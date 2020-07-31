Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ELEMENTO ÍTEM REQUISITO (Debe) EVIDENCIA DEL REQUISITO DEBE: Demostrar la existencia e implementación de su política de Se...
DEBE : revisar los resultados de la identificación de peligros, valoración y determinación de controles de riesgos, indica...
DEBE: evidenciar mejora en el desempeño en SSTA de los trabajadores cada año DEBE: La organización haber definido, manteni...
DEBE: tener un programa de inducción en SSTA para los trabajadores, incluyendo a subcontratistas por escrito que tenga por...
DEBE: establecer y mantener procedimientos para la continua identificación de peligros, evaluación y control de riesgos, l...
DEBE: demostrar la existencia de un subprograma de medicina preventiva y del trabajo, presentar las estrategias y recursos...
DEBE: contar con los certificados de calibración y registro de mantenimiento de los equipos utilizados para las mediciones...
4.5. Seguimiento a los Requisitos Legales DEBE evaluar periódicamente requisitos legales y de otra índole DEBE contar con ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lista de chequeo ruc

19 views

Published on

lista de chequeo

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lista de chequeo ruc

  1. 1. ELEMENTO ÍTEM REQUISITO (Debe) EVIDENCIA DEL REQUISITO DEBE: Demostrar la existencia e implementación de su política de Seguridad, Salud en el Trabajo y Ambiente, que cuente con: · Firma del gerente actual · Compromiso con: - La Promoción de la calidad de vida laboral, la prevención de enfermedades ocupacionales, la prevención de los accidentes y daños a la propiedad, así como el impacto socio- ambiental. - El Cumplimiento de la legislación Colombiana y otros requisitos que haya suscrito la organización en Seguridad, Salud en el trabajo y Ambiente. - Mantenimiento y mejoramiento continúo de altos estándares en seguridad, salud en el trabajo y Ambiente. Que tenga en cuenta a los proveedores, subcontratistas y demás grupos de interés. La política se encuentra integrada con la promoción de calidad de vida laboral, prevención de los accidentes y danos a la propiedad, impacto socio-ambiental. Cumplimiento de la legislación colombiana, requisitos de otra índole en SSTA. Mantenimiento y mejoramiento continuo de altos estándares en SSTA y tiene en cuenta a los proveedores, subcontratistas y demás grupos de interés. Se encuentra firmada por el Representante Legal. DEBE: Tener en cuenta las siguientes actividades: · Divulgar en diferentes medios de comunicación pertinentes (programas de inducción y entrenamiento, carteleras, afiches, manuales entre otros) · Mantenerlas disponible en los sitios de trabajo. · Asegurar su conocimiento por todas las personas que trabajan bajo el control de la organización, incluyendo a las partes interesadas. La política se encuentra publicada en los dos pisos de la organización, la tienen publicada en la pagina web. Dentro del programa de inducción se evidencia que esta incluida. DEBE: Los anteriores aspectos deben ser contemplados para las otras políticas aplicables y las que suscriba la organización, tales como de promoción y prevención de la salud, campañas para prevenir adicciones tales como el tabaquismo, alcohol y sustancias psicoactivas, seguridad vial, transparencia, entre otras. Dentro de la política se incluyeron aspectos de promoción y prevención de la salud, campañas para prevenir adicciones tales como el tabaquismo, alcohol y sustancias psicoactivas, seguridad vial, transparencia y riesgos prioritarios. DEBE: En su política SSTA y las otras políticas establecer elementos adicionales, relacionados con el control de los riesgos prioritarios y debe asegurar que los trabajadores y las partes interesadas se encuentran familiarizados con estos elementos y aplican los mecanismos de control. DEBE: Evaluar el conocimiento e implementación de las políticas de los contratantes Registro de las evaluaciones de las políticas hechas a los subcontratistas DEBE: Reuniones Gerenciales Se llevan a cabo reuniones periódicas generales de nivel gerencial en las que el tema de Seguridad, Salud en el trabajo y Ambiente sea importante dentro de la agenda, al menos trimestralmente. La empresa tiene un programa de inspecciones a nivel gerencial, donde se encuentra incluidos todos los proyectos actuales. DEBE: Inspecciones Gerenciales Se tiene un Programa de Inspecciones a nivel Gerencial que incluya evaluación de las condiciones de SSTA en todos los centros de trabajo El nivel gerencial debe realizar inspecciones en todos las sedes y proyectos que tenga la empresa DEBE: la Gerencia evalúa los siguientes aspectos del Sistema de SSTA Esta revisión debe ser mínimo 1 vez al año y cubre: » Política SSTA » Objetivos SSTA La empresa presento los informes por medio digital de la revisión por la