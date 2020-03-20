Phân phối gỗ công nghiệp an toàn cho người dùng

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THIẾT KẾ PHÒNG KHÁCH ĐẸP HIỆN ĐẠI VỚI GỖ CÔNG NGHIỆP Phòng khách được xem là mặt tiền của ngôi nhà, là nơi để thể hiện cá ...
nhã, tinh tế giúp không gian trở nên mềm mại. Trên sofa, bạn có thể chọn lựa những chiếc gối tựa theo ý thích để điểm tô t...
Đảm bảo chất lượng Gỗ công nghiệp ngày nay đã đáp ứng người tiêu dùng về chất lượng thành phẩm. Sản phẩm chắc chắn, không ...
Gỗ An Cường - Sản phẩm chất lượng với hàng loạt chứng nhận Bằng các bước tiến vững chắc của mình trong 25 năm kinh nghiệm,...
Thiết kế phòng khách không chỉ cần đẹp mà gỗ công nghiệp cũng cần chất lượng, đảm bảo thân thiện với môi trường và sức khỏ...
  1. 1. THIẾT KẾ PHÒNG KHÁCH ĐẸP HIỆN ĐẠI VỚI GỖ CÔNG NGHIỆP Phòng khách được xem là mặt tiền của ngôi nhà, là nơi để thể hiện cá tính của chủ nhân. Vì thế ai ai cũng muốn có một phòng khách đẹp. Để thiết kế được một phòng khách đẹp bạn cần định hình phong cách mình muốn rõ ràng, chọn một đơn vị thiết kế uy tín và chọn được vật liệu chủ đạo phù hợp. Với những đặc điểm nổi trội và giá thành hợp lý, gỗ công nghiệp là loại vật liệu được sử dụng trong hầu hết các thiết kế hiện đại của phòng khách. Nội thất phòng khách phong cách hiện đại Đây là phong cách được tạo ra từ các mảng màu trung tính, nhấn mạnh về khía cạnh hình học, bất đối xứng cùng các đường ngang dọc đẹp mắt. Một số nét đặc trưng thường thấy của phong cách thiết kế nội thất hiện đại đó là những bức tường trắng hoặc be phối cùng các đồ nội thất bằng gỗ có tông màu đồng nhất. Điểm xuyết phòng khách với nội thất trang trí Với các mẫu phòng khách được thiết kế với gỗ, màu sắc gỗ sẽ bao trùm từ cửa sổ, vách ngăn, tủ kệ, chân tường, bàn trà. Điểm thêm vào đó là những tấm rèm buông nhẹ với màu sắc trang
  2. 2. nhã, tinh tế giúp không gian trở nên mềm mại. Trên sofa, bạn có thể chọn lựa những chiếc gối tựa theo ý thích để điểm tô thêm. Ngoài ra, những phụ kiện như lọ hoa, đèn bàn, khăn trải bàn cũng là những món đồ trang trí bạn có thể thêm vào để không gian thêm sống động. Gỗ công nghiệp làm nổi bật phong cách cho phòng khách Với những ai yêu thích vẻ đẹp sang trọng, tinh tế của gỗ nhưng lại muốn tiết kiệm chi phí thì gỗ công nghiệp là một lựa chọn hoàn hảo. Màu sắc đa dạng Gỗ công nghiệp vốn được cấu tạo từ lõi gỗ ép và lớp phủ nhân tạo trên bề mặt. Chính vì vậy, nội thất gỗ công nghiệp khá đa dạng về màu sắc, vân gỗ, thậm chí là giả vân đá. Nhờ đó mà bạn có thể có nhiều lựa chọn để phù hợp với các mẫu nội thất khác trong phòng khách. Kiểu dáng sang trọng So với gỗ tự nhiên, gỗ công nghiệp dễ tạo hình hơn. Do đó mà dễ dàng gia công trên các bề mặt khác nhau, ngay cả các thiết kế uốn lượn. Những mẫu tủ, kệ với thiết kế sắc nét, kiểu dáng sang trọng sẽ đem đến cho phòng khách vẻ tinh tế, đẳng cấp hơn hẳn.
  3. 3. Đảm bảo chất lượng Gỗ công nghiệp ngày nay đã đáp ứng người tiêu dùng về chất lượng thành phẩm. Sản phẩm chắc chắn, không bị cong vênh, không gây co ngót, chống ẩm, chống được mối mọt. Giá cả phù hợp Đây là một điểm cộng rất lớn của gỗ công nghiệp, do quy trình sản xuất nhanh, giá phôi gỗ rẻ hơn. Do đó với phòng khách rộng, nhiều đồ nội thất, bạn cũng không quá lo lắng về vấn đề chi phí quá cao. Tuy nhiên, để tận dụng được tối ưu các tiện ích mà gỗ công nghiệp mang lại, bạn cần phải chọn lựa được thương hiệu gỗ uy tín. Trong số các thương hiệu trên thị trường, An Cường hiện đang là công ty vật liệu gỗ nội thất hàng đầu với các sản phẩm chất lượng được công nhận.
  4. 4. Gỗ An Cường - Sản phẩm chất lượng với hàng loạt chứng nhận Bằng các bước tiến vững chắc của mình trong 25 năm kinh nghiệm, An Cường đã chiếm được lòng tin của người tiêu dùng với hàng loạt chứng nhận trong nước và quốc tế. Thân thiện với môi trường Công ty Cổ phần Gỗ An Cường là công ty đầu tiên trong ngành gỗ nhận được Green Label Singapore. Đây là chứng nhận được cấp bởi Singapore, là chứng nhận uy tín cho những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, được ra đời năm 1992. Chứng nhận giúp công chúng nhận biết những sản phẩm có quy trình sản xuất không gây hại đến môi trường. An toàn với sức khỏe người tiêu dùng Để đảm bảo sức khỏe cho người tiêu dùng, An Cường sản xuất các loại gỗ đạt tiêu chuẩn E1. E1 cũng chính là tiêu chuẩn cực kỳ quan trọng mà các hãng nội thất ở châu Âu và Nhật Bản áp dụng cho sản phẩm của mình. Ngoài ra, An Cường còn nhận được nhiều giải thưởng uy tín khác như Doanh nghiệp bền vững CSI năm 2018 - 2019, Thương hiệu quốc gia Vietnam value, Top 10 công ty vật liệu xây dựng uy tín 2019…
  5. 5. Thiết kế phòng khách không chỉ cần đẹp mà gỗ công nghiệp cũng cần chất lượng, đảm bảo thân thiện với môi trường và sức khỏe người tiêu dùng. Vì vậy bạn cần chọn lưu ý chọn mua vật liệu từ những nhà cung cấp uy tín nhé.

