Rhode Tothestars: A Sims 3 OWBC, Chapter 3

My new trait allows me to be able to fix things and upgrade them around the house, it also led to me making something trul...
I still don’t know how our daughter Borah managed to find us and get back to our time. She sounded a little resentful that...
Borah may have been born in medieval times but she adjusted quite well to the modern age. She’s an Overly Emotional, Brave...
Borah wasn’t alone for long, soon afterwards my second daughter Oriana was born. She was human like me and had my skin col...
Oriana is also a Brave little girl but she’s more Disciplined. She loves Rock music, Autumn Salad, and the colour White. S...
After Oriana was born I had been messing around with the Science station and managed to gene splice a coffee bean seed int...
It changed me in so many ways. My genes wouldn’t be the same as they were before I now don’t need to sleep or eat, or even...
When my son Orion was born, he had my new skin tone and yellow eyes, but he had his mother’s vampirism. Oriana is my heire...
Having two toddlers at once was fun but I’m glad that Oriana is now growing up and will be able to attend school finally. ...
She gained the Vehicle Enthusiast trait, not even sure where that came from. Maybe I’ll buy her a car when she’s old enoug...
At least the kids can still play together, I bought those rocking seahorses in hopes that they would use them. I’m glad I ...
You got to take the moments as they come, my three kids playing together in the backyard, having fun and not fighting. I h...
Kids grow up so fast and before I knew it my last one was a child and ready for school, Orion ended up being Unlucky howev...
The Fall Festival in town had a pie eating contest! I couldn’t resist taking a day off performing for tips to participate....
I’m getting beaten again I guess lady luck was not on my side this time either. I have to wonder where it all goes in thos...
I think I’d better stick to performing for tips, this is getting embarrassing to keep losing all these contests…one day, o...
This Performance Park is a great place to learn and converse with the others in this town who like me, get gigs here to ea...
Talent knows no age limit in Isla Paradiso, this elderly woman had a nice set of pipes on her, I bet she’s been at it for ...
Then again, some gems are nothing more than fool’s gold. Come on, this guy is the other magician in town? I can perform ci...
Finally we see some kidlets born! The challenge continues.