dirección donde se eviden los análisis de los resultados. DEBE: Se han realizado análisis de los resultados en la revisión por la gerencia (revisión por la dirección), esta documentado? Los análisis de la revisión por la dirección se encuentran publicados en la Intranet de la organización. DEBE: Los resultados de la revisión por la gerencia ó revisión por la dirección son comunicados? Acta de reunión donde se comunica los resultados a los trabajadores de la revisión gerencial, firmada por los asistentes DEBE: Se tienen registros de implementación de éstos planes de acción De acuerdo a las encuestas realizadas, los trabajadores informaron que efectivamente la empresa ha realizado cambios a lo largo del año. DEBE: Los trabajadores están familiarizados con las acciones de mejora resultantes de las revisiones gerenciales? Divulgar a los trabajadores los resultados y planes de acción de la revisión gerencial DEBE: la gerencia debe demostrar que es proactiva, que lidera la mejora del sistema de gestión, analiza y genera planes de acción que trascienden a las partes interesadas de acuerdo con los resultados de las inspecciones y reuniones gerenciales e impacta el desempeño de la organización se puede evidenciar a través de la Participación en actividades relacionadas con la gestión del sistema tales como: simulacros, capacitaciones, inversión a las propuestas generadas para la gestión del sistema. DEBE: El proceso de revisión gerencial debe ser un proceso sistemático de mejoramiento de la gestión de acuerdo con los resultados obtenidos en la misma. La gerencia debe demostrar que es proactiva y se debe evidenciar que las mejoras trascienden a las partes interesadas. De la revisión gerencia deben salir acciones de mejorar notables DEBE: establecer objetivos y metas alcanzables en las funciones y niveles pertinentes dentro de la organización, considerando la política, naturaleza y contexto de esta. Los objetivos presentados son coherentes de acuerdo a la política de la organización. 1. PARA CADA NUMERAL DE LA GUÍA IDENTIFICAR 4 DEBE Y DEFINIR EL DOCUMENTO DE EVIDENCIA: 1. LIDERAZGO Y COMPROMISO GERENCIAL 1.1 Liderazgo y compromiso gerencial 1.2. Elementos Visibles del Compromiso Gerencial (Dirección)
  2. 2. DEBE : revisar los resultados de la identificación de peligros, valoración y determinación de controles de riesgos, indicadores de desempeño, requisitos legales y de otra índole, aspectos ambientales significativos, revisión por la gerencia, cambios tecnológicos, incidentes, registros de Los objetivos son coherentes de acuerdo a los resultados de las matrices presentadas. DEBE: De la revisión de objetivos y metas debe demostrarse si es necesario ajustar los planes de acción. Al revisar los objetivos y no cumplirlos se debe establecer planes de acción que permitan ajustarlos DEBE: Para determinar el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos del SSTA se deben definir indicadores adecuados para cada uno, de tal forma que permita el seguimiento a su Los indicadores presentados son adecuados a los objetivos. DEBE: Los objetivos deben ser alcanzables pero retadores y deben propender por el mejoramiento continuo. Los objetivos son cuantificables y propender por el mejoramiento continuo. DEBE: Demostrar que los objetivos y metas evolucionan con la gestión y tienen un direccionamiento estratégico y visión a largo plazo. Los objetivos deben estar alineados y reflejar las estrategias en SSTA de la compañía. Todo el sistema debe tener coherencia, así los objetivos de cada programa de gestión deben estar direccionados a cumplir los objetivos del sistema y estos a su ves estar direccionados con la política y con la planeación estratégica DEBE: tener asignado un presupuesto para el desarrollo del sistema de gestión de SSTA? Se ajusta el presupuesto SSTA para los nuevos contratos Asignar un presupuesto definido para intervención en SO, el documento firmado por el gerente DEBE: Promover que los contratistas y subcontratistas locales desarrollen su propio sistema SSTA. Acta de reunión donde se haga compromiso de implementación de SG de los subcontratistas DEBE: En la asignación de recursos en cada uno de los proyectos, se incluyen cláusulas y/o análisis relativos a aspectos de Derechos humanos relevantes para la operación. Programa de inversiones para cada contrato y relación de cumplimiento y exigirlo a contratistas. El presupuesto desagregado donde se incluyan presupuesto para actividades relacionadas con derechos humanos DEBE: verificar la ejecución del presupuesto? y exigirá lo mismo a sus contratistas y se deben generar planes de acción. Realizar cortes y revisar el presupuesto en reuniones dejando firmado el documento DEBE: tener un Manual con la información del sistema de gestión SSTA Manual con la información del sistema de gestión SSTA Brindar en el manual información como proced DEBE: demostrar que el manual está integrado con