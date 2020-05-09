Successfully reported this slideshow.
PUBLIC POLICY? HOW TO MAKE A
PUBLIC POLICY • CONCEPT OF SET OF IDEAS THAT GUIDES A COURSE OF ACTION OR A PROCEDURE USED IN DEALING WITH PUBLIC ISSUES O...
WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE: DEFINITION GOVERNMENT CIVIL SOCIETY PRIVATE SPHERE Includes formal governmental institutions at the...
WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE: SOLUTION GOVERNMENT CIVIL SOCIETY PRIVATE SPHERE PUBLIC POLICY INDIVIDUALLY INITIATED PROGRAMS OR P...
PROBLEM: MALNUTRITION GOVERNMENT CIVIL SOCIETY PRIVATE SPHERE The SANGGUNIANG BAYAN allots a portion of the city budget to...
STEPS IN MAKING A PUBLIC POLICY • 1. Identifying the problems to be dealt with by public policy • 2. Selecting a problem o...
STEP 1: IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS TO BE DEALT WITH BY PUBLIC POLICY • HOW? • You can … • Scan newspapers for current events...
PROBLEM: GENDER ISSUES IN THE SCHOOLS
STEP 1: IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS TO BE DEALT WITH BY PUBLIC POLICY • GENDER ISSUES IN THE EDUCATION SECTOR • Interview Div...
STEP 1: IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS TO BE DEALT WITH BY PUBLIC POLICY DATOS: Binabastos ang mga babae ng mga lalaki sa pamama...
MAG INTERVIEW PA UPANG MAKAKALAP NG DATOS AT MAKAKITA NG PROBLEMA
MGA MATERIALS NA MAY IMAGE O TEXT NA STEREOTYPE
STEP 2: SELECTING A PROBLEM OR PROBLEMS FOR YOUR GROUP STUDY • HOW?? • RE-EXAMINE THE PROBLEM • GUIDE QUESTIONS: • 1. Shou...
RE EXAMINE THE PROBLEM: QUESTIONS ANSWER & EXPLANATION 1. Should be addressed or resolved by the government acting alone o...
STEP 2: SELECTING A PROBLEM OR PROBLEMS FOR YOUR GROUP STUDY • CONSENSUS BUILDING • - everyone is willing to participate •...
STEP 3: GATHERING INFORMATION ON THE PROBLEM TO BE STUDIED • Look for VALIED AND RELIABLE DATA • INTERVIEWS • SEARCH FOR E...
STEP 5: ORGANIZING THE INFORMATION YOU HAVE GATHERED • EXPLAIN THE PROBLEM • IDENTIFY POLICY SOLUTIONS TO THE PROBLEM AND ...
FORMAT • Introduction • Review of existing Policy • Chosen Policy • Provisions
FORMAT • Introduction – Explain the Problem When explaining the problem, you need to cite sources/references, include data...
CHOSEN POLICY
NEW POLICY OR AMENDMENT OF THE POLICY • TITLE • PROVISONS: should talk about the violations and punishment Article 1: Arti...
A presentation on how to make a public policy focusing on the promotion of Gender Equality

  1. 1. PUBLIC POLICY? HOW TO MAKE A
  2. 2. PUBLIC POLICY • CONCEPT OF SET OF IDEAS THAT GUIDES A COURSE OF ACTION OR A PROCEDURE USED IN DEALING WITH PUBLIC ISSUES OR PROBLEMS
  3. 3. WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE: DEFINITION GOVERNMENT CIVIL SOCIETY PRIVATE SPHERE Includes formal governmental institutions at the local and national levels. These include legislative, executive, and judicial branches at all levels Part of the society in which family and friends associate to pursue their interests within the law, free of unreasonable and unfair intrusion by government Part of the society where people associate or interact voluntarily to purse interests they share. (NGO)
  4. 4. WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE: SOLUTION GOVERNMENT CIVIL SOCIETY PRIVATE SPHERE PUBLIC POLICY INDIVIDUALLY INITIATED PROGRAMS OR PROJECTS PROGRAMS OR PROJECTS
  5. 5. PROBLEM: MALNUTRITION GOVERNMENT CIVIL SOCIETY PRIVATE SPHERE The SANGGUNIANG BAYAN allots a portion of the city budget to fund a food fortification program A certain philanthropist or a rich man would be distributing food to the needy An NGO would initiate a FEEDING PROGRAM through the effort of its members
  6. 6. STEPS IN MAKING A PUBLIC POLICY • 1. Identifying the problems to be dealt with by public policy • 2. Selecting a problem or problems for your group study • 3. Gathering information on the problem that you will study • 4. Organizing the information that you have gathered • 5. Developing a Portfolio to present your research • 6. Presenting your portfolio in a simulated hearing
