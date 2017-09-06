Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 Investigación documental y de campo Informe...
Informe final

  1. 1. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 Investigación documental y de campo Informe final Conocer los hábitos alimenticios y nivel de actividad física en niños de preescolar del Instituto Lipman para prevenir problemas de obesidad infantil. Cruz Angélica Cardiel Delgado Septiembre 2017
  2. 2. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 ÍNDICE Introducción. ............................................................................................................................ 1 Metodología. ............................................................................................................................ 2 Resultados................................................................................................................................ 3 Conclusiones y recomendaciones............................................................................................... 8 Referenciasy fuentes de consulta. ............................................................................................. 9 Anexos.....................................................................................................................................10 Anexo 1...................................................................................................................................10 Anexo 2...................................................................................................................................11 Anexo 3...................................................................................................................................13 Anexo 4...................................................................................................................................13 Anexo 5...................................................................................................................................16
  3. 3. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 1 Introducción. Hoy en día vivimos en un mundo globalizado donde la vida suele ser más acelerada en relación a años anteriores, los padres de familia nos vemos en la necesidad de no dejar de laborar para poder sostener nuestros hogares, razón por la cual cada vez es más difícil prestar la atención suficiente a nuestros hijos y específicamente a dedicar el tiempo necesario para la preparación de alimentos naturales y saludables que les proporcionen los nutrientes que ellos necesitan, aunado a esto la realización de actividad física por parte de los niños es indispensable para mantener un estilo de vida saludable que los aleje de problemas cardiovasculares y en especial a la obesidad infantil. Elegí este tema de investigación porque soy madre de familia y brindarle a mi hija una alimentación equilibraba es algo que se ha vuelto indispensable para mí, me gustaría tanto que los padres de familia pudiéramos tomar consciencia de que no por ser niños pueden comer lo que sea o peor aun lo que ellos quieran, dado que los pequeños por naturaleza tienen esa tendencia a consumir alimentos y productos llenos de azúcares que a la larga pueden afectar su salud. Mi intención con esta investigación fue conocer cuales son los hábitos alimenticios de niños de edad preescolar y cual es su nivel de actividad física y para ello elegí la institución donde actualmente estudia mi hija, me pareció una manera más accesible de estar en contacto con la problemática y me sirvió demasiado para conocer el entorno donde se desenvuelve mi hija. El objetivo principal es conocer cuales son las causas que originan el problema de la obesidad infantil y en base a ello presentar sugerencias a los padres de familia del Instituto Lipman para poder prevenir dicho padecimiento. La obesidad infantil se asocia a una mayor probabilidad de muerte y discapacidad prematura en la edad adulta. Los niños con sobrepeso tienen mayores probabilidades de seguirlo siendo en la edad adulta y de padecer a una temprana edad enfermedades como la diabetes y demás enfermedades cardiovasculares razón por la cual me parece de mucha importancia la investigación de este tema.
  4. 4. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 2 Metodología. Para la presente investigación se llevó a cabo una investigación documental y una de campo; la investigación documental sirvió principalmente para recabar información certera y fidedigna acerca de conceptos clave en mi investigación como lo son: la obesidad infantil, el sedentarismo, los requerimientos nutricionales en niños de etapa preescolar, etcétera, en donde me di a la tarea de recabar de fuentes documentales toda aquella información que enriqueciera mi trabajo, me basé principalmente en libros, artículos de revista, infografías, entre otros. Para una mayor eficiencia me valí de los sitios de internet recomendados para recabar información verídica tales como google académico, Redalyc, Dialnet, entre otros, acto seguido redacte a manera de borrador mi contenido de la investigación. Continuando con la metodología empleada, en un siguiente paso realice una investigación de campo la cual consistió en realizar un recorrido de exploración en el Instituto Lipman, donde mi principal interés fue observar el nivel de actividad física que realizan los niños en el colegio, así como prestar atención al momento del desayuno y percatarme que es lo que los padres de familia mandan a sus hijos para comer en la escuela en un día normal. Como evidencia de la investigación de campo se redactó un diario de campo (anexo 1), el cual contiene todo lo observado de manera más de tallada durante un primer recorrido. Una vez realizado el recorrido de campo, se realizó una entrevista a una madre de familia del Instituto (anexos 2 y 3), me parece imprescindible la realización de la misma pues al tratarse de niños de entre 3 y 5 años de edad somos los padres los principales responsables de como alimentamos a nuestros hijos. Para complementar la investigación se elaboró una encuesta que consta de 10 preguntas (anexo 4), la cual fue dirigida a padres de familia con hijos de etapa preescolar y la cual me sirvió para conocer la tendencia respecto a los hábitos alimenticios y el nivel de actividad física realizado por los niños, dicha encuesta me arrojó unas gráficas donde se puede ver más claramente los resultados, tendencias y frecuencia de los hábitos mencionados (anexo 5).
