Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Suspected COVID-19 999 incidents received by ambulance service Is there an ambulance on the way? How ambulance services ma...
DAREN MOCHRIE Chief Executive North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) Chair of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (...
TITLE: What TRIage model is safest and most effective for the Management of 999 callers with suspected COVID-19? A linked ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

11. Mark Kingston- Elevator pitch PRIME 2020

20 views

Published on

PRIME Centre Wales annual meeting 2020

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

11. Mark Kingston- Elevator pitch PRIME 2020

  1. 1. Suspected COVID-19 999 incidents received by ambulance service Is there an ambulance on the way? How ambulance services managed the demand peaks during COVID-19 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 Feb 20 Mar 20 April 20 May 20 June 20 July 20 SuspectedCovid-19incidents A B C D E F G H I J K Mark Kingston on behalf of the study team Suspected Covid-19 patients Attended by ambulance service (Feb to July 2020) • 59% to 100% per service Conveyed to hospital • 32% and 54% per service Funded by: MRC via UKRI-DHSC COVID- 19 Rapid Response Rolling Call
  2. 2. DAREN MOCHRIE Chief Executive North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) Chair of the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) https://nhsproviders.org/in-conversation-with-daren-mochrie ‘999 and 111 call volumes increased significantly as COVID started to become prevalent but, as lockdown took effect, 999 activity reduced considerably, due to fewer people moving about.’ ‘The sector was able to recruit and train additional staff and volunteers to support frontline operations. (NWAS) were able to recruit an extra 450 staff.’ ‘We were able to deploy nursing, paramedic and medical students to support our NHS 111 and 999 emergency operation centres.’ ‘Another change is around video consultations, particularly in the 999 and NHS 111 centres, to increase our ability to safely keep patients in their local communities without the need to send an ambulance or take them to EDs.’ NEW TRIAGE PROCESSES URGENT RECRUITMENT DIFFERENT CLINICAL GROUPS DEMAND VARIATION
  3. 3. TITLE: What TRIage model is safest and most effective for the Management of 999 callers with suspected COVID-19? A linked outcome study (TRIM) AIM: To describe: triage models used in 2020 COVID-19 pandemic in the UK & call categorisation, attendance and conveyance associated with each model Methods: UK Survey and 999 call centre data (complete) Linked outcome data (999/hospital/NHS Digital), staff interviews OUTPUTS: a) Description of models based on survey b) Patient outcomes report c) Synthesis of qualitative and quantitative data Contact for more information m.r.kingston@swansea.ac.uk Is there an ambulance on the way? How ambulance services managed the demand peaks during COVID-19

×