 3, 1024 pts, AI -90 -80 -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 0.0E+00 2.5E+12 5.0E+12 7.5E+12 1.0E+13 1.3E+13 1.5E+13 1.8E+13 2.0E+13 Frequency (Hz) Absorbance (dB_norm) Tergitol Triton Liquid phase detergent in Plexiglas cuvette 30 30
  31. 31. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 08-12-2013 Spectra of Oligos with or without SNP (T>G) High G A Standard, No Filter, Detrended, 1024 pts -70 -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 0 2.5E+12 5E+12 7.5E+12 1E+13 1.25E+13 1.5E+13 1.75E+13 2E+13 Frequency (Hz) Absorbance (dB_norm) 559T_Forward: GGG GGC TTT TAC AGC GGC TCC 559G_Forward: GGG GGC TTG TAC AGC GGC TCC 31
  32. 32. Single Strand vs. Double Strand Oligos A Standard, No Filter, Detrended, 1024 pts -60 -50 -40 -30 -20 -10 0 0 2E+12 4E+12 6E+12 8E+12 1E+13 1.2E+13 1.4E+13 1.6E+13 1.8E+13 Frequency (Hz) Absorbance (dB_norm) A A+C B B+C A). 559T_Forward: GGG GGC TTT TAC AGC GGC TCC B). 559G_Forward: GGG GGC TTG TAC AGC GGC TCC C). 559T_Reverse: GGA GCC GCT GTA AAA GCC CCC Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 08-12-2013 32
  33. 33. Pesticide in fruits Applied Research & 33 Fourier transform absorbance (normalized) spectra of three samples along with their numerical fit. Apple mounted in the spectrometer 𝑦 = 𝑎 + 𝑏 ∗ 𝑙𝑛 𝑥 + 𝑐 ∗ [ln 𝑥 ]2 +𝑑 ∗ [ln 𝑥 ]3 + 𝑒 ∗ [ln(𝑥)]4
  34. 34. Pesticide in produces Signature peak summary (THz) Untreated Apple Carbaryl 5.1 ppm Carbaryl 13.9 ppm 2.99 2.99 2.99  Common for this apple 5.91 9.53 6.86 12.52 13.96 13.13  Carbaryl signature? 21.43 16.06 16.19
  35. 35. Reconstructive Imaging Potential products • THz Coherent Tomography • Skin/tissue imaging • Early stage cancer detection 35
  36. 36. 3D nano-scanner/Imager Scan X, XY, or XYZ for profiling and/or reconstructed imaging Angular scan for conformal imaging A test wafer is mounted on the nanoscanner.
  37. 37. Reproducibility & resolution Reproducibility of the traces. Slight mismatch is due to the ambient vibration. This will improve by installing a pneumatic optical table. Reflectance is  to material property. This forms the basis for nanometer resolution imaging.
  38. 38. Data structure x1 y1 z1 v1 … . z1 ⋮ xn y1 z1 x1 y2 z1 ⋮ … . z1 xn y2 z1 ⋮ … … … x1 yn z1 ⋮ … . z1 xn yn z1 ⋮ … … … x1 y1 zn ⋮ … . . xn yn zn v∞ Requirements For every Z1: Y1 … Yn; … for every Yn: X1 … Xn For every Z2: Y1 … Yn; … for every Yn: X1 … Xn … … … For every Zn: Y1 … Yn; … for every Yn: X1 … Xn Data file looks like: Data are defined by: 𝟑 × 𝒎 matrix
  39. 39. Calculation illustration Assume a function, 𝒇 𝒙, 𝒚, 𝒛 = 𝒄 ∗ 𝑺𝒊𝒏 𝒙 Let’s calculate this function over the 3D space: X  0…2; y  0…6; z  0…6 Now one can construct the data space. Then use a gridding method to reconstruct (map) the function over the given 3D space. The plot looks like as shown. Closer the grid points, smoother will be the surface. One can plot experimental data by the same procedure.
  40. 40. 0.847 NM Example: High Resolution Analysis Cr3 nanoparticles on glass slide. Smallest particle detected is ~8.5Å (<1 nm). © 2016 Applied Research & Photonics
  41. 41. Semiconductor imaging Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 41 TEM image of actual sample Stacking fault in SiGe layer [11] Si substrate Ge buffer Si substrate SiGe Ge buffer SiGe layer Ge buffer Ge buffer SiGe layer
  42. 42. Stacking fault Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 42 1 µm3 volume of D02 1 µm3 volume of D10
  43. 43. Thickness of SiGe layer Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 43 200 nm3 close-up of D10 ~20 nm
  44. 44. Thickness of Ge buffer Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 44 Vertical cross-section surface, 1 µm x 1 µm. (b) Analysis along the yellow line in (a) shows the top layer is ~ 600 nm. However, some non-uniformity is visible in the top layer thickness. ~600 nm Ge
  45. 45. QD size analysis Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 45 ~(11 ± 4.5) nm. ~7.7 nm
  46. 46. Carbon nanotubes Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 46 (a) Unaligned (b) Aligned @ 60° Samples courtesy of Prof Junichiro Kono, Rice Univ.