los demás procesos de mejoramiento Sistema de Gestión integrado Norma ISO 9001. OSHAS 18001 e ISO 14001 DEBE: tener un procedimiento que permita controlar todos los documentos y datos documento escrito que contenga: localizar, Se identifiquen los cambios, revisados y actualizados apro DEBE: tener un procedimiento que permita controlar todos los registros que evidencien la aplicación del sistema SSTAProcedimiento que contemple identificación, el almacenamiento, la protección, larecuperación, el tiempo DEBE: tener los registros controlados de acuerdo al procedimiento Revisión de control de registros DEBE: tener un sistema de protección de la información, que la actualización de la información es dinámica y se apropian de tecnologías de la información para el control de la documentación y registros. Sistema de intranet que garantiza la protección de la información Backup a los equipos DEBE: tener un procedimiento para identificar y tener acceso a los requisitos legales y de otra índole en SSTA aplicables a la organización Procedimiento de Identificación de requisitos legales y otra índole DEBE: realizar análisis de la Identificación de todos los requisitos legales y de otra índole en SSTA aplicables a la organización Evidencia de cada requisito legal dando cumplimiento en la organización DEBE: La información pertinente de requisitos legales y de otra índole comunicado a las personas que trabajan bajo el control de la organización y partes interesadas pertinentes Se publica, divulga los requisitos a las partes interesadas. DEBE: evidenciar planes para el cumplimiento de los requisitos legales en SSTA analizados Se valida el cumplimiento de los requisitos legales conforme a las evidencias por un abogado DEBE: Evidenciar acciones para anticiparse a los cambios en la legislación en SSTA aplicables a su actividad económica. Se consulta normatividad legal en proyecto para anticiparse a los nuevos cambios que puedan generarse. DEBE: Documentar y comunicar la asignación de funciones y responsabilidades a todos los niveles de la misma (nivel directivo, nivel ejecutivo, representante del sistema SSTA, nivel operativo y de supervisión, coordinador del programa) para el desarrollo del Sistema. Registros firmados d ella entrega de cargo (funciones y responsabilidades) DEBE: tener un procedimiento escrito para evaluar el cumplimiento de las responsabilidades en SSTA de todos los trabajadores? Procedimiento para evaluar responsabilidades en todos los niveles de la organización DEBE: evaluar el cumplimiento de estas funciones y responsabilidades de acuerdo al procedimiento Registros de evaluación de desempeño y de responsabilidades en HSE de acuerdo a periodicidad definida DEBE: Los trabajadores conocer sus funciones y responsabilidades en seguridad, salud en el trabajo y ambiente? Divulgación de funciones y responsabilidades en la inducción - Re inducción. Registros de evaluación de induccion-reinduccion DEBE: demostrar que las acciones resultantes de la evaluación de funciones y responsabilidades en SSTA, traduciendo los objetivos estratégicos del sistema en objetivos individuales. Mejora en el desempeño del sistema, análisis cualitativo de mejora continua del personal respecto al sistema 1.3. Objetivos y Metas 1.4. Recursos 2.1. Documentación 2.2. Requisitos legales y de otra índole 2.3.Funciones y Responsabilidades
  3. 3. DEBE: evidenciar mejora en el desempeño en SSTA de los trabajadores cada año DEBE: La organización haber definido, mantenido y comunicado las competencias en SSTA para todos los trabajadores incluyendo subcontratistas, en términos de: » Formación académica » Experiencia » Capacitación » Entrenamiento apropiados Perfil de cargo para todos los niveles de la organización, definiendo las competencias necesarias para ocupar el cargo DEBE: Todos los trabajadores cumplen con las competencias definidas anteriormente (subcontratistas) Se realiza validación de cumplimiento de perfil de cargo DEBE: Demostrar que los trabajadores conocen sus competencias individuales La empresa tiene Tiene un plan carrera de desarrollo definido por persona para el cargo y funciones en el desarrollo mejoramiento del sistema SSTA. Plan carrera para todos los niveles de la organización. El empleado conoce los mecanismos para fortalecer sus competencias DEBE: tener un Programa de Capacitación y Entrenamiento en Seguridad, Salud en el Trabajo y Ambiente. El programa de capacitación y entrenamiento incluye: Una identificación de las necesidades de entrena DEBE: incluir aspectos de derechos humanos relevantes para la operación. Se incluyen capacitacion en el programa sobre Derechos humanos DEBE: evaluar periódicamente el programa de capacitación, entrenamiento y toma de conciencia para todos los niveles de la organización Determinación de índices de gestión. Indicadores » De cobertura. » De efectividad. Resultados de los indicadores. Análisis de