Upgrad marketing framework may 27th 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Marketing For Startups
Anirudh Narayan Founder & CMO, Growth Spartan [Current] Top 500 Growth Hackers worldwide Consulted 25+ startups in US, Lat...
Startups Are HARD Why This Workshop?
Marketing For Startups 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Bui...
Life Cycle Of a Startup Source: Paul Graham
Marketing For Startups 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Bui...
Reaching Product Market Fit ! ! How would you feel if you could no longer use this product?! ! A. Very disappointed! B. So...
4. CYCLES OF FEEDBACK Source: Teague Hopkins
Net Promoter Score NPS = %PROMOTERS - %DETRACTORS What is the likelihood that you would recommend this product (Scale: 1-10
#unpluggd EARLY ADOPTERS: 6 - 20
#unpluggd Paying customers
Conversions: 1% - 6%
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
Set A Goal
Building Customer Personas
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
MARKETING CHANNELS Free Marketing Channels! ! • Social Channels (FB, Twitter) • Email • Cross Promotions • Meetups & Event...
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
Marketing For Startups
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
Channel # 1 AWARENESS! (Website) ACQUISITION! (Email/Login) ACTIVATION! (Demo) REVENUE! REFERRING! Digital Marketing Frame...
Create the Framework
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
INTEGRATING MARKETING WITHIN PRODUCT
DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
Client: NLP Coaching
Asking The Client Questions 1. Your top 5 competitors 2. Goals for the next 3-6 months 3. Access to their tools 4. What ha...
Keywords You Want to Rank For Asking The Client Questions Goals: 20 Leads in 3 Months, 10% Growth MoM Competitors:
Analysis Using Tools
Marketing Strategies: Working Session ! • Finding Guest Blogging Opportunities • Finding Directories • Quora Strategy • Ad...
Creating the Plan
Blogs to Create
Quora Answers
Guest Blogging
Directories
1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas...
1. Client: 2. Goal: 3. Products: 4. Persona: 5. Current state: 6. Competitors: 7. Objective:! 1. Create a 3 Month Marketin...
THANK YOU 1. Marketing Tips: www.growthspartan.com 2. Email:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Upgrad marketing framework may 27th 2018

2 views

Published on

Creating a Marketing Strategy For Startups

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Upgrad marketing framework may 27th 2018

  1. 1. Marketing For Startups
  2. 2. Anirudh Narayan Founder & CMO, Growth Spartan [Current] Top 500 Growth Hackers worldwide Consulted 25+ startups in US, Latin America and Asia Trained over 1000 entrepreneurs through bootcamps, courses and mentorship ! Growth Hacker, Shutterstock! • Managed a monthly marketing budget of $25,000 • Scaled two marketing channels that increased ARR by $100,000 ! Growth Manager (Americas & Africa), Lean Startup Machine! • Led expansion of business to 120 cities in Americas and Africa • Provided lean startup training to ESPN & TLC ! Director of Operations, Krossover - Sold for $26 Million! • 4th Team member, Led a team of 25 sports analysts ! Business Consultant: Engineer: Digital Nomad | Growth Hacker |
  3. 3. Startups Are HARD Why This Workshop?
  4. 4. Marketing For Startups 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan
  5. 5. Life Cycle Of a Startup Source: Paul Graham
  6. 6. Marketing For Startups 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan
  7. 7. Reaching Product Market Fit ! ! How would you feel if you could no longer use this product?! ! A. Very disappointed! B. Somewhat disappointed! C. Not disappointed! D. N/A or I no longer use your product ! IF > 40% MARK ! IF < 40% MARK ! ! ! * Source: Sean Ellis, CEO Qualaroo, Ex-Marketer at Dropbox.! ! !
  8. 8. 4. CYCLES OF FEEDBACK Source: Teague Hopkins
  9. 9. Net Promoter Score NPS = %PROMOTERS - %DETRACTORS What is the likelihood that you would recommend this product (Scale: 1-10
  10. 10. #unpluggd EARLY ADOPTERS: 6 - 20
  11. 11. #unpluggd Paying customers
  12. 12. Conversions: 1% - 6%
  13. 13. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan Marketing For Startups
  14. 14. Set A Goal
  15. 15. Building Customer Personas
  16. 16. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan Marketing For Startups
  17. 17. MARKETING CHANNELS Free Marketing Channels! ! • Social Channels (FB, Twitter) • Email • Cross Promotions • Meetups & Events • Community Building • Blogging/Creation of content • Guest blogging • Youtube • Word of Mouth • SEO • Sweep Stakes Paid Marketing Channels! ! • SEM • Paid Social • Online Display Ads • Ofﬂine Advertising • Public relations • B.D, Sales, Trade Shows • Retargeting • Sponsored Content • Afﬁliate Marketing • TV & Radio Ads • Platform Integration with others
  18. 18. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Funnel! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan Marketing For Startups
  19. 19. Marketing For Startups
  20. 20. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan Marketing For Startups
  21. 21. Channel # 1 AWARENESS! (Website) ACQUISITION! (Email/Login) ACTIVATION! (Demo) REVENUE! REFERRING! Digital Marketing Framework Channel #3Channel #2 Channel #4
  22. 22. Create the Framework
  23. 23. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Rank For Each Channel! 5. Group Case Study: Growth Spartan Marketing For Startups
  24. 24. INTEGRATING MARKETING WITHIN PRODUCT
  25. 25. DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
  26. 26. DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
  27. 27. DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
  28. 28. DESIGN CONVERSION PRINCIPLES
  29. 29. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Create a Marketing Plan! 5. Group Workshop: Creating a Plan Marketing For Startups
  30. 30. Client: NLP Coaching
  31. 31. Asking The Client Questions 1. Your top 5 competitors 2. Goals for the next 3-6 months 3. Access to their tools 4. What have they tried from a marketing stand point? 5. Current team structure 6. Keywords they want to rank for
  32. 32. Keywords You Want to Rank For Asking The Client Questions Goals: 20 Leads in 3 Months, 10% Growth MoM Competitors:
  33. 33. Analysis Using Tools
  34. 34. Marketing Strategies: Working Session ! • Finding Guest Blogging Opportunities • Finding Directories • Quora Strategy • Adwords • Content Strategy • Social Strategy
  35. 35. Creating the Plan
  36. 36. Blogs to Create
  37. 37. Quora Answers
  38. 38. Guest Blogging
  39. 39. Directories
  40. 40. 1. Life Cycle Of A Startup! 2. When To Start Marketing?! 3. Creating the Marketing Framework! • Building Customer Personas! • Where Can I Find Them Online/Ofﬂine?! • Competitor Analysis ! • Marketing Framework! • Integrating Marketing with Product ! 4. How To Create a Marketing Plan! 5. Group Workshop: Creating a Plan Marketing For Startups
  41. 41. 1. Client: 2. Goal: 3. Products: 4. Persona: 5. Current state: 6. Competitors: 7. Objective:! 1. Create a 3 Month Marketing Plan 2. Where should be guest blog, quora questions, directories, content to create 3. How do we reach the revenue and views goal given the products we have? (No Ads and No Services business) 4. What should the order of the products we want to create? 5. Monthly budget: Rs. 5,000 Refer Trello Marketing For Startups
  42. 42. THANK YOU 1. Marketing Tips: www.growthspartan.com 2. Email:

×