  47. 47. Graphene by graphite sonication
  48. 48. Graphene exfoliates Smallest layer thickness ~0.97 nm
  49. 49. Ref. “TEM of Graphene & Hydrated Biomaterial Nanostructures,” Sultan Akhtar, 2012, Dissertation, Uppsala Univ., ISBN: 978-91-554-8333-3; ISSN: 1651-6214 17—18 layers
  50. 50. Thickness profile: Layered structure of skin • Right: anatomical features of human skin cross section. • A vertical scan (thickness profile) is expected to exhibit layering information. • The layering pattern will be different at different spots on the skin because the thickness profile is not the same at every place. • It is expected that a layered pattern of some kind will be present for the benign skin while the cancerous skin will exhibit diminished layered structure due to cell agglomeration and loss of regular cellular pattern.
  51. 51. Calibration of the sample holder Thickness profile of empty cell of high density polyethylene (HDPE) used as the reference. Several trials were taken that were averaged to obtain the Ref_Av. Average error limit was calculated to be 2295 counts
  52. 52. Reflectance  layers of skin Thickness profile from scan of a benign skin sample (14-51A, left Y-axis). The skin thickness profile (right Y-axis) is obtained by subtracting the reference.
  53. 53. Thickness profile
  54. 54. http://arphotonics.net Terahertz scanning reflctrometry • Measurement of concentration gradient in a non- invasive (non-destructive) way is important in areas such as transdermal drug delivery. • However, to our knowledge, there is no direct method to obtain two critical factors: • the concentration gradient of permeating ingredient across the thickness of a substrate (e.g., skin) • and the rate or kinetics of permeation 54
  55. 55. http://arphotonics.net Diffusion kinetics • Fick’s first law: 𝑱 = −𝑫 𝝏𝑪 𝝏𝒙 C is the concentration and D is the diffusion coefficient • Fick’s second law: 𝝏𝑪/𝝏𝒕 = 𝑫 𝝏𝟐 𝑪 𝝏𝒙𝟐 55
  56. 56. http://arphotonics.net Objective • To quantify the bioavailability of nanoparticles • Quantify the kinetics and concentration gradient of actives in stratum corneum 56
  57. 57. http://arphotonics.net Experimental • A CW terahertz is generated from electro-optic dendrimer • Initially the terahertz beam remains focused on the substrate surface. • A drop is applied and the kinetics is recorded in real-time  𝝏𝑪 𝝏𝒕 • The saturated substrate is then scanned  𝝏𝑪 𝝏𝒙 57
  58. 58. http://arphotonics.net Permeation Kinetics Example: Permeation kinetics of DI water in glossy paper 58
  59. 59. http://arphotonics.net Concentration gradient 59 Before After Difference 𝝏𝑪 𝝏𝒙 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒍𝒆 = 𝝏𝑪 𝝏𝒙 𝑩𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆 − 𝝏𝑪 𝝏𝒙 𝑨𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓
  60. 60. http://arphotonics.net Propylene glycol and caffeine • Many formulations used in transdermal and topical drug delivery use water and/or propylene glycol as solvents or penetration enhancers. • we examine permeation of two common compounds in the stratum corneum: (i) hydrocortisone dissolved in propylene glycol (PG), and (ii) caffeine dissolved in water. 60
  61. 61. http://arphotonics.net Hydrocortisone Kinetics 61 Stratum Corneum mounted on the sample holder Kinetics of permeation of two solutions in to stratum corneum: Red: Propylene glycol Blue: 1% hydrocortisone in propylene glycol
  62. 62. http://arphotonics.net Concentration gradient of Hydrocortisone 62
  63. 63. http://arphotonics.net Kinetics of Caffeine 63 Counts Time (s)
  64. 64. http://arphotonics.net Concentration gradient of caffeine 64
  65. 65. http://arphotonics.net Concentration dependence Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary 65 y=(a+clnx)/(1+blnx), r^2=0.99399161 a=5643241.5 b=0.026883013 c=144882.36 1e-14 1e-12 1e-10 1e-08 1e-06 0.0001 Concentration 5.5e+06 6e+06 6.5e+06 7e+06 7.5e+06 Reflected intensity (counts) 5.5e+06 6e+06 6.5e+06 7e+06 7.5e+06 Reflected intensity (counts) Permeation of glycolic acid in to vitroskin
  66. 66. Dermal fibroblasts • An example of cultured skin cells for their interaction with nanoparticle • Sample 1: Human skin cells, in particular, the dermal fibroblasts alone • Sample 2: the same treated with titanium nano-particles • The thickness profiling allows quantifying Ti nano-particles per fibroblast cell. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 06/11/2014 66
