Nutraceuticals from phytoplankton anisha

ANISHA N A ROLL NO 17 BATCH A BFSC 2018 KUFOS
  1. 1. ANISHA N A ROLL NO 17 BATCH A BFSC 2018 KUFOS
  2. 2.  “Nutraceutical is any substance that is a food or a part of food and provides medical or health benefits ,including the prevention and treatment of disease”
  3. 3.  Fish lives in aquatic environment –various stress ◦ Fishes faces drastic mortality due bacterial and viral diseases-need to stimulate immune system  Vaccination-impractical  Antibiotic effects-bioaccumulation -resistant strain generation *Shift from maximum growth to health of the fish
  4. 4. Phytoplankton/microalgae are rich source of food ingredients such as  Beta carotene  Vitamin C,A,E,B  Astaxanthin  Polysaccharides  Poly unsaturated fatty acids  proteins The market for microalgae nutraceuticals is dominated by two cyanobacteria *spirulina *chlorella
  5. 5.  Oil content, in quantity (7%) and in quality (α-linolenic acid (ALA), linoleic acid (LA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and arachidonic acid (AA)
  6. 6.  It have protein ,aminoacids ,minerals ,vitamins,pigments  It is considered as ideal food  It is used as a food for space travelers

