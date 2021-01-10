Grassroots: A Sims 3 EPIC Challenge, Chapter 5.2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
If I’m going to build an empire I will need heirs. So after my trip to Egypt I came home and finally found the one who wil...
I found her at the Winter Festival of all places, the way the snow fell on her black hair, the way she smiled and laughed,...
Vincent: I am ready for another session grandpa. Li Sung: I’m sure you are my boy…but I don’t think that’s going to happen...
Vincent: Grandpa!! Marie: Daddy!! Celia: My love…I’ll be joining you soon. I won’t stay here without you.
The downside to immortality…this is what awaits for everyone who comes after me…mother is devastated at losing her father,...
Vincent: I hate having to see this… Alfred: Good bye, father. I will miss you so much…you took me in as your son and were ...
Grandma gave up her ties to this world the next day after grandpa went. Mother lost both her parents one after another. Gr...
How much more can my mother take?
I wasn’t going to waste anymore time. I asked Li to marry me so my mother could have something happy to look forward to. A...
Li: I’m sorry about your grandparents Vince. Truly, I am. Vincent: Thank you, but now we can make my mother happy again. I...
Li: Alright. I’ll do it. I’m not much for big affairs and parties either. Vincent: I’m so glad we’re on the same page with...
Alfred: Are you sure you want to do this? I can make you into a fairy…Marie…we can stay together until the end. Marie: I’m...
Alfred knew this day was coming, his wife’s black hair was now silver, her posture was slightly hunched, and she was slowe...
His parents were gone, his in-laws were gone, his younger siblings were now getting older than he looked, his wife just go...
Marie: Don’t look so sad my love. I’m happy to have made it this far with you. I don’t have any regrets and we have grandc...
Alfred: You’re right…I shouldn’t be sad. It is still a good life we have. He only said that to reassure his wife, but insi...
Marie: I love you Alfred Hoppcraft. I always will. Alfred: And I love you Marie Atredius, I was always meant to.
Time moves on and while Li was tending to Marie’s garden she felt the bump of new life and the fulfilment of having a Perf...
At a game of chess alone it was soon time for Li and Vincent to welcome the first of the sixth generation to the Atredius ...
And when Vincent and Li came back with twin boys, Marie was overjoyed to see her new grandsons. After being only allowed o...
Marie held Bugsy in her arms as she lay him into his crib. His twin brother Al was a vampire like Vincent. Bugsy was human...
Bugsy Atredius is a Light Sleeper and he Loves the Outdoors. His favourites include Pancakes, Egyptian music, and the colo...
His identical twin brother Al Atredius is a Virtuoso and Evil. His favourites include, Stu Surprise, Western music, and th...
The twins found the activity table downstairs and like all twins they do everything the same, even play with the same colo...
Meanwhile, Alfred was brooding silently about how it would soon be his turn to experience heartbreak. He put on a good fac...
His mind wandered to other things, alien worlds, space ships, the stars above…it helped to zone out thinking about it. It ...
Vincent and Li made some time for themselves and took a trip on one of Alfred’s inventions. They took a trip to the past a...
She was being hunted in her time for being “unclean” and a servant of the Devil. She had inherited Vincent’s vampiric gene...
Bonnie Atredius looked a lot like her grandmother Marie and had the same honey blond hair as her grandfather. She was also...