tendencias. Determinación de Planes de acción. Se implementan los planes de acción. DEBE: tener establecidos los contenidos de los cursos de capacitación y entrenamiento, alineados con las competencias de los trabajadores . Cada contenido del curso debe incluir: objetivo, alcance y temarios DEBE: Realizar seguimiento al cumplimiento del programa que le permita la fácil y permanente verificación de las capacitaciones recibidas por persona, actividades pendientes por realizar, evaluación periódica del programa y determinación de desviaciones para la implementación de acciones Matriz de entrenamiento Se lleva un registro actualizado de los trabajadores capacitados y entrenados de acuerdo con las necesidades identificadas anteriormente DEBE: Revisar y ajustar de acuerdo a la naturaleza y riesgos de la organización, los aspectos ambientales significativos, a las características del servicio contratado (áreas de trabajo, riesgos, impactos significativos, duración, número de trabajadores, entre otros) y a las condiciones pactadas entre las partes. Se identifica las necesidades de capacitacion del personal de acuerdo a la asignación de actividades o ejecución de proyecto DEBE: Las medidas de control de riesgos e impactos deben complementar las acciones de motivación, formación y entrenamiento, buscando que el trabajador tenga conocimiento de ellas y pueda identificar, aplicar o apoyar las medidas que se establezcan para mitigar su exposición y efecto en el trabajador. Se divulgan los mecanismos de participación, comunicación, motivación y consulta al personal. Registro de la capacitacion DEBE: Durante la ejecución del contrato la empresa debe demostrar su cumplimiento a la compañía contratante. Igualmente, debe exigir lo mismo a sus subcontratistas. Validación del cumplimiento del Programa de capacitacion Programado vs ejecutado DEBE: Demostrar que cuenta con metodologías pedagógicas innovadoras para mejorar las prácticas seguras y limpias en el desarrollo de las tareas que demuestren continuidad y trascendencia en el tiempo Se cuentan con metodologías lúdicas participativas al personal para asegurar mayor comprensión del tema 2.DESARROLLO Y EJECUCIÓN DEL SSTA 2.3.Funciones y Responsabilidades 2.4.Competencias 2.5. Capacitación y Entrenamiento
  4. 4. DEBE: tener un programa de inducción en SSTA para los trabajadores, incluyendo a subcontratistas por escrito que tenga por lo menos: » Generalidades de la organización. » Aspectos generales y legales en Seguridad, Salud en el trabajo y Ambiente, derechos y deberes del sistema SSTA. » Políticas para Fumadores no: Alcohol y Drogas. » Políticas de Seguridad, Salud en el trabajo y Ambiente. » Reglamento de Higiene y Seguridad Industrial. » Comité Paritario de Salud Ocupacional. » Plan de Emergencias. » Factores de riesgo inherentes al cargo y sus controles. » Aspectos e impactos ambientales inherentes a la actividad. » Procedimientos seguros para el desarrollo de la tarea DEBE: La Re inducción debe ser de manera periódica o cuando se realiza cambio de sitio de trabajo, cambio de cargo, cambios en los procesos o cuando no se evidencia conocimiento de los aspectos básicos de SSTA. Registros de Re inducción de todo el personal cada año con su respectiva evaluación DEBE: tener Registros de inducción de todo el personal registros escritos correspondientes Se evidencia que los empleados tienen conocimiento de los temas de inducción en aspectos de SSTA DEBE: evaluar la efectividad de la inducción y la Re inducción Evaluación de la Re inducción DEBE: incluir el entrenamiento inicial enfocado en su cargo, y el seguimiento y aseguramiento de que el trabajador conoce y aplica los procedimientos seguros de trabajo. La Re inducción se debe realizar al cien por ciento de los trabajadores y debe ir enfocada a los aspectos generales de la empresa que no estén incluidos en el programa de reentrenamiento. Inducción sobre aspectos generales de la compañías, responsabilidades y deberes respecto al sistema. DEBE: identificar necesidades y se desarrollan programas para lograr la participación del personal, en el Sistema SSTA y actividades de sostenibilidad de acuerdo a lo especificado en la Guía RUC? Métodos de participación: buzón, intranet, correos corporativos. DEBE: tener establecido un plan de comunicación por escrito tanto para los grupos de interés? diálogo social DEBE: Tener y mantener un mecanismo para difundir las acciones y resultados del sistema de Seguridad, Salud en el trabajo y Ambiente para trabajadores, subcontratistas y demás grupos de interés, Los trabajadores de la organización pueden comunicar a la Gerencia problemas / inquietudes sobre SSTA y actividades de gestión sostenible? Correos corporativos, blogs, paginas corporativas, carteleras, boletines, atravez del Representante del Sistema. DEBE: evidenciar con los trabajadores que la organización ha implementado actividades para lograr la participación