VÁN SÀN BẢN QUYỀN UNILIN - MẢNH GHÉP KHÔNG THỂ THIẾU CỦA AN CƯỜNG
Kỹ thuật hèm khóa Unilin có 2 ưu điểm nổi bật sau: Dễ dànglắp đặt:Nhờ thiết kế đơn giản, hèmkhóabản quyền Unilin có thể đư...
Unilin tiên tiến của Bỉ cho thấy mong muốn đem đến những gì tốt nhất cho người tiêu dùng. Unilin như một mảnh ghép cuối cù...
Cung cấp ván sàn gỗ công nghiệp tốt nhất

Cung cấp ván sàn gỗ công nghiệp tốt nhất

Cung cấp ván sàn gỗ công nghiệp tốt nhất

  1. 1. VÁN SÀN BẢN QUYỀN UNILIN - MẢNH GHÉP KHÔNG THỂ THIẾU CỦA AN CƯỜNG Một hệ thống ván sàn chắc chắn và bền bỉ cần đáp ứng được 2 yếu tố, đó là chất lượng ván gỗ và kỹ thuật lắp đặt đảm bảo. An Cường qua hơn 25 năm kinh nghiệm đã khẳng định được chuyên môn và uy tín của mình trong việc sản xuất ván sàn gỗ công nghiệp. Và năm 2020 này, công ty vừa hoàn thiện hệ thống ván sàn của mình với kỹ thuật hèm khóa Unilintiên tiến của Bỉ. Ván sàn Unilinlà gì? Có vai trò gì? Ưu điểm? Unilin là kỹ thuật hèm khóa dùng cho ván sàn gỗ, đã được cấp bản quyền sáng chế của Bỉ. Nhờ có hệ thốnghèm khóa này mà các tấm ván sàn được liên kết với nhau một cách vừa khít và bền bỉ, nhằm tạo nên một bề mặt sàn thẩm mỹ, chắc chắn và chống cong vênh. Nhờ các tính năng: dễ lắp đặt (phù hợp với kỹ thuật lắp ráp của thợ), khóa mềm mại, có khoảng không giãn nở được tính toán cẩn thận… hèm khoá Unilin hứa hẹn sẽ là giải pháp mang đến sự an toàn, chắc chắn và thẩm mỹ lâu dài cho bề mặt sàn của căn hộ.
  2. 2. Kỹ thuật hèm khóa Unilin có 2 ưu điểm nổi bật sau: Dễ dànglắp đặt:Nhờ thiết kế đơn giản, hèmkhóabản quyền Unilin có thể được lắp đặt nhanh chóng, linh hoạt và dễ dàng. Quy trình lắp khá đơn giản, chỉ cần lắp theo các góc hoặc gõ vào ván, không cần keo dán, hạn chế được lượng khí phát thải formaldehyde. Hệ thống khóa chắc chắn: Hèm khóa Unilin có khóa ở cả chiều rộng và chiều dài ván gỗ, giúp tạo liên kết chắc chắn, chốngtrượt giữa các tấm ván. Thêmvào đó, hèm khóađược thiết kế thêmkhông gian cho hèm giãn nở, vì thếsàn nhà sẽ không bị cong vênh, chênh lệch độ độ cao giữa các tấm ván hay trương nở do thời tiết và nhiệt độ. Kỹ thuật hèm khóa Unilin - Mảnh ghép không thể thiếu của An Cường An Cường vốn nổi tiếng là côngty cungcấp gỗ côngnghiệp hàng đầu Việt Nam. Các sản phẩm gỗ như ván sàn của An Cường được cả giới chuyên môn lẫn người tiêu dùng đánh giá cao về cả chất lượng lõi gỗ lẫn tính thẩm mỹ bề mặt. Có thể nói, với các dòng ván sàn chất lượng cao sẵn có của mình, việc An Cường mua lại bản quyền kỹ thuật hèmkhóa
  3. 3. Unilin tiên tiến của Bỉ cho thấy mong muốn đem đến những gì tốt nhất cho người tiêu dùng. Unilin như một mảnh ghép cuối cùng, giúp làm trọn vẹn quy trình từ sản xuất đến lắp đặt cho người tiêu dùng một hệ thốngsàn nhà vừa đẹp, vừa có độ bền cao. Hiện, An Cường đang ứng dụng kỹ thuật hèm khóa của Unilin cho 2 loại ván sàn là 8mm và 12mm. Đến với An Cường, người tiêu dùng sẽ có thể sở hữu cho căn hộ của mình nhữngxu hướngnội thấtkhôngnhữngmang tính thẩm mỹ của thời đại, mà còn lâu dài theo thời gian.

