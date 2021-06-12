Ecoman proposal f 250 now deal technologies pvt ltd -pune

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in PROPOSAL FOR ECOMAN’S MicroorganisM Based 24 hrs fully automatic COMPOSTING MACHINE ‘FOODIE’ Model f-250 CLIENT DETAILS (05-05-2018) CLIENT NAME: Now Deal Technologies KIND ATTN : Mr Anil Mali
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in A. Composting Machine system 1. Company Profile: Ecoman Enviro Solutions Private Limited, is a Leading Company in the field of decentralized solid waste management with advanced technology of composting- FOODIE since its establishment in 2009. We have successfully installed our machine at PRIME MINISTER’S House (7RCR) Delhi. Our current clientele include various municipal corporations and prestigious clients all over India with more than 500 installations across India. Our Organic Waste Composting Machine / System have been very well appreciated by Hon. Minister Urban Development, GoI (Shri. Venkaiah Naidu), Hon. Minister MOEF, GoI (Shri.Prakash Javdekar), Hon. Minister Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration and Parliamentary Affairs. , GoM (Shri. Girish Bapat), Hon. Chief Secretary, MoUD, GoI and many Government Organizations’. We have developed a unique solution for decentralized Solid Waste Management. In this Solution, Organic Waste is processed at source (in your own Ward, Locality, Vegetable Market, Township etc.) by our Composting Machine – “FOODIE” and converted into compost within 24 hrs. Our head office is located at Talawade and 2nd factory at Bhosari Pune. Our strength is of 100 employees including 25 Professionals and Engineers. Ecoman’s Composting Machine ‘FOODIE’ is a unique “MADE FOR INDIA” and “MADE IN INDIA” solution to solve garbage problems effectively
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in 2. Working of Composting System Composting is a biological process in which microorganisms (bacteria) convert organic waste into compost. The compost looks like dry soil and is an excellent medium for growing plants. Ecoman’s ‘FOODIE’ is a fully automatic composting machine which uses special microorganisms to break down and decompose all kinds of organic waste into compost within 24 hrs with a volume reduction of 85-90%. The entire process is natural and biological. Our special microorganisms thrive in high temperature and even in high acidic or salty conditions. The ‘FOODIE’ has a U-shaped composting tank, with a humidity sensor, heater, mixing blades and an exhaust system. When Organic Waste is added to the FOODIE, moisture is sensed by the humidity sensor, due to which heater turns ON and the composting tank gets heated. Due to this, the water content in the organic waste is evaporated and it goes out to the atmosphere as water vapor through the exhaust system. As any organic (food) waste contains 70-80% water content, we achieve 70-80% volume reduction at this stage itself. At the same time our special microorganisms decompose the remaining organic waste into compost within 24 hours. That’s how we achieve 85-90% volume reduction. The process is completely noiseless as there is no crushing or grinding involved. The blades are just for evenly mixing the waste.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in 3. ECOMAN’S Solution (Decentralized Model):  Solution at Source “Decentralized Solid Waste Management”  Processing of your waste in your own wards, vegetable markets, townships, societies, hotels, premises, etc. by Ecoman’s Composting Machine ‘FOODIE’  The organic content is the most troublesome part as if it is not thrown out or treated same day it just can’t be tolerated. 3.1 Contribution to Environment  Satisfies the 3R principle: Reduce waste at source, Recycles waste into compost &  Reuse of compost for plants, garden & farming.  Completes ecological loop - Food goes back to the soil from where it comes  Savings in costs of collection, transportation & disposal of waste.  Helps in creating zero garbage cities.  Preserves landfills space  Protects Environment, Protects Economy  Reduces water pollution  Protects wildlife  Last but not the least, prevents global warming