en el período evaluado Se llevan estadísticas de los reportes. DEBEN: Conocen los trabajadores el representante o delegado de la alta dirección para el sistema SSTA Se divulga mediante Correos corporativos, blogs, paginas corporativas, carteleras, boletines DEBEN: los trabajadores conocer sus derechos y deberes del sistema SSTA A través de inducción y evaluación DEBEN: evidenciar la participación de los trabajadores en el Sistema de SSTA? Se llevan estadísticas de los reportes. DEBEN: identificar necesidades y se desarrollan programas para lograr la participación del personal, en el Sistema SSTA y se cuenta con mecanismos de dialogo con sus trabajadores y sus restantes grupos de interés? Procedimiento y se elige un representante _ canal de comunicación con las partes interesadas. DEBEN: y se mantiene un mecanismo para difundir las acciones y resultados del sistema de SSTA a los grupos de interés? Correos corporativos, blogs, paginas corporativas, carteleras, boletines, atravez del Representante del Sistema. DEBE: definir una metodología para identificar y caracterizar sus grupos de interés y debe tener en cuenta los siguientes aspectos: · Clasificación de los principales grupos de interés de la organización · Identificación de las personas o grupos de personas específicas que integran cada uno de los grupos de interés con su información general de contacto. · Determinación de las principales expectativas de los grupos de interés frente a la organización. Procedimiento donde describa como identifique mis grupos de interés y su caracterización DEBE: garantizar la existencia de medidas de prevención y mitigación, para ser aplicadas frente a impactos negativos significativos en materia de SSTA generados a las comunidades locales o a otros grupos de interés en razón de sus operaciones, programas o proyectos que desarrolle por si mismo o a través de subcontratistas Diques para contener derrames de combustibles 2.6.Programa de Inducción y Re inducción en SSTA 2.7. Motivación, comunicación, participación y consulta 3.1 IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PELIGROS, ASPECTOS AMBIENTALES, VALORACIÓN Y DETERMINACIÓN DE CONTROL DE RIESGO E IMPACTOS. (GESTIÓN DEL RIESGO)
  5. 5. DEBE: establecer y mantener procedimientos para la continua identificación de peligros, evaluación y control de riesgos, los cuales deben incluir: · Actividades rutinarias y no rutinarias · Actividades de todas las personas que tienen acceso al sitio de trabajo; comportamientos, aptitudes y otros factores humanos; · Peligros identificados, que se originan fuera del lugar de trabajo con capacidad para afectar adversamente la salud y seguridad de las personas, infraestructura, equipos y materiales de trabajo; peligros generados por la vecindad del lugar de trabajo, y las actividades relacionadas con las labores controladas por la organización. Procedimiento establecido y aplicado para la continua identificación de peligros, evaluación y control de riesgos DEBE: asegurar que los resultados de estas valoraciones se tengan en cuenta al momento de establecer los respectivos controles. En la matriz de peligros establecer controles según los resultados de criticidad 3.2. TRATAMIENTO DEL RIESGO DEBE: establecer un procedimiento documentado para la selección y evaluación de contratistas y proveedores. En donde se contemplen criterios de selección en SSTA y derechos humanos relevantes para la operación, Procedimiento establecido y aplicado para evaluar contratistas y proveedores DEBE: tener registros del monitoreo al trabajo, evaluación del desempeño de acuerdo a los criterios establecidos, y seguimiento al plan de acción derivado de la valuación * La selección debe estar basada en criterios tales como actividades de alto riesgo y permanencia, entre otros. Registro de las evaluaciones de desempeños de subcontratistas y proveedores DEBE: Este procedimiento debe ser comunicado a los contratistas - proveedores con el fin de asegurar su implementación. Acta de reunión donde se comunico a proveedores y contratistas el procedimiento de evaluación DEBE: Debe establecer programas para desarrollar en SSTA a los proveedores y subcontratistas locales Actividades programadas para ejecutar con proveedores y contratistas, las cuales ayudan a su desarrollo DEBE: comunicar a los visitantes, sobre los riesgos e impactos en SSTA a lo que se puede encontrar expuesto y, como actuar en caso de emergencia Registro de ingreso de visitantes y dar las instrucciones DEBE: A la comunidad y autoridades se les debe informar sobre la identificación y control de los riesgos e impactos en SSTA y verificar su participación en las actividades de simulacros Carta donde se informa a la comunidad los riesgos identificados y los controles a tomar DEBE: garantizar la adecuada gestión del sistema SSTA en cada uno de los programas, operaciones o proyectos que desarrolle por si misma, o a través de