  5. 5. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 3 Resultados. La presente investigación me permitió presentarles una idea de como es la alimentación y el nivel de actividad física de niños entre 3 y 6 años de edad con la finalidad de crear consciencia en los padres de familia de nutrir de manera adecuada a nuestros hijos y alejarlos de un problema tan grave como lo es la obesidad infantil por lo que partimos de conocer que es dicho padecimiento y que es lo que lo origina. Desde el punto de vista teórico la obesidad se define como un incremento del peso corporal, a expensas preferentemente del aumento del tejido adiposo. Su diagnóstico está subordinado a la cuantificación del exceso de contenido graso del organismo, y ya que la medición directa de la masa grasa es impracticable en la práctica clínica, se han aceptado los métodos indirectos de valoración del tejido adiposo como medida de la obesidad. (Colomer Revuelta, 2005) La obesidad infantil la genera una vida sedentaria, los malos hábitos alimenticios (comida rápida) sin nutrientes, el poco o nulo control de grasas y azúcares. Factores que influyen en dicho padecimiento:  El factor genético.  El factor familia ya que los hábitos de los hijos tienen mucho que ver con los hábitos de los padres.  La poca actividad física.  El factor cultural donde los padres al poseer un vago conocimiento nutricional de los alimentos saludables dan a sus hijos una dieta para nada equilibrada y por supuesto que incompleta con los nutrientes que ellos necesitan.  Los hábitos alimenticios. Al tratarse de niños pequeños los responsables de su alimentación somos los padres de familia y es importante conocer cual es la tendencia tomando como muestra a los alumnos del Instituto Lipman. Al realizar la encuesta dirigida a los padres de familia pude percatarme de que la razón principal por la que los padres de familia acuden a proporcionar a los niños comida chatarra y/o fast food es debido a la falta de tiempo ya que, hoy en día vivimos en un mundo globalizado donde el tiempo es dinero y donde cada
  6. 6. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 4 vez es más frecuente que ambos padres trabajen para sostener sus hogares, lo que trae como consecuencia prestar menos atención a la alimentación de sus hijos y a optar por opciones más rápidas pero menos saludables, sin embargo existe la otra parte donde a lo mejor el tiempo no es el problema pero si la falta de interés hacia los nutrientes que necesitan los niños, estamos hablando de que al existir opciones menos saludables pero de fácil acceso es alarmante como las personas optan por proporcionar alimentos de este tipo solo por comodidad. ¿Cuál crees que sea la principal razón por la que los padres de familia ofrecen comida chatarra a sus hijos? Respecto a la alimentación equilibrada y los nutrimentos necesarios para niños de entre 3 y 6 años de edad tenemos lo siguiente: El aporte calórico debe ser adecuado a la edad, sexo y actividad física que el niño realiza a lo largo del día. Se debe fomentar un desayuno adecuado (25% del ingreso energético diario) para mantener una buena actividad intelectual y física, evitar una comida copiosa que produce somnolencia postprandial (30%), recomendar una merienda equilibrada (15- 20%), evitando los picoteos y calorías vacías; y una cena con el 25-30% del ingreso energético diario. (Güemes Hidalgo, 2011) Sin ahondar en los requerimientos nutricionales de manera más detallada me parece que lo más importante y entre las sugerencias que han de hacerse a los padres de familia están: el evitar el consumo de carbohidratos altamente refinados y optar por aquellos cereales integrales que si aportan nutrientes, así como aumentar las cantidades de frutas
