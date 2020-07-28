Cung cấp lacquered laminate không đường cạnh đúng giá

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MÌNH NÓI GÌ KHI MÌNH NÓI VỀ AN CƯỜNG Mình không phải là fan hay khách hàng thân thiết của An Cường, nhưng nếu cần gợi ý cho gia đình và người thân dùng gỗ công nghiệp, mình sẽ nêu tên An Cường đầu tiên. Vì công ty bán đồ hợp ý mình, về cả mặt chất lượng lẫn thẩm mỹ. Gỗ công nghiệp với nhiều mặt hàng chất lượng cao Mình tìm đến An Cườngbởi chất lượngsản phẩmmà mình được nghe nói từ nhiều người làm trong lĩnh vực nội thất gỗ. Giá thì cao thật nhưng rất tương xứng với chất lượng. Các loại ván sàn ở đây có cấu tạo lõi gỗ chắc chắn, bề mặt bền đẹp và có kỹ thuật gia công chỉ cạnh chân thực nhất mà mình từng thấy. Không như những nơi khác, An Cường đã nghiên cứu và đầu tư hàng loạt các trang thiết bị hiện đại mang tiêu chuẩn quốc tế về cả chất lượng kỹ thuật lẫn vệ sinh môi trường. An Cường đã được trao chứng nhận xanh-sạch-thân thiện môi trường được cấp bởi hiệp hội vì môi trường của Singapore, nên mua đồ của công ty khiến mình rất an tâm. Đồ gỗ ở An Cường được cam kết bảo hành 15 năm, có sản phẩm còn lên đến 20 năm. Thời hạn bảo hành lâu dài là
  2. 2. một minh chứng cho chất lượng và độ bền của sản phẩm. Bằng chứng là bộ ván sàn mình dùng của An Cường đã hơn 6 năm vẫn chưa bị phai màu hay có dấu hiệu vong vênh, hư hỏng. Khả năngnắm bắtxu hướng và ứng dụng vàosảnphẩm của mình Thực ra, khi mua ván sàn, nhiều người không để ý nhiều đến kỹ thuật naỳkia, vì có hay thì cũng không biết nó là gì, và chúng khác với những công ty khác như thế nào, nên hầu như là chọn loại có giá trung bình và trên trung bình một chút cho yên tâm. Mình cũng vậy. Nhưng khi thấy mình không hỏi gì nhiều về chủng loại hay chất lượng mà chỉ chọn theo giá, nhân viên An Cường họ hỏi lại liền. Nào là:”Anh dùng ván sàn/vật liệu cho khu vực nào vậy ạ?”, “Anh có biết toe màu chủ đạo của nhà mình là màu gì không?”, “Anh có thể chọn màu cho hợp với phong cách thiết kế của nhà mình đấy ạ”, hay thậm chí là: “Nếu mình chưa đủ điều kiện trang trí toàn bộ chạn bếp với chất liệu cao cấp này, mình có thề dùng loại vật liệu có bề mặt thay thế có giá thấp hơn cho riêng phần thùngbên trongđấy ạ”. Mình nghe vậy thấy họ làm việc có tâm ghê.
  3. 3. Mà nhờ vậy mà mình mới biết ở đây họ có những loại vật liệu gỗ công nghiệp có cùng màu và họa tiết bề mặt nhưng khác về vật liệu. Hình như là bộ giải pháp MFC và Laminate đồng màu ấy ạ. Bề mặt Laminate chống trầy xước nên mình có thể dùng cho phần mặt ngoài cánh tủ, hay phần mặt trên chạn bếp. Còn MFC thì dùng cho phần thùngbên trong. Màu sắc và vân gỗ thì y chang nhu hết. Qua nhiều năm ủng hộ và theo dõi các sản phẩm mới của An Cường, mình mới chỗ này vừa nắm bắt được xu hướng mới, vừa có thể ứng dụng các xu hướng đó vào sản phẩm
  4. 4. của mình. Như BST LAminate và MFC đồng màu nè, rồi BST Thùng và Cánh đồng màu mình đang sử dụng trong phòng ngủ của mình nữa, là do An Cường mang ý tưởng về từ hội chợ đồ gỗ tại Milan, Ý và ứng dụngvào sản phẩm của mình chỉ trong cùng năm thôi đấy. Cung cấp giải pháp song song với sản phẩm Điều mình khâm phụcvề tinh thần làm việc của An Cường là luôn cung cấp các giải pháp song song với sản phẩm. Đơn cử, với mỗi bộ sưu tập mã màu mới của mình, An Cường đều ra mắt song song các giải pháp phối và đồng màu từ các chất liệu thay thếđể tiết kiệm chi phícho người tiêu dùng. Hay với sản phẩm chủ lực Lacquered Laminate mà An Cường cho ra mắt đầu năm 2020, An Cường đã bổ sung thêm giải pháp không đường line, giúp hạn chế thấm nước và tăng tính thẩm mỹ cho vật liệu. Ngoài các sản phẩm gỗ, công ty còn mang đến cho khách hàng của mình phần mềm AC Catalogue, giúp tra cứu tính ứng dụng và mã màu gỗ thực tế. Còn nhiều giải pháp khác nữa mà An Cường đã và đang đầu tư cho sản phẩm nhằm phục vụ khách hàng. Mình tin tưởng điều đó và sẽ tiếp tục ủng hộ doanh nghiệp này.
  5. 5. Không ngừng nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm Lúc Lacquered Laminate mới ra mắt, mình có đến xin tư vấn để thay mới căn bếp. Khi đến nơi thì nhân viên cho mình thêm rằng sản phẩm này hiện được bổ xung thêm thiết kế không đường line, giúp hạn chế thấm nước vượt trội hơn so với thiết kế thôngthường. Thật ra với nhữngtính năngnhư hiện tại gồm: độ cứngcao hơn dòng Laminate thông thường, chốngtrầy xước, chống bám vân tay tuyệt đối, dễ dàng xử lý vết trầy… thì Lacquered Laminate đã đủ để nhận được nhiều sự chú ý của người tiêu dùng rồi. Nhưng An Cường không dừng lại ở đó, họ thấy được tiềm năng của một sản phẩm có thời hạn sử dụng lâu dài hơn nhờ tính năng hạn chế thấm nước, họ thấy được sản phẩm có bề mặt hiện đại sẽ làm hài lòng người tiêu dùng hơn, thế là họ bắt tay vào nghiên cứu và chế tạo. Đấy, đấy là những gì mình sẽ nói về An Cường. Đối với mình, chỉ nhữngyếu tố trên cũng đã đủ khiến mình ủng hộ An Cường lâu dài rồi.