subcontratistas, con las comunidades locales o con cualquier otro grupo de interés. Igualmente, debe evaluar la gestión de dicho sistema a través de la implementación de indicadores de desempeño El alcance de la medición de indicadores incluyendo todos los proyectos así sean ejecutados por subcontratistas DEBE: Establecer uno o varios programas de gestión para los riesgos prioritarios que tengan el potencial de generar accidentes de trabajo. · Objetivos y metas cuantificables · Responsables · Acciones · Recursos · Cronogramas de actividades Programas de gestión de riesgos prioritarios. EJE trabajo en alturas DEBE: La evaluación periódica del(os) programa(s) de gestión debe estar planteada en: - indicadores (cobertura y eficacia), - resultados de los mismos, - análisis de tendencias, - replanteamiento de las actividades del programa de gestión e- - implementación y seguimiento del plan de acción o toma de decisiones de acuerdo con los resultados de la evaluación. Evaluación de programas de gestión y plan de acción de esta. DEBE: demostrar estabilidad de sus resultados en el tiempo (mínimo en un periodo de tres años) relacionados con la reducción de los incidentes asociados a los riesgos prioritarios. Indicadores de incidentes, en los cuales se ve disminución de los provocados por riesgos prioritarios ESCENARIO E: * La empresa debe demostrar sostenibilidad en el tiempo (nota: Últimos cinco años) relacionados con la reducción de los incidentes asociados a los riesgos prioritarios Indicadores de incidentes, en los cuales se ve disminución de los provocados por riesgos prioritarios 3. ADMINISTRACIÓN DE LOS RIESGOS 3.1 IDENTIFICACIÓN DE PELIGROS, ASPECTOS AMBIENTALES, VALORACIÓN Y DETERMINACIÓN DE CONTROL DE RIESGO E IMPACTOS. (GESTIÓN DEL RIESGO) 3.2.1. Administración de contratistas - Proveedores 3.2.2. Visitantes, comunidad y autoridad 3.2.3. Programas de Gestión
  6. 6. DEBE: demostrar la existencia de un subprograma de medicina preventiva y del trabajo, presentar las estrategias y recursos para su realización y contar con un profesional del área de la salud con experiencia y Licencia en Seguridad y salud en el trabajo. Subprograma de medicina preventiva documentado DEBE: definir un procedimiento por escrito para la realización de evaluaciones médicas basado en el profesiograma Describir como se realizan las evaluaciones medicas ocupacionales DEBE: Definir la realización de exámenes periódicos de reubicación y post-incapacidad según la legislación vigente Describir como se realizan las reubicaciones y post-incapacidad DEBE: Los exámenes deben ser realizados por médicos graduados, con registro médico y con licencia de Seguridad y salud en el trabajo Documentos que me acrediten la idoneidad del profesional que firma las evaluaciones medicas ocupacionales DEBE: demostrar la existencia del sub-programa de Higiene Industrial. Sub-programa de Higiene Industrial documentado DEBE: tener un enfoque preventivo identificando, evaluando y controlando los factores de riesgo antes de que se presenten efectos nocivos sobre la salud Dentro del subprograma de higiene tener actividades de prevención, como mediciones continuas o intermitentes de riesgos higiénicos como material pariculado DEBE: Incluir Estudios Ambientales: a los factores de riesgo identificados como prioritarios se les deben realizar mediciones ambientales para determinar el grado de riesgo y compararlos con los valores límites permisibles. Identificación de los riesgos compartidos y sus implicaciones Medidas de Control: deben establecer e implementar las medidas de control apropiadas para disminuir la exposición de acuerdo a la siguiente jerarquía: - Eliminación - Sustitución - Controles de ingeniería (Rediseñar, Aislar/ Separar, entre otros) - Precauciones y/o controles administrativos - Equipos de Protección Personal Informe de mediciones higiénicas - Iluminación, ruido, material pariculado, confortermico… DEBE: Tener mediciones ambientales deben ser una de las entradas de los programas de vigilancia epidemiológica. Para los SVE tener mediciones relacionadas DEBE: Demostrar la existencia de Manuales de Normas o Procedimientos Operativos con criterios de seguridad, documentados Procedimiento operativos EJEM Procedimiento para realizar trabajo seguro en alturas DEBE: Identificación de las actividades críticas en los trabajos realizados en la empresa y documentar los estándares o procedimientos de trabajo seguro De todas las actividades criticas tener procedimientos de trabajo seguro o estándares de seguridad DEBE: Procedimiento disponibles, legibles y vigentes en los sitios de trabajo, y divulgarse a las partes interesadas (trabajadores internos y sub contratistas. En campo tener disponibles los procedimientos, a la mano de los trabajadores DEBE: Acatar las normas y procedimientos de permisos que la compañía contratante establezca y exigir lo mismo a sus sub contratistas. Realizar