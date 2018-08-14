Credit scoring is one of the most successful applications of statistical and management science techniques in finance in the last forty years. This unique collection of recent papers, with comments by experts in the field, provides excellent coverage of recent developments, advances and aims in credit scoring. Aimed at statisticians, economists, operational researchers and mathematicians working in both industry and academia, and to all working on credit scoring and data mining, it is an invaluable source of reference.

