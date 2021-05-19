Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHARMACY V.ANILKUMAR M.Pharm,(Ph.D.) Assistant Professor Department of Pharmaceutics GIET School of Pharmacy
PHARMACY “ The Right Choice for a Promising Future”
PHARMACY • The word “Pharmacy” is derived from the Greek word ‘Pharmakon’, meaning drug. • The word ‘Pharmay’ has two mean...
PHARMACY # Pharmacy is the art and science of preparing and dispensing medications and the provision of drugs and related ...
PHARMACIST @ A Pharmacist is one who is educated and licensed to prepare and dispense drugs and to provide drug and relate...
DRUG AND MEDICINE @ A drug is any substance that acts on the living body to alter the physiological process and are used f...
WHY CHOOSE PHARMACY?  I want a dynamic, people-oriented career in health care.  I want diverse employment opportunities....
WELCOME TO PHARMACY PROFESSION Pharmacy is not only an occupation; It is now a well recognized profession in most of the c...
OCCUPATION AND PROFESSION: Occupation: The job by which somebody earns a living. Profession: an occupation characterized b...
SOME EXAMPLES OF PROFESSIONS ARE - Medicine - Nursing - Accounting - Law - Military - Engineering - PHARMACY etc..
PHARMACISTS ARE EXPERTS OF DRUGS Preparation  Identification  Selection  Action  Preservation  Sales  Combination  ...
CAREER OPPORTUNITIES Pharmaceutical industry o Production o Quality control(QC) o Quality assurance(QA) o Research & devel...
PRODUCTION
QUALITY CONTROL
QUALITY ASSURANCE
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
PHARMACEUTICAL MARKETING
HOSPITALS AND CLINICALS Hospital Pharmacists Clinical Pharmacists Community Pharmacy (retail Pharmacy) Wholesale Pharm...
• Pharmacy education ( Teaching & research)  Backward linkage industries  API industries  Pharmaceutical business( mark...
Pharmacy