los permisos de trabajo que estén establecidos DEBE: tener una evaluación de los riesgos e impactos que identifique sus amenazas de origen natural y antrópicas Análisis de vulnerabilidad de la empresa DEBE: disponer de los medios de protección acordes con los riesgos e impactos y su alineación con el plan de emergencias de la empresa contratante Tener lo necesario para atender emergencias según los riesgo, EJEM extintores para incendios DEBE: la organización para responder efectiva y eficientemente a una emergencia, de manera que se reduzca la afectación a personas, al ambiente, al entorno y a la propiedad Tener capacitada la brigada para dar atención oportuna a emergencias DEBE: ser un principio de responsabilidad al interior de cada firma contratista. Todo los trabajadores conozcan el PE y sepan seguir estándares establecidos DEBE: identificar necesidades de controles operacionales tales como procedimientos documentados, instrucciones de trabajo, controles físicos, contratos o acuerdos con proveedores acorde con la legislación ambiental vigente, para evitar, minimizar o administrar impactos ambientales en sus actividades u operaciones. En todos los casos se realizaran las divulgaciones requeridas Matriz de identificación de requisitos ambientales DEBE: el PMA estar documentado, divulgado y su implementación evidenciada de acuerdo con las condiciones de cada contrato Programa de gestión ambiental DEBE: establecer mecanismos de seguimiento y medición a las medidas de control ambiental Seguimiento a cumplimiento de actividades del programa de gestión ambiental 3.2.4 Subprograma de Medicina Preventiva y del Trabajo 3.2.5. Subprograma de Higiene Industrial 3.2.6. Subprograma de Seguridad Industrial 3.2.7. PLANES DE EMERGENCIA 3.2.8. PROGRAMA GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL
  7. 7. DEBE: contar con los certificados de calibración y registro de mantenimiento de los equipos utilizados para las mediciones Certificados de calibración y registro de mantenimiento de los equipos utilizados para las mediciones 4.1 Incidentes (accidentes y casi accidentes) de Trabajo y Ambientales DEDEdemostrar la existencia de un registro y reporte de A y CA de trabajo y ambientales: DEBE elaborar un procedimiento para realizar la investigación DEBE registrar y analizar indicadores de perdidas DEBE llevar registros estadísticos de accidentalidad DEBE investigar todos los A y CA determinar las causas y hacer seguimiento a recomendaciones DEBE realizar análisis tendencial de causalidad al menos semestralmente, tomar acciones y hacer seguimiento DEBE en el análisis tendencial demostrar cambios significativos para el sistema DEBE compartir lecciones aprendidas con empresas del sector Reporte de Casi Accidentes Procedimiento para investigación de AT y CAT En el reporte de AT incluir costos generados de AT o CAT Base de datos de estadística de ausentismo y accidentalidad Matriz de seguimiento a las Acciones Correctivas Investigaciones de todos los AT y CAT firmadas por el equipo investigador En el registro de estadísticas tener análisis de porque son las causas y hacer plan de acción, y seguimiento en la matriz de acciones correctivas. Registro de control de cambios, generando cambios en procedimientos Publicaciones en paginas WEB sobre lecciones aprendidas de los AT 4.2 Auditoria Internas al Sistema de Gestión de Seguridad, Salud en el trabajo y Ambiente DEBE establecer programas de auditoria DEBE mantener registros y análisis de resultados DEBE demostrar que del análisis del resultado de las auditorias se generan cambios significativos DEBE involucrar partes interesadas en las auditorias DEBE contar con programa de formación de auditores internos y hacer auditorias cruzadas Documento donde describa la programación de auditorias Las no conformidades de auditoria registradas en la Matriz de Acciones correctivas y con sus respectivos análisis Revisión gerencial que genere planes de acción derivados de las auditorias. Informe de la revisión gerencial ocluyendo partes interesadas Informes de auditorias a proveedores Auditores internos en formación 4.3. Acciones Correctivas y Preventivas DEBE establecer un procedimiento de AC DEBE revisar la eficacia de las acciones DEBE asegurar que cualquier cambio necesario se incluya DEBE el tratamiento de las NC debe realizarse por medio del ACYP DEBEN de las NC analizar las causas, establecer plan de acción y seguimiento a plan de acción DEBEN comunicar los resultados de las ACP a las partes interesadas DEBEN crear mecanismos para tomar acciones preventivas DEBEN realizar análisis y seguimiento a las causas de NC de auditorias CCS y definir plan de acción DEBE demostrar el análisis de cambios significativos tratados en revisión gerencial Procedimiento de como tratar las acciones correctivas Luego de tomar acciones correctivas, dejar registro de observaciones o inspecciones que comprueben que fue eficaz Dentro de la Matriz de acciones correctivas, incluir todos los cambios que se hagan en la organización Todas las no conformidades registradas como Acciones correctivas en la matriz y seguir el procedimiento Informar a la área pertinente por correo electrónico, el resultado de la acción correctiva Las no conformidades registradas en la Matriz de Acciones correctivas y con sus respectivos, planes de acción y análisis Informe de revisión gerencial que incluya cambios significativos, como reposición de maquinas o compra te tecnología. 