  67. 67. Rationale Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 06/11/2014 67 Cultured fibroblasts cells treated with Ti nanoparticles. Cultured fibroblasts cells • Ti nanoparticles may be out side the cells or may penetrate inside the cells • The thickness profile will be distinguishable for both cases
  68. 68. Fibroblast scanning Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 06/11/2014 68 • Petri dish is mounted on a Plexiglas fixture • An opening in the bottom of the fixture allows exposing the samples to the T-rays. • First, a blank petri dish is scanned across its thickness. • This is used as the reference for all subsequent measurements
  69. 69. Profiles Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 06/11/2014 69 • Intensity profile of blank dish (red) and dish + fibroblasts (blue) across the thickness. • Intensity decreased for the fibroblasts • Thickness profile of the fibroblasts. • To be compared with the intensity profile for the fibroblasts + Ti nanoparticles
  70. 70. Profile (distribution) Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 06/11/2014 70 Red: Thickness profile of fibroblast cells (right Y-axis) Blue: Thickness profile of fibroblasts treated with Ti nanoparticles Microscope is not able to see the differences
  71. 71. Summary • Terahertz scanning reflectometer has been used for quantitative measurement of layers in human skin and ti-nanoparticle coated fibroblasts • A model is used for quantitative thickness profile of the dermal cells. • Experiments will be conducted with varied concentrations of the nanoparticles. • Number of nano-particle per fibroblast will be estimated from the calibration of the thickness profiles as a function of concentration Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 06/11/2014 71
  72. 72. Conclusions • Integrated Terahertz nanoscanning spectrometer is a unique tool for nano scale characterizations – High sensitivity spectral characterization on 3D space – Non-destrcutive, Non-contact, sub-surface – Inspect 2D and 3D materials – Lattice defects, stacking faults – Defects, cracks, non-uniformity, inclusion, phases, etc. • All non-metals: Semiconductors, laminates, etc. • May be extended to medical imaging/tomography • Both quantitative measurement and visual inspection • Collaboration available and interested.
  73. 73. Thank you for attending Questions are welcome Contact: Anis Rahman PhD Applied Research & Photonics info@arphotonics.net +1-717-623-8201 http://arphotonics.net
  74. 74. 2.7 ppb 7.5E+08 7.8E+08 8.0E+08 8.3E+08 8.5E+08 8.8E+08 9.0E+08 9.3E+08 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 10000 Conc. (ppm) Counts (A.U.) YReg1 = 905551169.983*X (-0.00198) YReg2 = 999764579.98*X (-0.03523) Region 1 Region 2 Tergitol NP-9 ~1 ppb Anomalous poit at ~1ppm Yreg1 = 918087298.68x -0.00220 Yreg2 = 981818781.21x -0.02140 8.2E+08 8.4E+08 8.6E+08 8.8E+08 9.0E+08 9.2E+08 9.4E+08 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 1000 10000 Conc. (ppm) Counts (A.U.) Region 1 Region 2 Triton X-100 Aqueous Dilutions, dried on slide. Low ppb, ~3 logs improvement vs. colorimetry (Co/SCN) Sensitivity THz can detect chemicals at the Parts Per Triliion Level Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- September/2010 74 Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 05/31/2012 74
  75. 75. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 03/03/2011 Molecular Chirality • Visible light stimulates electronic transitions that are symmetric (no net CD signal). • These transitions respond equally to left and right circular polarizations. • THz radiation tends to excite overall vibrational modes. • Dynamic modes of oscillation respond differently to left versus right circular polarizations. • Visible light shakes bonds, THz shakes the entire molecule. 17.05 THz 10.58 THz 8.33 THz 4.31 THz 17.12 THz 10.67 THz 8.33 THz 4.67 THz 0.00001 0.0001 0.001 0.01 0.1 1 10 100 0.0E+00 5.0E+12 1.0E+13 1.5E+13 2.0E+13 Frequency (Hz) Normalized Power S-Limonene R+Limonene Samples courtesy of M Schramm, UC Long Beach 75 75
  76. 76. Applied Research & Photonics -- Proprietary -- 05/31/2012 76 Detecting contaminant in fuel -2.E+06 0.E+00 2.E+06 4.E+06 6.E+06 8.E+06 1.E+07 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Time (ps) Transmission (Counts, A.U.) Gasoline Gas+Cr3 Normalized time-resolved spectra of gasoline (red) and [(CH3CO2)7Cr3(OH)2] solution in gasoline at 1.91 mg/ml (blue). Presence of salt in gasoline reduces the transmission of THz power. Fourier spectra of gasoline (red) and Cr3 solution (blue) corresponding to the time-resolved spectra (left). The spectra are clearly different for the two samples. 76

×