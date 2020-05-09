Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
10-Day Digital Marketing Crash Course Mindstorm in association with XaviersAcademy.com (independent entity) is offering a ...
The Digital Marketing Crash Course is broken down in 10 days as follows: Day 1: Facebook Marketing 1. Creative brands you ...
Day 4: Copy Writing and Blog Writing 1. How large brands create a persona on social media? 2. Understanding the difference...
Day 8: Email Marketing How to think of email marketing & why it’s the core Quirky elements noticed in Email marketing Emai...
How do I pay to attend the live webinar? First register here à http://eepurl.com/gZ_fN1 You can pay on 9619895846 via Goog...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

10 Day Digital Marketing Crash Course - Batch 2

40 views

Published on

Power-packed 24-hour Digital Marketing Crash Course to upgrade your skills over the next 10 days.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

10 Day Digital Marketing Crash Course - Batch 2

  1. 1. 10-Day Digital Marketing Crash Course Mindstorm in association with XaviersAcademy.com (independent entity) is offering a unique opportunity to students, professionals, offline marketers, small business owners to upgrade their digital marketing skills. Trainer: Aniketh Dsouza, • CEO & Founder, Mindstorm – Google certified Hybrid Digital Marketing Agency • Founder of WorldsBestCaseStudies.com When will it be held? 21st May – 30th May, 2020 between 2pm & 4pm. Where will the event be held? The Live Webinar will be held on a Private Facebook Group Will I be able to see the LIVE webinar later? Yes, videos will be available for 1 month post the webinar
  2. 2. The Digital Marketing Crash Course is broken down in 10 days as follows: Day 1: Facebook Marketing 1. Creative brands you should follow 2. Different types of posts 3. Facebook Page Automation 4. Managing Responses - FAQ, Samsung Canada, Bots 5. Facebook Page Insights 6. How to Ban people or Remove them from Page Likes 7. How to use Facebook Automated Responses 8. Different types of groups - Open, Closed, Private Day 2: Twitter Marketing 1. Why Twitter? How brands treat Twitter these days? 2. How is Twitter different from Facebook & Instagram? 3. Advantage of Twitter - visibility, spying, tracking, management etc. 4. What are Lists? 5. How can brands leverage favourites? 6. Conversations create Magic 7. How you can start new conversations? 8. How do brands trend on Twitter? Day 3: Instagram Marketing 1. Introduction to Instagram. How are people & brands using it? 2. Instagram Grids & Layouts 3. What different types/ kinds of users are leveraging Instagram 4. Different Types of Posts - Stories, Posts, IGTV 5. Instagram Shop 6. Product Tags 7. Managing Mentions
  3. 3. Day 4: Copy Writing and Blog Writing 1. How large brands create a persona on social media? 2. Understanding the difference between Active and Passive Voice 3. Moment Marketing 4. On-the-go marketing 5. Copywriting tools you can use Day 5: Photoshop & Creative Content Design 1. Basics in Photoshop and online tools similar to photoshop 2. Using Canva & other awesome AI Graphic Editors 3. Facebook Creative Hub 4. Mobile Photo & Video Editors Day 6: Advertising: Google & Facebook 1. How is the Digital Advertising industry structured? 2. The Advertising Framework 3. How to think of Advertising Objectives 4. Pros & Cons of Digital Advertising 5. The dreaded 20% text rule & it’s current status 6. Targeting on Facebook (Live Demo) 7. Targeting on Google - Adwords (SEM), Youtube Ads, Display Ads (Live Demo) 8. Understanding Keyword Planner Day 7: Google Analytics 1. Introduction to Google Analytics 2. How to deploy it? 3. Overall understand of the dashboard 4. Dimensions & Metrics 5. How do you extract the information you want? 6. What are goals and how are they set?
  4. 4. Day 8: Email Marketing How to think of email marketing & why it’s the core Quirky elements noticed in Email marketing Email Marketing tools - MailChimp Lists and automation Day 9: Influencer Marketing 1. Understanding of who is an influencer (for you/your business) 2. Influencer Marketing Objectives 3. Finding Influencers 4. Measuring Influencer Marketing Performance (Demand Curve example) Day 10: Search Engine Optimization (SEO) 1. What is SEO? How it works? 2. Generating an SEO Audit Report & tools you can use 3. Understanding Technical/On Site SEO & how to fix them 4. Understanding Off Page SEO & importance of backlinks 5. How to shortlist keywords 6. Artificial Intelligence based SEO tools for Content Writing 7. What is White Hat & Black Hat SEO? About Aniketh Dsouza Aniketh Dsouza is the CEO & Founder of Mindstorm, a Google certified Hybrid Digital Marketing Agency in Mumbai. Aniketh has been a digital marketing consultant for over 8+ years. He has trained over 300+ small business owners, marketers & corporate teams. His agency Mindstorm has managed digital marketing for their clients in 15+ countries. Course Fee 5000/- for the LIVE Webinar of all 10 days
  5. 5. How do I pay to attend the live webinar? First register here à http://eepurl.com/gZ_fN1 You can pay on 9619895846 via Google Pay – Name shown will be ‘Rashmita Dcosta’

×