Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Anirban Sen Chowdhary Overview on RingCentral errors Part 3
In the last parts we have discussed on RingCentral errors and different types of error that can cause with RingCentral cli...
Authentication Error - HTTP status codes which shows authentication issue : 40x.
If our application is failing to authenticate properly, there may be different reasons. It maybe due to our authentication...
Sometimes it can be also the reason that we are attempting to call an endpoint beyond the scope/permission of our applicat...
In some cases, the access token may have been withdrawn by the admin if it is compromised. So in that case, if the same ac...
Also sometimes it may happens, the requested resource is not found by the ID specified; maybe the resource could be alread...
Here are some examples of authentication errors:
There are several authorization in RingCentral that we can use to obtain an access token to call the RingCentral API. • Au...
In the next part, we will discuss on some other types of RingCentral errors we face.
Overview on ring central errors part 3
Overview on ring central errors part 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Overview on ring central errors part 3

90 views

Published on

Overview on ring central errors part 3

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Overview on ring central errors part 3

  1. 1. Anirban Sen Chowdhary Overview on RingCentral errors Part 3
  2. 2. In the last parts we have discussed on RingCentral errors and different types of error that can cause with RingCentral client applications and APIs. In this part, we will look into Authentication errors in details.
  3. 3. Authentication Error - HTTP status codes which shows authentication issue : 40x.
  4. 4. If our application is failing to authenticate properly, there may be different reasons. It maybe due to our authentication credentials may have changed for accessing the API or we have not implemented OAuth feature properly.
  5. 5. Sometimes it can be also the reason that we are attempting to call an endpoint beyond the scope/permission of our application or maybe that the current user is not permitted to perform the operation. In some cases, our access token may have expired which need to be to refresh.
  6. 6. In some cases, the access token may have been withdrawn by the admin if it is compromised. So in that case, if the same access token is been used, it will result an authentication errors.
  7. 7. Also sometimes it may happens, the requested resource is not found by the ID specified; maybe the resource could be already deleted, or the access to it is denied for the current user. So Authentication can be failed in these case. RingCentral application and its users must be authorized by RingCentral in order to eliminate any possibility of abuse.
  8. 8. Here are some examples of authentication errors:
  9. 9. There are several authorization in RingCentral that we can use to obtain an access token to call the RingCentral API. • Auth Code Flow - based on 3-legged authorization flow common for apps accessed via the web, mobile and desktop applications. • Implicit Flow - based on 2-legged authorization flow common for mobile and desktop applications. • Password Flow - based on 2-legged authorization flow also known as easiest authentication suitable for server apps used by a single user account with username and password credentials. • Refresh Token Flow — a flow used to refresh existing access token regardless of the authorization flow which means a new access token from an existing refresh token.
  10. 10. In the next part, we will discuss on some other types of RingCentral errors we face.

×