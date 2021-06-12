15. El Maridaje

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL MARIDAJE
EN ESTA CLASE APRENDEREMOS EL MARIDAJE Las reglas básicas de un buen maridaje entre el vino y la comida.
Es un tema subjetivo: "sobre gustos no hay nada escrito." • El maridaje con vinos blancos. • Las diferencias entre los tipos de maridaje. • Las opciones con pescados.
El Maridaje es la combinación de dos productos con el fin de intentar que cada uno mejore al otro. CONCEPTO
Es el Arte de combinar platos y vinos con el objetivo de contribuir al aumento de aromas y sabores, potenciándolos.
En teoría parece fácil, pero todos sabemos la frase: "para gustos los colores" ó "el libro de los gustos está en blanco".
MARIDAJE
Vino Blanco para el pescado y carnes blancas. Vino Tinto para las carnes rojas. Este es el sistema más clásico, pero también quizás el más aburrido.
Opciones de Maridaje • Similitud de sabores. • Contraste de Sabores. ACTUALIDAD
Se trata de combinar sensaciones, sabores y aromas similares, que buscan la armonía logrando realzar las cualidades comunes de los alimentos y bebidas combinados.
El deleite de las sensaciones puede darse en base a opuestos que se llegan a complementar. Donde los protagonistas tienen ...
• Maridaje Regional: Zona Geográficos específicas. • Maridaje Histórico: Productos de determinadas épocas. OTRAS OPCIONES
• Maridaje Temático: Productos con una relación adicional de afinidad, (Serie de TV). • Maridaje Cultural: Inspiradas en modas tendencias.
El Maridaje debe ser una pulseada entre sabores y aromas, sin que uno supere al otro. Con esta base se pueden plantear la ...
Son aquellos productos muy intensos con los que Maridar con el Vino es muy complejo: • Ajo. • Cebolla. • Vinagre.
El aroma del ajo y la cebolla, impiden que notemos los demás. El vinagre es el gran enemigo del vino, por eso su uso debe ser moderado en la cocina.
ORDEN DE MARIDAJE EN LOS VINOS • Primero el Blanco Seco. • El Vino Tinto antes que el dulce. • De más seco a más dulce. • ...
• Ligeros y frescos, antes de los potentes. • Afrutados antes de los Amaderados. • Cuanto más dulce sea el vino, más tarde...
ALGUNA REGLAS ORIENTATIVAS PARA CONSEGUIR UNA ARMONÍA DE SABORES
• Vinos Ligeros con comidas ligeras. • Vinos Suaves de poca acidez no deben acompañar carnes de caza o carnes rojas.
• Vinos Blancos Secos con pescados y mariscos. • Vinos Blancos Dulces siempre al final para acompañar frutas y pasteles. • Vinos Blancos Aromáticos para acompañar quesos y postres.
• Vinos Blancos Jóvenes van como aperitivos. • Vinos Blancos con Madera para comidas suculentas y fuertes, siendo perfectos para los salazones.
LOS TANINOS NECESITAN GRASA tanino = astringente = estructura. La grasa equilibra, suaviza los taninos y trae un tacto más suave en boca.
Van muy bien vinos tánicos como: • Cabernet Sauvignon • Tannat • Syrah Un buen chuletón y un queso viejo o curado.
MARIDAJE
PESCADO MARIDA CON ÁCIDOS Y NO CON TANINOS Cuando se trata del pescado hay que pensar en el vino como si este fuera el chorrito de limón que se le exprime por encima.
El pescado es bajo en grasa y por eso necesita un vino bajo en taninos para realzar su sabor. Iría bien un Vino Rosado.
MARIDAJE
ÁCIDO NECESITA ÁCIDO Alimento con un nivel alto de ácido (cítrico). Es una combinación perfecta para un Vino Ácido como el Sauvignon Blanc.
Si la comida consiste en un ceviche o una pasta con salsa de tomate ensamblarían: un Verdejo, Sauvignon Blanc, un Garnacha...
MARIDAJE
Un chorizo picante, unos caracoles o cualquier otro plato en el que predomine el sabor del picante necesita azúcar.
Un vino dulce y aromático como el Moscatel empareja a la perfección ya que las sensaciones dulzonas se alteran con la intr...
MARIDAJE
SABORES PREDOMINANTES DEL PLATO Para un plato de carne basado en una crema de manzana ácida o de frutos del bosque un Vino...
Para un plato de salmón con champiñones, no dudemos en descorchar un Vino Tinto de taninos intensos.
MARIDAJE
EL DULCE RIMA CON DULCE Para los que no sienten atracción por los vinos dulces, tomar un sorbo de Oporto antes de un buen postre casero equilibrará los sabores de ambos elementos.
MARIDAJE
CONTRASTES DE SABORES Dulce con dulce: En exceso resultaría empalagoso, reservarlo solo para el final. Dulce con salado:...
Ácido con ácido: Se potenciaría la acidez en exceso. Amargo con dulce: se potencian especialmente en alimentos grasos.
RECOMENDACIONES Un Maridaje perfecto es cuando se potencian el vino y el plato. Los Vinos Espumantes acompañan casi todos los platos tal como un comodín, durante la comida.
Los alimentos difíciles de Maridar como las alcachofas se aconseja un Vino Blanco Joven Seco. Los aperitivos o entremeses, el vino debe ser fresco y ligero.
Cuanto más fuerte sea el plato, más fuerte debe ser el vino. Las carnes grasas como el cerdo, se cuadran con un Vino Tinto...
Durante la degustación de un plato, no se debería cambiar de vino. Las carnes aderezadas con salsas o variantes necesitan ...
Un Maridaje perfecto entre Comida y Vino puede resultar una experiencia única. Lo que deriva en unos momentos incomparable...
El Sommelier es la persona que mejor puede aconsejar al cliente. Tiene que ser capaz de valorar las circunstancias y posib...
Lo salado refuerza lo amargo; lo amargo atenúa lo ácido; lo dulce suaviza lo amargo, lo ácido y lo salado.
Y AL FINAL…..
LA DECISIÓN ES TUYA
EL MARIDAJE
PRÓXIMA CLASE 16. Tipos de Quesos • Tipología • Conceptualización • Proceso de Elaboración • Maduración del Queso • Ventajas • Tipos de Quesos
EN ESTA CLASE APRENDEREMOS
Las reglas básicas de un buen maridaje entre el vino y la comida.

×