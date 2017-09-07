Tema: Conocer los hábitos alimenticios y el nivel de actividad física de niños de preescolar del Instituto Lipman para pre...
Presentación

  1. 1. Tema: Conocer los hábitos alimenticios y el nivel de actividad física de niños de preescolar del Instituto Lipman para prevenir problemas de obesidad infantil. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  2. 2. Objetivo: Conocer cuales son las causas de la obesidad infantil, así como presentar sugerencias a los padres de familia del Instituto Lipman para poder prevenir dicho padecimiento. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  3. 3. Obesidad Infantil ¿Qué es? Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  4. 4. ¿Qué la origina? Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  5. 5. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 Factor genético sedentarismo Hábitos alimenticios
  6. 6. Comida rápida o fast food. Alto contenido calórico. Altas en azúcares y grasas saturadas. Químicos añadidos y mucho sodio. Poco valor nutricional. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  7. 7. Razón por la que los padres de familia ofrecen comida chatarra a sus hijos. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  8. 8. ¿Con qué frecuencia suelen comer tus hijos ensaladas y variedad de vegetales? Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  9. 9. ¿Con qué frecuencia suelen comer tus hijos porciones de frutas? Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  10. 10. ¿Qué beben durante el día tus hijos? Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  11. 11. Sedentarismo ¿Qué es? Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  12. 12. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 Horas frente al televisor videojuegos Computadoras Tablets Teléfonos celulares
  13. 13. No solo promueven el sedentarismo sino también la ingesta de productos altamente calóricos. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  14. 14. Publicidad engañosa. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  15. 15. ¿Cuánto tiempo pasan en juegos recreativos tus hijos después de la jornada escolar? Bicicleta, patines, fútbol, otras. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017
  16. 16. Recomendaciones: Beber suficiente agua. Incrementar el consumo de frutas y vegetales. Fomentar la actividad física. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017

×