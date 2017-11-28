Calico and juju

Anirban Sen Chowdhary
Juju as we know, is an open source application modeling tool which is  developed by Canonical Ltd.  Juju helps on reducing...
In the next slides we will see a short introduction with Juju with Calico that  will gives you an overview on how it works...
Project Calico is a open-source technology, that implements large, standards-based cloud data center infrastructures, with...
As I said, the Juju GUI is automatically available on every controller. Here how Juju GUI looks: Image src: - www.projectc...
Juju  helps to install services onto physical hardware such that all physical server act like a virtual cloud server. Juju...
Juju has a concept of Bundles. A Bundle is nothing but a portable specification for a model with charms, configuration, an...
We need to download one of the bundles, and then deploy it to our Juju environment using any methods either by adding bund...
An example of Charms vi command line:
For more information visit https://www.projectcalico.org/ https://docs.projectcalico.org/v2.6/introduction/ https://blog.t...
  Anirban Sen Chowdhary
  2. 2. Juju as we know, is an open source application modeling tool which is  developed by Canonical Ltd.  Juju helps on reducing the operation overhead of today's software by  facilitating quickly deploying, configuring, scaling, integrating, and  performing operational tasks . It manage and operate a set of software applications and reduces the cost  of operations and provides flexibility.
  3. 3. In the next slides we will see a short introduction with Juju with Calico that  will gives you an overview on how it works. It will also help you to understand Juju’s features and Calico’s capabilities. 
  4. 4. Project Calico is a open-source technology, that implements large, standards-based cloud data center infrastructures, with Canonical’s Juju. Juju helps to configures, deploys, manages and scales workloads and solutions for public, private or hybrid cloud from a powerful GUI or command line and Juju has both GUI and command line . The Juju GUI is automatically available on every controller.
  5. 5. As I said, the Juju GUI is automatically available on every controller. Here how Juju GUI looks: Image src: - www.projectcalico.org
  6. 6. Juju  helps to install services onto physical hardware such that all physical server act like a virtual cloud server. Juju Charms acts as a central mechanism behind Juju. Charms is a collection of YAML configuration files and can be written in any programming language that can be executed from the command line. Juju Charms provides the Neutron Calico configuration for a compute node and helps to quickly deploy a Calico/OpenStack cluster.
  7. 7. Juju has a concept of Bundles. A Bundle is nothing but a portable specification for a model with charms, configuration, and relations all specified in a declarative YAML format. It is also defined as bundle is a set of applications with a specific configuration and their corresponding relations that can be deployed together in a single step. So, we can say that instead of deploying as a single application, they can be used to deploy an entire workload, with working relations and configuration.
  8. 8. We need to download one of the bundles, and then deploy it to our Juju environment using any methods either by adding bundles from command line or by adding using GUI. With help of Charms its easy to get Calico/OpenStack right away with minimal configuration as well as should be reusable. Bundles sometimes may also optionally include a machine specification, which allows us to set up specific machines based configurations.
  9. 9. An example of Charms vi command line:
  10. 10. For more information visit https://www.projectcalico.org/ https://docs.projectcalico.org/v2.6/introduction/ https://blog.tigera.io/tagged/calico

