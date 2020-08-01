Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thi công lắp đặt sàn gỗ công nghiệp chất lượng

Thi công lắp đặt sàn gỗ công nghiệp chất lượng

Thi công lắp đặt sàn gỗ công nghiệp chất lượng

  1. 1. VÌ SAO MÌNH CHỌN MUA VÁN SÀN CỦA AN CƯỜNG Nhắc đến An Cường là nhắc đến các sản phẩm ván sàn gỗ công nghiệp không chỉ có chất lượng cao, mà còn đa dạng về mẫu mã theo xu hướng và được gia công chắc chắn bởi kỹ thuật lắp đặt chuẩn quốc tế. Chất lượng lõi gỗ và bề mặt cao, được bảo hành 15 năm Ván sàn là phần nội thất quan trọng nhất trong căn hộ. Với nhiệm vụ nâng đỡ và chịu lực nhiều nhất cho toàn bộ phần nội thất bên trong mà ván sàn cần phải có kết cấu thật chắc chắn và bền bỉ. Những mẫu nội thất khác thì chỉ cần chất lượng vừa phải là được. Còn sàn nhà, mình chỉ tin tưởng những đơn vị sản xuất và phân phối có uy tín nhất để chọn mua sản phẩm. Chẳng hạn như An Cường. Mình dùng ván sàn An Cường đến nay đã hơn 5 năm, màu sắc và chất lượng sản phẩmvẫn được giữ nguyên sau nhiều năm sử dụng. Một phần là vì mình giữ gìn rất kỹ, nhưng phần lớn là nhờ vào bản thân sản phẩm được sản xuất đảm bảo về cả lõi gỗ và bề mặt, cũng là 2 yếu tố mà mình tâm đắc nhất ở ván sàn An Cường. Đã trải quanhiều năm rồi mà ván vẫn không bị cong vênh, bay màu hay nứt nẻ, màu sắc và vân gỗ bề mặt hầu như vẫn được giữ như mới.
  2. 2. Hiện nay, với điều kiện kinh tế gia đình đã được cải thiện, sắp tới, mình quyết định đổi sang loại ván siêu chống ẩm hay loạicao cấp hơn củaAn Cường. Mặc dù khá tiếc, nhưng 10 năm nữalà quádài để thay mới khônggian sống một lần nữa, trong khi An Cường thì lại liên tục ra ngày một nhiều các sản phẩm mới. Tính thẩm mỹ, nhiều mẫu mã đa dạng Hồi đầu vào nghe tư vấn, mình đã bị choáng ngợp bởi các mẫu mã đa dạng của các dòng ván sàn. Nào là ván sàn vân gỗ hay ván sàn gỗ giả vân đá ceramic với đủ mọi chủngloại và tone màu. Mình cứ ngồi lật giở từng trang cataloguemột mà không biết chọn cái nào, cho đến khi bạn nhân viên mang ra một quyển catalogue khác có các bộ phối màu ván sàn và nội thất. Và nhờ có nhữngbộ phối màu này mà mình mới chọn ra được mẫu ván sàn phù hợp với phong cách nội thất của căn hộ. Không nhũng có sẵn bộ phối màu để khách lựa chọn, An Cường còn thường xuyên tạo ra các sản phẩm và mẫu mã mới bắt kịp xu hướng khác như bộ sưu tập “Thùng và cánh đồng màu”, bộ đồng màu ván sàn và nội thất mang phong cách châu Âu“, hay gần đây nhất là sản phẩm mới
  3. 3. LAcquered Laminate có 16 màu mờ mịn theo xu hướng.... Chính vì sự liên tục cập nhật, liên tụcthay đổi mà sản phẩm gỗ công nghiệp nơi đây luôn mang dáng vẻ của hiện đại, hợp thời. Gần đây, mình nghe nói An Cường vừa đầu tư hơn 5 triệu USD cho dây chuyền sản xuất gỗ công nghiệp đặc biệt, với công nghệ gia công bề mặt với hiệu ứng y như gỗ thật. Tức là những đường vân gỗ sẽ được gia công sao cho cảm giác chạm/sờ khớp tuyệt đối với vân gỗ trên bề mặt tấm gỗ. Theo mình biết thì công nghệ này không chỉ được ứng dụng trên bề mặt các sản phẩm giả gỗ tự nhiên của An Cường, mà còn được gia công trên các tấm gỗ giả chất liệu khác như: vân đá, vải, bê tông, vữa trát, gỉ sắt… Đây đúng là giải pháp của các giải pháp. Mình sẽ thay mới căn hộ của mình với nhữngmẫu nội thất giả chất liệu như thật nhưng với giá cả phải chăng hơn rất nhiều. Kỹ thuật hèm khoá bản quyền Unilincủa Bỉ Ván sàn An Cường phải kỹ thuật hèmkhoá Unilin (Bỉ) Đây là kỹ thuật hèm khóa dành cho ván sàn, có tác dụng khiến các liên kết giữa những tấm ván gỗ công nghiệp được chắc
  4. 4. chắn, thẩmmỹ lâu dài, được các thươnghiệu sản xuất và thi công nội thất lớn trên thế giới tin tưởng sử dụng như:  Có hèm khóa ở cả 2 chiều rộng và dài, khiến liên kết phần sàn nhà chắc chắn và không bị chênh lệch độ cao hơn.  Có thể lắp đặt nhanh, đơn giản và linh hoạt theo góc hoặc gõ vào ván  Có các khoản không gian dành giãn nở để chống cong vênh theo thời tiết và nhiệt độ.  Có công nghệ sản xuất dễ dàng và đơn giản hơn so với các kỹ thuật hèm khóa khác. So với những kỹ thuật lắp đặt ván sàn khác, mình có thể hình dungđượcUnilin củaAn Cường sẽ khiến cho thờigian sử dụng bộ ván sàn mới của mình thậm chí còn kéo dài hơn nữa so với con số 20 năm mà công ty đã chứng minh được.
  5. 5. Chất lượng lõi gỗ, kỹ thuật bề mặt và công nghệ hèm khóa tiên tiến là 3 yếu tố khiến mình thật sự ấn tượngvà tin tưởng sử dụng ván sàn gỗ nói riêng và các sản phẩm gỗ công nghiệp nói chung của An Cường. Và biết đâu được, trong tương lai, chúng ta sẽ còn được An Cường giới thiệu thêm nhiều sản phẩm và kỹ thuật mới thì sao? Bạn hãy đến đây tìm hiểu xem sao nhé.

