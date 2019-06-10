Tar act-cua-pol-pub

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Motivos por los que en Mexico no son exitosas las políticas publicas.

  1. 1. ÁNGEL VIVAR HERRERA MAESTRÍA EN DERECHO POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS MAESTRO: MATÍAS EDUARDO RIVERO MARINES “MOTIVOS POR LOS QUE EN MÉXICO NO SE LOGRAN POLÍTICAS EXITOSAS E IDEAS QUE APORTAN ÉXITO DE POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS EN LA ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA” ACTIVIDAD NÚMERO 04 09 DE JUNIO DE 2019
  2. 2. IDEAS QUE APORTAN ÉXITO DE POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS EN EL ADMINISTRACIÓN PÚBLICA Es un erro llegar con la mentalidad de borrón y cuenta nueva. CAPACIDAD DE LÍDER Hacer partícipe al equipo, escuchando posibles causas del problema. Permite entender el problema, posibles causas, origen y/o antecedentes. DIAGNOSTICO SE FIJAN OBJETIVOS QUE PERMITAN UNA REESTRUCTURA SOLIDA DE LA INSTITUCIÓN. A CORTO PLAZO, SENCILLOS, ASEQUIBLES. A LARGO PLAZO, PERO ES LA PIEDRA ANGULAR QUE TRAE UN CAMBIO SUSTANTIVO. Personas afines, elegir hombre scon capacidades técnicas específicas. Elegir los mejores hombres que se tenga al alcance. ELEGIR EQUIPO PARA SOLUCIONAR EL PROBLEMA Y LOGRAR EL CAMBIO. LIBERTAD DE CREAR E INNOVAR.
  3. 3. MOTIVOS POR LOS QUE EN MÉXICO NO SE LOGRAN POLÍTICAS EXITOSAS NO ATACAN CAUSAS DE LOS PROBLEMAS. ESTÁN DISEÑADAS PARA ENFRENTAR EFECTOS PÚBLICOS. ES MÁS UNA ESTRATEGIA MEDIÁTICA. ES EXCLUYENTE NO EXISTEN ATRIBUTOS PÚBLICOS. NO ES PÚBLICO LA SOLUCIÓN NO ES COHERENTE PORQUE NO HAY UN ANÁLISIS DE LA CAUSAL. Y; CORROMPE HAY SELECCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS Y SOLUCIONES INCORRECTAS NO HAY DIAGNOSTICO EXIGIDO PARA ATACAR LA CAUSAL NO HAY INTERVENCIÓN- DESTINO-SENTIDO DECISIÓN AUTORITARIA, NO HAY DEMOCRACIA