  7. 7. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 5 y vegetales traerán consigo una alimentación más saludable y adecuada que pueda contribuir a alejar a los niños de problemas como la obesidad. En mi encuesta realizada incluí dos preguntas enfocadas al punto anterior: ¿Con qué frecuencia suelen comer tus hijos ensaladas y variedad de vegetales? 1. ¿Con qué frecuencia suelen comer tus hijos porciones de fruta? Como podemos observar la gran mayoría de los padres de familia acepta que sí incluye vegetales y frutas en la dieta diaria de los niños, sin embargo creo que a pesar de que la información viene de manera directa de los responsables de la alimentación de los niños, no estoy del todo convencida de que tan confiable sean estos resultados, me parece que muchos contestaron con miedo al que dirán si saben que no ofrezco a mis hijos frutas y verduras y llego a esta conclusión por que durante mi recorrido de campo lo que pude observar fueron cosas muy distintas a lo que refleja la encuesta. Otro factor importante es considerar las horas que pasan frente al televisor los niños pequeños, estamos hablando de horas que pasan sentados con cero nivel de actividad física y que desgraciadamente es más común cada día, vivimos en una sociedad donde la
  8. 8. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 6 tecnología impera en nuestras vidas, hoy en día los niños acceden de manera más fácil al internet mediante distintos medios (computadora, Tablet, teléfonos celulares, videojuegos) y se empieza a dejar de lado la realización de actividades al aire libre donde se muevan y mantengan un nivel de actividad física recomendado para su edad. Uno de los factores que contribuyen a la génesis de la obesidad infantil es el uso de los medios de comunicación electrónicos, si se parte de la evidencia de que la obesidad puede ser generada tanto por un estilo de vida sedentario, como por la ingesta de alimentos hipercalóricos (independientemente de la influencia genética en el proceso). La doble ubicación de los medios de comunicación al respecto es clara los cuales fomentan tanto el sedentarismo como el aumento de la ingesta hipercalórica a la vez. (Rodríguez Rossi, 2006) Como complemento me parece interesante la respuesta de la siguiente pregunta incluida en mi encuesta. ¿Cuántas horas al día pasan tus hijos frente al televisor, tablet, computadora o cualquier otro aparato electrónico que tenga acceso a internet? Como podemos observar la gran mayoría de las personas que respondieron concuerdan en que la cantidad de horas promedio es de 2 a 3 horas y hay otra parte donde se excede de las 3 horas diarias. Cabe mencionar que otro factor al que los niños son demasiado vulnerables es a la publicidad engañosa, los niños que ven televisión están expuestos a este tipo de publicidad donde los productos más dañinos para su salud que se caracterizan, con
  9. 9. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 7 frecuencia, por tener baja densidad de micro nutrimentos, pero alto contenido de azúcar, grasa y energía, los pintan como algo maravilloso y que deben consumir, y claro, está también la falta de información por parte de los padres que muchas veces se dejan engañar por los mismos comerciales. Entonces estamos hablando acerca de que tener a los niños expuestos a la televisión no solo no propicia la realización de actividad física sino que también incita al consumo de productos muy procesados, cero naturales y poco nutritivos. Cuadro I En el cuadro I se puede observar que los alimentos anunciados con mayor frecuencia fueron las bebidas con azúcar añadida y dulces, seguidos por los cereales con azúcar añadida. En comparación con los programas para la audiencia general, en los programas infantiles con mayor frecuencia se transmitieron comerciales de bebidas azucaradas y de cereales con azúcar añadida. En cambio, bebidas sin calorías, frituras, grasas, lácteos con y sin azúcar añadida, carnes y embutidos, y bebidas alcohólicas tuvieron mayor difusión en los programas para la audiencia general. (Rivera & Ortíz Hernández, 2010)
