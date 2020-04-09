Formation imparfait ajournée

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FORMATION DE L'IMPARFAIT

  1. 1. http://anicalor.over-blog.com ANA LÓPEZ ORTEGA
  2. 2.  Pour former l’imparfait nous prenons comme base la personne Nous et nous gardons la racine. PARLER NOUS PARLONS PARL SAVOIR NOUS SAVONS SAV AVOIR NOUS AVONS AV FINIR NOUS FINISSONS FINISS ALLER NOUS ALLONS ALL FAIRE NOUS FAISONS FAIS PARLER NOUS PARLONS PARL
  3. 3.  On ajoute les désinences propres de l’imparfait. JE PARL AIS TU PARL AIS IL/ELLE/ON PARL AIT NOUS PARL IONS VOUS PARL IEZ ILS/ELLES PARL AIENT
  4. 4.  On ajoute les désinences propres de l’imparfait. JE PARL AIS TU SAV AIS IL/ELLE/ON AV AIT NOUS FINISS IONS VOUS ALL IEZ ILS/ELLES FAIS AIENT
  5. 5.  Quelques particuliers….. ÊTRE J’ÉTAIS TU ÉTAIS IL ÉTAIT….. NOUS ÉTIONS VOUS ÉTIEZ ILS ÉTAIENT
  6. 6.  Quelques particuliers….. NAGER JE NAGEAIS TU NAGEAIS IL NAGEAIT NOUS NAGIONS VOUS NAGIEZ ILS NAGEAIENT
  7. 7.  Quelques particuliers….. COMMENCER JE COMMENÇAIS TU COMMENÇAIS IL COMMENÇAIT NOUS COMMENCIONS VOUS COMMENCIEZ ILS COMMENÇAIENT
  8. 8.  Quelques particuliers…..  Exercices ÉTUDIER J’ÉTUDIAIS TU ÉTUDIAIS IL ÉTUDIAIT NOUS ÉTUDIIONS VOUS ÉTUDIIEZ ILS ÉTUDIAIENT