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in 3.2 Operation related:  Fully Automatic & compact in size  Processes waste to compost in 24 hours  Processes all types of organic waste like curry, roti, bread, egg-shells, chicken bones, mutton bones, fish  fish bones, fruit, fruit peels, vegetables, vegetable peels, left-over’s of kitchen waste, garden waste like dry leaves and small twigs etc.  85-90% volume reduction of organic waste into high quality compost.  Removal of compost only once in 8-10 days.  No addition of any micro-organisms or anything else for composting ever.  Noiseless, Odourless, Maintenance-free  No harmful gases  No pathogens a. For User’s safety  Overload function-Machine comes to a halt in case of overload  Indicators are provided for Power mode, heater & power saving mode  Internal mixing blades automatically stop when waste input door or compost removal door is opened
  6. 6. P a g e | 6 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in Technical SpecificaTion of compoSTing SySTem Technical Specifications for Microorganism Based 24 Hrs Fully Automatic Composting Machine FOODIE F-250 A. COMPOSTING MACHINE Per Day Waste Processing Capacity 250 Kg Composting System Microorganism Based 24 Hrs Composting Operation & Processing Fully Automatic & Within 24 Hrs Machine Dimensions 9 x 5.5 x 5.5 ft Machine Weight 1400 Kg Input Segregated Organic Waste Output Dry Organic Compost Power Supply & Frequency 415-440 Volts / 50 Hz Phase 3 ( Three ) Phase Power rating of Machine 10.5 KW / 14 HP Composting Tank Material, Waste Input Door, Compost Removal Door SS ( Stainless Steel ) SS Control Panel System PLC based with Touch screen HMI Shaft SS High Quality Shaft with superior quality mixing Compost Removal Once in 5-7 Days Composting Method Microorganism based natural composting in high temperature Volume Reduction 85-90 % Compost Generated Per Day 10-15 % of Waste Input
  7. 7. P a g e | 7 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in Sr No Description Make 1 Geared Motor Rossi/Nord /PBL 2 Machine Outer Body MS Powder Coated 3 Machine Inner Body SS 430 4 Switch Gear Siemens/Schneider/Mitsubishi 5 Gear Motor Protection Mitsubishi/ Fuji 5 PLC Fuji /Mitsubishi (Japan Make) 7 HMI Fuji ( Japan Make) 8 VFD Fuji ( Japan Make) 9 Blower Protection (Over Load Relay) Schneider/Mitsubishi 10 Bearing SKF 11 MCB Make Schneider/ Mitsubishi Make 12 Protection Switches Schneider/ L & T (ON/OFF) 13 Switches for Safety Purpose Emergency Stop Schneider make/ Technik make Switches & Sick make Magnetic Reed Switches. 14 Heaters Ceramic Insulated Heaters 15 Heating Element Nichrome element N8020 16 Machine Door Handle Dirak
  8. 8. P a g e | 8 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in Civil Work & Site PreParation: In Your Scope To process the entire 250 kgs per day Organic Waste. Total Space Requirement is 250 Sq. Fts.  Solid, Stable and leveled Floor  Daily organic waste input  Three phase Power supply  Rain Protection Shed for entire project  Nearest Drainage Point
  9. 9. P a g e | 9 Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Gat. No. 189, Bhalekar Chowk, Jyotiba Nagar, Talawade, Pune – 412114, India Tel: +91 2032535122 E: info@ecoman.in W: www.ecoman.in Costing of maChine Sr. No. Description F-250 Price (INR) 1 Composting system: Processing Capacity F-250 Kgs Per Day Rs. 7,30,000/- 2 GST @12% Rs. 87,600/- 3 Transportation Extra @ actual 4 Warranty Terms 1 year from date of Installation & Commissioning 5 Installation and Commissioning In Ecoman’s Scope 1.0 PRICE FOR THE FOOD WASTE COMPOSTING MACHINE MODEL  Terms and conditions stipulated by the Purchaser are not binding on us unless accepted by us in writing. 2.0 DELIVERY  Within 1 months from date of Purchase order received with 70% Advance. Nevertheless efforts shall be made to deliver at the earliest.  Material shall be delivered on-site. 3.0 PAYMENT 70% advance with order, 25% on delivery of goods and 5% against installation & commissioning Bank Details: Organisation Name : Ecoman Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Bank Name : HDFC Bank Ltd Account Number : 01032020002020 Branch : F.C Road, Pune, Maharashtra. RTGS/NEFT IFSC Code : HDFC0000103