  10. 10. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 8 Conclusiones y recomendaciones. Como conclusión, la obesidad infantil tiene sus orígenes basados en una mala alimentación y en un bajo nivel de actividad física, sin embargo lo importante y lo que me permitió descubrir la presente investigación es la forma en como los padres de familia afrontamos esta problemática, a mi parecer muchas veces somos los mismos adultos los que subestimamos a los niños y creemos que por ser pequeños quizás deben de “disfrutar” más de la vida y comer lo que a ellos los hace felices como las golosinas, sodas, fast food, entre otras, o quizás se deba a que como padres implemente no sabemos medir o poner límites al consumo de los mismos; no se trata de prohibirlos sino simplemente controlar su consumo y sobre todo enseñarles a los niños como tener un balance en nuestras vidas. En lo referente a la realización de actividad física, desde mi punto de vista somos también los padres de familia los responsables tanto de poner el ejemplo como de inculcar la cultura hacia el deporte o cualquier tipo de juegos y actividades al aire libre, así mismo también es su responsabilidad limitar el uso de aparatos tecnológicos y la misma televisión que solo propician el sedentarismo, quizás destinar un tiempo determinado y de calidad para forjar hábitos de deporte podría ser una buena estrategia. Algo más que me parece importante destacar de lo recabado de las encuestas realizadas son los argumentos de los que se valen los papás para recurrir a la comida rápida para proporcionársela a sus hijos, me queda claro que debido al mundo en el que habitamos en el cual se vive una vida más acelerada, la falta de tiempo para destinarlo a la preparación de alimentos es la clave para proporcionar los nutrimentos necesarios, sin embargo, el recurrir al fast food por comodidad me parece un hecho alarmante y un foco rojo que puede propiciar que nuestros niños padezcan obesidad. Respecto al tema de la publicidad engañosa de productos cero nutritivos que se anuncian en los diferentes medios de comunicación, definitivamente me parece que los más vulnerables son los niños, desgraciadamente la industria de los alimentos de un tiempo para acá se ha venido moviendo por el dinero, desde mi punto de vista son muy pocas las empresas que se preocupan por producir alimentos de calidad, por lo cual es necesario que nosotros los adultos prediquemos con el ejemplo y seamos capaces de mantenernos
  11. 11. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 9 informados y no permitir que por ignorancia estemos poniendo al alcance de los niños productos que no les aportan nada de nutrientes. Referenciasy fuentes de consulta. Artículos de revistas: Colomer Revuelta, J. (2005). Prevención de la obesidad infantil. Pediatría Atención Primaria, 79-99. Güemes Hidalgo, M. (2011). Nutrición del preescolar, escolar y adolescente. Pediatría integral, 351-368. Rivera, J. A., & Ortíz Hernández, L. (2010). Publicidad de alimentos en la programación de la televisión mexicana: ¿los niños están más expuestos? Salud pública de Méx vol.52 no.2. Rodríguez Rossi, R. (2006). La obesidad infantil y los efectos de los medios electrónicos de comunicación. Medigraphic, 95-98. Libros: Brown E., J. (2014). Nutrición en las diferentes etapas de la vida. Stamford: McGraw-Hill.
  12. 12. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 10 Anexos. Anexo 1 Diario de campo. Investigación de campo para conocer los hábitos alimenticios y nivel de sedentarismo en niños de preescolar para prevenir problemas de obesidad. Investigador: Cardiel Delgado Cruz Angélica. Fecha: martes 15 de agosto del 2017. Hora: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Lugar: Instituto Mathew Lipman en Irapuato, Gto. Descripción del grupo observado: Niños y niñas de entre 3 y 5 años de edad, aparentemente sanos y con mucho nivel de energía. Observación. Entro al recibidor donde me da la bienvenida la directora del colegio quien me hace esperar unos minutos para atenderme (cabe destacar que previa entrevista vía telefónica accedió a permitirme hacer la observación en el recinto). Una vez que habló con la maestra encargada del grupo se me permitió la entrada al salón de clases donde se está impartiendo un “curso de verano” pues actualmente los niños se encuentran de vacaciones esperando el inicio del siguiente ciclo escolar, sin embargo la mayoría de ellos se encuentran asistiendo al colegio. Observo niños independientes y visiblemente sanos, niños indagadores y con mucha energía, siempre están moviéndose y levantándose de sus lugares, atienden al llamado de la maestra pero su comportamiento es demasiado activo.
