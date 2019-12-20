Tarea 6. jcr y sjr

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUSQUEDA DE REVISTAS CIENTÍFICAS EN SJR Y JCR

  1. 1. COMPETENCIAS INFORMACIONALES. TAREA 6. M � S T E R U N I V E R S I TA R I O E N N U E VA S T E N D E N C I A S A S I S T E N C I A L E S E N C I E N C I A S D E L A S A L U D A N G I E D A H I A N A A R I Z A F L � R E Z G R A D O E N P O D O L O G � A
  2. 2. BUSCA LAS REVISTAS DE PEDIATR�A DEL A�O 2018 EN JCR. �CU�L ES LA REVISTA CON EL MAYOR N�MERO DE CITAS? �HAY ALGUNA REVISTA ESPA�OLA? �CU�L?
  3. 3. DE LA REVISTA CON EL MAYOR N�MERO DE CITAS INDICA: N�MERO TOTAL DE CITAS RECIBIDAS. FACTOR DE IMPACTO. DEL TOTAL DE REVISTAS DE SU CATEGOR�A, �QU� POSICI�N OCUPA? �EN QU� CUARTIL SE ENCUENTRA?
  4. 4. EN SJR: �CU�NTAS REVISTAS ESPA�OLAS HAY DE LA CATEGOR�A DE NUTRICI�N Y DIET�TICA, EN EL �REA TEM�TICA DE ENFERMER�A? �CU�L OCUPA EL P RIMER LUGAR?
  5. 5. DE DICHA REVISTA INDICA: �CU�L ES SU SJR EN 2018? �CU�L ES SU �NDICE H? N� DE AUTOCITAS EN 2018 Q1
  6. 6. COMPETENCIAS INFORMACIONALES. TAREA 6. M � S T E R U N I V E R S I TA R I O E N N U E VA S T E N D E N C I A S A S I S T E N C I A L E S E N C I E N C I A S D E L A S A L U D A N G I E D A H I A N A A R I Z A F L � R E Z G R A D O E N P O D O L O G � A

