How to create great power point presentations

  1. 1. How to Create Great PowerPoint Presentations Presented by Anggi Mardiyono Politeknik Negeri Jakarta 1
  2. 2. Outline Introduction Strategies Closing 2
  3. 3. Intro • Penting untuk diperhatikan dalam bisnis pastinya suatu saat kita akan menjumpai titik dimana harus membuat suatu presentasi 3
  4. 4. Ilustrasi Sumber: https://business.tutsplus.com/tutorials/create-great-powerpoint-presentations--cms-31975 4
  5. 5. Syarat Relevant Enganging How to make it? 5
  6. 6. How to make Great PowerPoint Presentations 6
  7. 7. Know Your Target Audience •Who •Where •Purpose 7
  8. 8. Target Your Presentation to Your Audience INTERESTING TOPIC SOLVES A PROBLEM 8
  9. 9. Start With an Outline Use an outline Good language Limit the amount of material 9
  10. 10. Using template Desain Layouting 10
  11. 11. Keep Slides Short Serve virtual presentation of data Keep short Avoid Boring 11
  12. 12. Practice Your PowerPoint Presentation (For Live Presentations) Practice personally Group practice Learn Public speaking skill 12
  13. 13. Stay Focused 13
  14. 14. Study Great PowerPoint Presentation Examples Notice slide layout Knowing PowerPoint presentation structure 14
  15. 15. Tips Look at the other Presentation in the internet 15
  16. 16. Referece https://business.tutsplus.com/tutorials/create-great-powerpoint- presentations--cms-31975 16
  17. 17. Thank you 17