  13. 13. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 11 Tras haber realizado una actividad de dibujo, la hora del lunch llega (10:30 a.m.), la miss da la indicación para que los niños tomen sus luncheras y las lleven a sus lugares para comenzar a desayunar. Al abrirlas pude percibir los desayunos más comunes entre ellos:  Sandwiches. (pan blanco)  Nuggets de pollo.  Jugos de caja. (altos en azúcar)  Cajas individuales de cereales.  Yogurt  Quesadillas (harina)  Hot cakes  Muy poca cantidad de fruta, entre los que llevaban estaba el melón, manzana, uvas y plátano. No todos los niños terminaron el desayuno completo pero la miss da la indicación para guardar las luncheras y una vez hecho pudieron salir al patio a jugar durante un lapso de aproximadamente 1 hora. Durante este tiempo los niños juegan de todo, tras encontrarse en un curso de verano las actividades suelen ser más dinámicas de como son al parecer normalmente durante el ciclo escolar. Hacen muchos juegos y hay también mucho materia de apoyo proporcionado por la escuela, destacan los juegos de competencias, carreras, juegos con pelota, etcétera. Pasado esto, la miss da la indicación para regresar al salón para realizar algún tipo de “manualidad”. Hasta aquí termina mi recorrido y primer acercamiento al campo. Anexo 2 Guion de entrevista. Tema: hábitos alimenticios y nivel de actividad física en niños de preescolar. Entrevistando a madre de familia.
  14. 14. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 12  Presentación, saludo y bienvenida.  Introducción acerca del objetivo de la entrevista. Pregunta a realizar: 1. ¿Qué edad tiene tu hijo y que año está cursando en el preescolar? Respecto a la alimentación 2. ¿Quién prepara los alimentos que consume tu hijo a diario? 3. ¿Qué come en un día normal tu hijo? 4. ¿Qué piensas acerca de incluir en la alimentación diaria de los niños porciones de frutas y vegetales? ¿Tú hijo presenta aceptación sobre este tipo de alimentos? 5. ¿Qué opinas acerca del consumo de jugos de caja, bebidas gaseosas y golosinas en niños pequeños? 6. ¿Cuál crees que sea la principal razón por la que los padres de familia recurren a la comida rápida para brindársela a sus hijos? Respecto al nivel de actividad física. 7. ¿Qué opinas sobre el uso de tablets, computadoras y televisor en niños de edad preescolar? 8. ¿Qué tan importante crees que sea que los niños se mantengan en constante actividad física desde pequeños? 9. ¿Realizan tú y tu hijo algunas actividades fuera del hogar como algún deporte, o cualquier otra actividad al aire libre? Y para finalizar 10. ¿Cuáles crees que sean las medidas que como padres de familia debamos tomar para alejar a nuestros hijos de problemas como el sobrepeso y la obesidad infantil?  Agradecimientos y despedida.
  15. 15. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 13 Anexo 3 URL de la grabación: https://soundcloud.com/user-721834197/entrevista Anexo 4 Cuestionario para conocer los hábitos alimenticios y nivel de actividad física en niños de preescolar. Sección 1. Alimentación en niños de edad preescolar. 1. ¿Con qué frecuencia suelen comer tus hijos ensaladas y variedad de vegetales? 2. ¿Con qué frecuencia suelen comer tus hijos porciones de fruta? 3. ¿Cuántas veces a la semana come tu hijo comida rápida? (fast food)
  16. 16. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 14 4. ¿Qué tipo de comidas preparas con más frecuencia para tus hijos? 5. ¿Qué beben durante el día tus hijos? 6. ¿Cuánto es el consumo de agua natural durante el día que beben tus hijos?
  17. 17. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 15 7. ¿Cuál crees que sea la principal razón por la que los padres de familia ofrecen comida chatarra a sus hijos? Sección 2. Nivel de actividad física en niños de edad preescolar. 8. ¿Cuántas horas al día pasan tus hijos frente al televisor, tablet, computadora o cualquier otro aparato electrónico que tenga acceso a internet?
  18. 18. Curso propedéutico para el aprendizaje autogestivo en un ambiente virtual 2017 16 9. ¿Practican algún deporte tus hijos fuera del horario escolar? 10. ¿Cuánto tiempo pasan en juegos recreativos tus hijos después de la jornada escolar? Bicicleta, patines, fútbol, otras. Anexo 5 URL de la encuesta en google drive con respuestas graficadas: https://goo.gl/forms/07m5sObefeg713s32

×