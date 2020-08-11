Class 1 2020 2 mpptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGLISH 2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura ENGLISH 2 ANGEL WATLER ARCHBOLD PROFESSOR
ENGLISH 2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura
ENGLISH 2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura 4:00pm 6:00am
A1.2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura To ensure harmonious co-existence for the next 8 weeks…..
A1.2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura 20 % absences allowed without acceptable excuse (4 classes).
A1.2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura
Contents Weeks Rosetta Stone Unit Content 1, 2, 3,4 Unit 11 Everyday Things 5, 6,7,8 Unit 12 Places and Events 9, 10, 11,1...
Assessment Types of Activities Number of Grades Weighted Grade % Quizzes, task activities and/or homework 4 (one per 2 20 ...
ENGLISH 2 Centro de Idiomas: Lengua, Mundo y Cultura
Platform Icons
• Angel Watler Archbold • watler@javerianacali.edu.co Me
