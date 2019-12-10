Crayon Roulette: A Sims 3 Genetics Challenge, Part 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What? Another challenge? Yes, yes it is. I don’t usually do genetic challenges since most of them time I honestly have no ...
Let’s begin with these two, as per the rules they have to be elders but I wanted to show them as YA first because honestly...
Okay, I only had CAS pics of Rusty and Marigold, sue me. Anyway, next to Rusty is his son Vernon, orange hair and red eyes...
Starting on the far right this time, we have Marigold and next to her is Vernon’s spouse, Goldie Crayola with yellow hair ...
And here they are, all eight of them. Four generations of genetics to roll the dice on. And now for the part I don’t reall...
Snow: My entire family was just NRAAS murdered and I’m crying on the inside, but yay, now I get to grow up! Each of them g...
Snow: Not bad, not bad but these clothes are severely lacking in white. Snow’s LTW is to be a CEO of a Mega Corp which as ...
Iris: Now that I’ve finished fairy pranking the paper girl, time to grow up and spend most of my life pregnant. WOO!! Iris...
Let the games begin. What will the first of 14 kids look like? Will I end up beginning slowly? Or come out swinging? Have ...
PSYCH! Did you really think I’d only do a ten slide chapter? Come on now…I played until six am last night and already have...
Iris: Heckle me again and I’ll break your fingers. Got it? *crunches finger* Snow: *winces* Yes, dear…can I have that fing...
Iris: Good, I’m glad we understand one another. Snow: I will be good from now on. I swear.
GAH! Well anyway, a lot of playing and Snow slaving away at work has now put him at level 3 of Business and Iris took up s...
*sigh* Well this little disappointment got her skills in and was chained to the toddler toys until she grew up. And then M...
I am not trying to plot things out this time (so says I now) so we are moving quickly on to Kid 2 of 14, this is Mayflower...
Mayflower: Daddy? Did you see me grow up? Snow: Oh sure honey, whatever you want. Mayflower: Daddy, that’s not what I said.
And here we have Kid 3 of 14, a boy named Marik Crayola and number four is in the oven. Let’s hope he’s got better luck…
OMG, he’s got ORANGE hair and GREEN eyes, just like his daddy was before I had to change him so does that mean I win on fo...
Oh look, great-great grandpa Rusty came out to play with little Marik. I added a second story to the house by this point a...
Snow: Ahh, now this is the life. A beautiful wife by my side, and a hot tub in the yard. I am truly a corporate big wig no...
Oh look, the first teen of the challenge. One step closer to being kicked out the door. I will be pissed off if SP makes M...
And I really hope she doesn’t continue to disappoint her overlord. She has Loves the Cold, Light Sleeper, Neurotic (sweet)...
And here he is, the fourth kid of fourteen, another boy I called Moonlight since he born on a full moon. He’s about to gro...
Well boo…another measly 5 points for founding generation genes. This time he’s all Iris, blue hair and blue eyes but NOT A...
We see how the dice rolls in the genetics game. Contains the first four of fourteen kids.

  1. 1. What? Another challenge? Yes, yes it is. I don’t usually do genetic challenges since most of them time I honestly have no interest in them. But this one for Boolprop’s 14th birthday seemed interesting to attempt, and if I’m going to ever re-earn all my medals back, one of them is the Sims 3 legacy so…perhaps by the end of this challenge I might have found my perfect founder for another legacy attempt. Of course that means I’d have to keep all the genetic links intact…anyway let’s see what we have to work with.
  2. 2. Let’s begin with these two, as per the rules they have to be elders but I wanted to show them as YA first because honestly, for CAS bin sims, they are GORGEOUS and all I did was alter their hair and eye colours and add the elf ears because I have an addiction to them, I can stop anytime I swear…shut up. Anyway on the left we have the founding patriarch Rusty Crayola, red hair and red eyes. And on the right his spouse, Marigold Crayola, orange hair and orange eyes. I am using the ROYGBIV colour spectrum to create my genetic pool so the first two in that spectrum are red and orange.
  3. 3. Okay, I only had CAS pics of Rusty and Marigold, sue me. Anyway, next to Rusty is his son Vernon, orange hair and red eyes. Trust me it was the best looking combo I could get with my elders, at least both are represented. Next to Vernon is his daughter Charity, orange hair and yellow eyes, again best combination I could get. Vernon’s spouse was given yellow hair and yellow eyes. And lastly, the founder of the challenge, Charity’s son Snow. Born with green eyes and orange hair (he was gorgeous) but had to be given white hair and white eyes as per the challenge rules for the founders.
  4. 4. Starting on the far right this time, we have Marigold and next to her is Vernon’s spouse, Goldie Crayola with yellow hair and yellow eyes. Next to her is Pine Crayola, Charity’s spouse with green hair and green eyes. And on the left, Snow’s future spouse, Iris Crayola with blue hair and blue eyes. I made her a fairy because she needs to stay young enough to birth 14 kids, (not that it really matters, game default lifespans for fairies is pretty long already) and I have the Immortal Life mod for fairies, werewolves, ghosts, and vampires. The three of them Goldie, Pine and Iris were all CAS bin sims and I was pleasantly surprised with them.
