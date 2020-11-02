Elan epic gurgaon || 9650129697

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Elan epic gurgaon

One of the Biggest Water Body for a Commercial Project
Double Height & Road Facing Shops with Maximum Visibility
Hanging Retail Pods Showcasing Luxury Brands
5 Silver Screens State of the Art Multiplex
Floating Restaurant/Cafe & Bar in the Atrium
Surrounded with Dense Residential Projects
Visit us for more details https://commercial-property.in/elan-epic-sector-70-gurgaon/ & https://www.plpadvisoryservices.com/elan-epic-gurgaon/

To Book your Shop / Inquiries Please Call :- +91. 9650129697

Published in: Real Estate
Elan epic gurgaon

  1. 1. Sep 2020Sep 2020 Investment starts at ₹35 lacs* Elan Town Centre Sector 67 Gurgaon
  2. 2. Sep 2020Sep 2020 If you want to invest in a Premium retail Property, which will be the next destination for shopping lovers in Gurgaon then “Elan Epic” is best option as location is populated with many ready residential Projects and Townships. Only project has multiplex in the surrounded location where more than 50 thousand people are living at present. All shops are facing centre located huge Water Body, which give peace and happiness to shopping lovers. Elan Epic Sec 70 Gurgaon
  3. 3. Sep 2020Sep 2020 Shop, Food Court, Restaurant, Multiplex Elan Epic Gurgaon
  4. 4. Sep 2020Sep 2020 One of the Biggest Water Body for a Commercial Project Double Height & Road Facing Shops with Maximum Visibility Hanging Retail Pods Showcasing Luxury Brands 5 Silver Screens State of the Art Multiplex Floating Restaurant/Cafe & Bar in the Atrium Surrounded with Dense Residential Projects Visit us for more details https://commercial-property.in/elan-epic-sector-70-gurgaon/ & https://www.plpadvisoryservices.com/elan-epic-gurgaon/ Key Highlights of the project
  5. 5. Sep 2020Sep 2020 Why to invest with Elan Group ? Elan Group was founded by people of high commitment and dynamic Personalities. Elan is a Debt free company. Dedicated team of professionals. Till date no assured return cheque is bounced . Delivery of the project is as per commitment. Dedicated retail leasing team to assist their existing clients for leasing their shops.

