Programación 1: tipos básicos de datos en C

Programación 3 Tipos básicos de datos en C Angel Vázquez-Patiño angel.vazquezp@ucuenca.edu.ec Departamento de Ciencias de ...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 2/52 Objetivos 1. Conocer los tipos básicos de datos en C 2. Conocer cómo se manejan constan...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 3/52 Contenido Tipos básicos de datos Manejo de constantes Operadores unarios Prefix y postf...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 4/52 Tipos básicos de datos Statically-typed ● Todas las variables deben primero ser declara...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 5/52 Tipos básicos de datos Gustedt,2017
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 6/52 Tipos básicos de datos Eficiencia ● Los datos enteros ocupan menos memoria que los dato...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 7/52 Manejo de constantes
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 8/52 Manejo de constantes Constante ● Variable que mantiene un valor inmutable a lo largo de...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 9/52 Manejo de constantes //Inclusión de cabeceras #include <stdio.h> //Definición de consta...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 10/52 Manejo de constantes #include <stdio.h> #define D_SEM 7 #define D_LAB 5 int main() { p...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 11/52 Operadores unarios
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 12/52 Operadores unarios Definición ● Requieren sólo un operando
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 13/52 Operadores unarios Operador Descripción + operador unario más; indica un valor positiv...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 14/52 Operadores unarios #include <stdio.h> int main() { int r = +1; // r contiene 1 printf(...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 15/52 Operadores unarios Prefix y postfix ● Los operadores de incremento y decremento pueden...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 16/52 Operadores unarios ¡Importante! Si se usa el incremento o decremento en una operación ...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 17/52 Operadores unarios #include <stdio.h> int main() { int i = 3; i++; printf("%dn", i); /...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 18/52 Precedencia de operadores Operador Operación Orden de evaluación op++ op-- posfijos Pr...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 19/52 Operadores unarios 1) int x = -3 + 2 * 4 – 12 / 6 + 5 ; 2) int y = -3 + 2 * (14 – 2) /...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 20/52 Datos lógicos
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 21/52 Datos lógicos ● True o False ● 1 o 0 Operadores lógicos ● And (&&) ● Or (||) ● Not (!)
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 22/52 Datos lógicos Declaración, asignación e impresión _Bool boolVar; boolVar = 1; // boolV...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 23/52 Datos lógicos Operador ternario _Bool boolVar; boolVar = 1; printf(boolVar ? "True":"F...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 24/52 Datos lógicos Operadores de comparación ● Evaluación de datos ● Devuelve valor lógico ...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 25/52 Datos lógicos Operador algebraico Operador C Condición C de ejemplo Operadores de igua...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 26/52 Datos lógicos Operador Asociatividad Tipo * / % Izquierda a derecha Multiplicativo + -...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 27/52 Datos lógicos Operador Asociatividad ( ) not Derecha and Izquierda xor Izquierda or Iz...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 28/52 Datos lógicos Ejemplo ● not p se evalúa p y después se aplica la negación ● p and q se...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 29/52 Datos lógicos Con a=5, b=e, c=-12 1) a > 3 2) b < c 3) b != c 4) a == 3 5) a * b == -3...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 30/52 Caracteres
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 31/52 Caracteres American Standard Code for Information Interchange ● Un tipo de dato caract...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 32/52
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 33/52 Caracteres Declaración, asignación e impresión char ch; ch = 'a'; printf("Caracter:t %...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 34/52 Caracteres Ejercicio ● Imprimir en pantalla todos los caracteres ASCII
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 35/52 Caracteres Lectura de un carácter desde teclado char ch1, ch2; printf("Caracter 1: ");...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 36/52 Type casting
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 37/52 Type casting Type casting ● Una forma de convertir un tipo de dato a otro Cast operato...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 38/52 Type casting Cast operator int sum = 17, count = 5; double mean; mean = (double) sum /...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 39/52 Type casting Promoción entera ● Proceso mediante el cual los valores enteros “más pequ...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 40/52 Type casting Conversiones aritméticas usuales ● Son implícitamente realizadas para con...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 41/52 Type casting ● Las conversiones aritméticas usuales no son realizadas por los operador...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 42/52 Type casting int i = 17; char c = 'c'; // valor ascii: 99 float sum = i + c; printf("S...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 43/52 Librería <math.h>
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 44/52 Librería <math.h> ● double acos(double x): arco coseno de x en radianes ● double asin(...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 45/52 Librería <math.h> ● double log(double x): logaritmo natural (base e) de x ● double log...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 46/52 Librería <math.h> ● double floor(double x): el valor más grande menor o igual a x ● do...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 47/52 Otras funciones
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 48/52 Otras funciones Números aleatorios #include <stdio.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <ti...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 49/52 Conceptos y términos importantes
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 50/52 Conceptos y términos importantes ● Librerías ● Type casting ● Tipos básicos ● Operador...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 51/52 Referencia ● Gustedt, J., 2017. Modern C. France. ● C Programming Operators, https://g...
17/04/17 Angel Vázquez-Patiño 52/52 Preguntas