  5. 5. And here they are, all eight of them. Four generations of genetics to roll the dice on. And now for the part I don’t really enjoy…senseless premature murdering of three generations.
  6. 6. Snow: My entire family was just NRAAS murdered and I’m crying on the inside, but yay, now I get to grow up! Each of them got different types of death, Rusty and Marigold, Old Age, Vernon, Eaten by Shark (cool colours), Goldie, Transmuted, Charity, Fire and Pine, Starvation (I think).
  7. 7. Snow: Not bad, not bad but these clothes are severely lacking in white. Snow’s LTW is to be a CEO of a Mega Corp which as a Workaholic, he will achieve with ease. Again, all default traits. I did nothing to change them.
  8. 8. Iris: Now that I’ve finished fairy pranking the paper girl, time to grow up and spend most of my life pregnant. WOO!! Iris also has the Workaholic trait but since she can’t work (aside from self employment which still works) she won’t get much use out of that. Iris’s LTW is to have a Perfect Garden (8 perfect plants) but for some reason the fairy ability to Bloom plants has vanished from my menu, that makes me sad I loved that action. It’s why fairies are my favourite occult. So I’ll have to do it the hard way then…hopefully it works out.
  9. 9. Let the games begin. What will the first of 14 kids look like? Will I end up beginning slowly? Or come out swinging? Have to wait for toddlerhood to see. Find out next time.
  10. 10. PSYCH! Did you really think I’d only do a ten slide chapter? Come on now…I played until six am last night and already have four of fourteen kids done. And now you get to see them. But first, Snow decided to be a douche and heckle Iris so they lost their steady status and thus forcing me to reclaim it and then marry her because the first of fourteen babies is already cooking.
  11. 11. Iris: Heckle me again and I’ll break your fingers. Got it? *crunches finger* Snow: *winces* Yes, dear…can I have that finger back now I need it to earn money.
  12. 12. Iris: Good, I’m glad we understand one another. Snow: I will be good from now on. I swear.
  13. 13. GAH! Well anyway, a lot of playing and Snow slaving away at work has now put him at level 3 of Business and Iris took up sculpting as her self employment. And we have our first of fourteen kids, this is Morning Glory Crayola, got pretty much everything from Snow so fail on the first kid and only 5 points so far, boo. White hair and white eyes. My naming theme is having all kids begin with the letter M. Since my founder is Snow, his wife is Iris, and their kids have M names. S.I.M. see my theme now?
  14. 14. *sigh* Well this little disappointment got her skills in and was chained to the toddler toys until she grew up. And then Morning Glory grew up in serious need of new clothes afterwards. Second baby was conceived and now I wait for that one. Hopefully with better results. I don’t take pics of the toddler training because I don’t think it’s all that interesting to be honest.
  15. 15. I am not trying to plot things out this time (so says I now) so we are moving quickly on to Kid 2 of 14, this is Mayflower Crayola, green hair (Pine), and white eyes (Snow) so I guess I get 10 for Gen C colours? I don’t know if they have to have both or not but I got one of two so 50% is alright isn’t it?
  16. 16. Mayflower: Daddy? Did you see me grow up? Snow: Oh sure honey, whatever you want. Mayflower: Daddy, that’s not what I said.
  17. 17. And here we have Kid 3 of 14, a boy named Marik Crayola and number four is in the oven. Let’s hope he’s got better luck…
  18. 18. OMG, he’s got ORANGE hair and GREEN eyes, just like his daddy was before I had to change him so does that mean I win on founder’s colours? Marigold had orange hair but then again so did Vernon and Charity…no sign of Goldie’s yellow genetics though, who would have figured that orange would be so strong?
  19. 19. Oh look, great-great grandpa Rusty came out to play with little Marik. I added a second story to the house by this point and walled in the patio to make this room so it still has the white flooring. I need the beds for the kids because I can’t just have cribs and no beds. The single floor house was not big enough for them.
  20. 20. Snow: Ahh, now this is the life. A beautiful wife by my side, and a hot tub in the yard. I am truly a corporate big wig now. Iris: We still haven’t gotten a fairy child yet, I’d like to have one. Snow: Well we still have many more to go so it will happen I’m sure.
  21. 21. Oh look, the first teen of the challenge. One step closer to being kicked out the door. I will be pissed off if SP makes Morning Glory have the sleeping red genes from Rusty, truly I will rage…
  22. 22. And I really hope she doesn’t continue to disappoint her overlord. She has Loves the Cold, Light Sleeper, Neurotic (sweet), and Couch Potato as her four traits. I would honestly be surprised if she doesn’t get Vegetarian as her fifth one, since all the kids have vegetarian dishes as their favourite foods. And Hot Pink for the favourite colour, R&B music, as well as Firecracker Tofu as her food choice.
  23. 23. And here he is, the fourth kid of fourteen, another boy I called Moonlight since he born on a full moon. He’s about to grow up so let’s see what he gets in the genetic lottery.
  24. 24. Well boo…another measly 5 points for founding generation genes. This time he’s all Iris, blue hair and blue eyes but NOT A FAIRY! Usually by now I’d have at least one…I do hope my game isn’t borked and cursing my fairies from hence forth to never have any fairy babies. Anyway, this is as far as I got last night so Oyasumi for reals this time.

