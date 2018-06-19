Tips for hur man handlar for vinterdack

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIPS FÖR HUR MAN HANDLAR FÖR VINTERDÄCK
  1. 1. TIPS FÖR HUR MAN HANDLAR FÖR VINTERDÄCK
  2. 2. TIPS FÖR HUR MAN HANDLAR FÖR VINTERDÄCK • En av de saker du behöver göra för att få ut det mesta av din bil är att du har rätt däck för varje säsong. För det kalla vinterväderet måste du ha vinterdäck som är gjorda med den säsongen i åtanke. Dessa däck är ett måste om snöiga och isiga vägar är ett vanligt scenario i ditt område. De klättrar kullarna bättre och ger bättre grepp på snöiga och isiga gator jämfört med sommardäck. De förhindrar också risken att sladda i hala kurvor och ge ett snabbt svar så snart du trycker på bromspedalen.
  3. 3. TIPS FÖR HUR MAN HANDLAR FÖR VINTERDÄCK • Det finns två typer av vinterdäck du måste välja mellan på marknaden, nämligen dubbdäck och dubbfria däck. Båda är perfekta på sina egna sätt. Skillnaden är i deras egenskaper och hur de ska användas eller var de ska användas. Dubbdäck är avsedda att användas på vägar som är täckta med is. De har metalldubbar som ger bättre dragkraft på de isiga vägarna. Men om du kommer från en ort där vägarna är täckta med snö på vintern, kommer de dubbfria däcken att vara det bättre valet.
  4. 4. TIPS FÖR HUR MAN HANDLAR FÖR VINTERDÄCK • Bortsett från att du bestämmer dig för dubbdäck, eller dubbfria däck, en annan sak du behöver göra när du handlar vinterdäck, är att du behöver köpa en komplett uppsättning. Om du är på en stram budget kan du bli frestad att bara köpa två vinterdäck för att kunna användas med andra två sommardäck på ditt fordon. Detta är farligt eftersom ditt fordon snabbt kan sladda och tappa kontrollen när två däck klarar sig bra och andra två gör det inte. Det är också en bra idé att köpa alla fyra vintervintern från samma tillverkare.
  5. 5. TIPS FÖR HUR MAN HANDLAR FÖR VINTERDÄCK • En annan sak du behöver när du bestämmer dig för att köpa vinterdäck är att veta rätt tid att installera dem på ditt fordon. Du kan installera dessa däck mot slutet av hösten eller när temperaturer konsekvent närmar sig nära noll grader Celsius.
  För mer tips om hur man handlar vinterdäck, kolla https://www.vianor.se/