4.4. Inspecciones SSTA DEBEN programa de inspecciones SSTA DEBE contener el programa: Definición de áreas. · Cronograma de inspecciones. · Responsable de la inspección. · Alcance de la inspección. · Listas de verificación a utilizar de acuerdo con la actividad (incluye observaciones de comportamientos seguros frente al riesgo) que la empresa desarrolle y la valoración de los riesgos e impactos (salud, seguridad y ambiente). · Análisis de condiciones anormales repetitivas y sus causas básicas. · Valoración de riesgos potenciales. · Registros de las inspecciones realizadas. · Proceso de seguimiento a acciones correctivas y preventivas. · Informes periódicos a la gerencia DEBE la evaluación del programa evaluarse en términos de cobertura y eficacia DEBE realizar inspecciones basadas en el comportamiento y participación de personal de todos los niveles Programa en medio magnético que describe la ejecución de las inspecciones con todos los ítem descritos, donde tiene indicados analizados y evaluados y el plan de acción respectivo en caso de que no este cumpliendo Políticas de seguridad basadas en el comportamiento 4. EVALUACIÓN Y MONITOREO 3.2.8. PROGRAMA GESTIÓN AMBIENTAL
  8. 8. 4.5. Seguimiento a los Requisitos Legales DEBE evaluar periódicamente requisitos legales y de otra índole DEBE contar con registros sobre sanciones DEBE establecer en el procedimiento la metodología de evaluación periódica DEBE llevar registro de las evaluaciones periódicas DEBE tener registros ambientales aplicables vigentes DEBE documentar el SGSST DEBE demostrar la existencia de reglamento de higiene DEBE conformar el COPASO DEBE mantener documentada la conformación y funcionamiento mensual DEBE mantener y promover el funcionamiento del comité DEBE establecer mecanismo que granicen igualdad de condiciones de selección DEBE ajustarse a las leyes salariales DEBE asegurar igual remuneración para hombres y mujeres DEBE demostrar que todas sus actividades se ajustan a la jornada normal de trabajo DEBE demostrar pagos de seguridad social de acuerdo a la ley DEBE contar con registros de cedula de ciudadanía DEBE tomar medidas para evitar trabajo infantil DEBE demostrar anticipación a cambios en la legislación DEBE demostrar que otorga beneficios sociales adicionales DEBE demostrar actividades que exceden cumplimiento legal Procedimiento magnético que describe como identificar requisitos legales Registro de todos los requisitos legales aplicables a la organización En la matriz de requisitos legales la descripción de la evidencia de cumplimiento Análisis de cumplimiento de requisitos legales y plan de acción en caso de que no cumpla En el registro de documentos externos incluir los que refieran sanciones Licencias en medio magnético en caso de que aplique a la organización Reglamento de Higiene y seguridad industrial publicado y firmado por la gerencia actual Actas de conformación de COPASST firmadas Actas mensuales del COPASST firmadas Perfiles de cargo de los cuales parte la selección de trabajadores Pago de salarios y aumentos de acuerdo a la ley Pago de salario para cargos iguales sin diferenciar hombre y mujeres Permisos para trabajar horas extra y cumplimiento de horarios según reglamento interno Pago de parafiscales y seguridad social En las hojas de vida tener copia de cedula de ciudadanía En los perfiles colocar tener requisito, ser mayor de edad Participar en debates de proyectos de ley Pago de medicina propagada a todos los trabajadores Apoyo a fundaciones que trabajan con niños 4.6 Medición y Revisión delos progresos DEBE hacer seguimiento al avance del cumplimiento de objetivos al menos semestralmente DEBE tener registros de calibraciones de equipos Informe de análisis de cumplimiento de objetivos y respectivo plan de acción Certificados de calibración de equipos 5. IMPACTO DE LA ACCIDENTALIDAD DEBE contar con certificado de ARL que incluya: - numero de AT -numero de EL - numero de días de incapacidad -numero promedio de trabajadores expuestos -describir eventos fatales o con lesión incapacitante permanente parcial o invalidez -últimos 5 años -vigencia no mayor a 30 días -corte al mes anterior DEBE demostrar reconocimiento por terceros por la gestión del riesgo en el ultimo año Certificado de ARL según especificacionesReconomientos del ultimo año a buena gestión en riesgos, dados por un te 4. EVALUACIÓN Y MONITOREO

×