  7. 7. STEP 1: IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS TO BE DEALT WITH BY PUBLIC POLICY • HOW? • You can … • Scan newspapers for current events and public policy issues • Interview various members of the community for ideas about issues for problems they see • IN CHOOSING THE PROJECT CITIZEN PROBLEM MAKE SURE THAT IT HAS BEEN NARROWED DOWN TO MANAGEABLE DIMENSIONS • USE A TREE DIAGRAM • - to identify related problems that are narrower in scope
  8. 8. PROBLEM: GENDER ISSUES IN THE SCHOOLS
  9. 9. STEP 1: IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS TO BE DEALT WITH BY PUBLIC POLICY • GENDER ISSUES IN THE EDUCATION SECTOR • Interview Divide the groups into 5 2 will interview a teacher 2 will interview an administrator 2 will interview a fellow student Questions: 1. Ano po ang masasabi ninyo tungkol sa mga kasalukuyang polisiya ng DepEd kaugnay sa pagsusulong ng pantay na pagtingin sa iba’t ibang kasarian? 2. Kung positibo ang sagot – ano po ang mga halimbawa ng mga programa o patakaran ng DepEd tungkol dito? Kung negatibo ang sagot – ano po ang mga halimbawa ng mga paglabag na inyong nakita, narinig o naranasan (hindi po kailangang banggitin ang pangalan)
  10. 10. STEP 1: IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS TO BE DEALT WITH BY PUBLIC POLICY DATOS: Binabastos ang mga babae ng mga lalaki sa pamamagitan ng pagbibiro (bullying) DATOS: May mga guro na nagcha chat ng malisyosong salita sa kanilang mga estudyante (child abuse) DATOS: Tinatawag ng kung ano ano ang mga babae (cat calling) DATOS: May mga libro na naglalaman ng mga stereotyping na image or text (DepEd Rules) LAHAT AY MAY EXISITNG POLICY KUNG MAY NAKIKITANG BUTAS O KULANG SA EXISTING POLICY AY PWEDENG AMMENDMENT SUBALIT KUNG WALA IBIG SABIHIN ITO AY EXHAUSTED NA.
  11. 11. MAG INTERVIEW PA UPANG MAKAKALAP NG DATOS AT MAKAKITA NG PROBLEMA
  12. 12. MGA MATERIALS NA MAY IMAGE O TEXT NA STEREOTYPE
  13. 13. STEP 2: SELECTING A PROBLEM OR PROBLEMS FOR YOUR GROUP STUDY • HOW?? • RE-EXAMINE THE PROBLEM • GUIDE QUESTIONS: • 1. Should be addressed or resolved by the government acting alone or by a government acting in cooperation with civil society or the private sector • 2. It is important to you and your barangay • 3. You can gather enough information about to develop a good project • 4. You might actually be able to address or resolve by proposing a public policy to government officials in your barangay, town, or provincial government
  14. 14. RE EXAMINE THE PROBLEM: QUESTIONS ANSWER & EXPLANATION 1. Should be addressed or resolved by the government acting alone or by a government acting in cooperation with civil society or the private sector 2. It is important to you and your barangay or school? 3. You can gather enough information about to develop a good project 4. You might actually be able to address or resolve by proposing a public policy to government officials in your barangay, town, or provincial government
  15. 15. STEP 2: SELECTING A PROBLEM OR PROBLEMS FOR YOUR GROUP STUDY • CONSENSUS BUILDING • - everyone is willing to participate • - all members were able to express their ideas freely • - no one is forced to make a choice • Different ideas and opinions were combined into the final agreement STRATEGY FOR SELECTING PROBLEM TO BE STUDIED: 1. “IMPASSIONED PLEA” : JUSTIFY YOUR CHOSE PROBLEM 2. STICKERS: List down the problems, put stickers on your choice. 3. COLORED STICKERS: Rank the problems based on your preference
  16. 16. STEP 3: GATHERING INFORMATION ON THE PROBLEM TO BE STUDIED • Look for VALIED AND RELIABLE DATA • INTERVIEWS • SEARCH FOR EXISTING PUBLIC POLICY in order to AVOID REPETION • IMPROVEMENT OR INNOVATION OF THE EXISTING POLICY IS ALLOWED • MAKE SURE TO LOOK FOR ALL THE LEGAL BARRIERS REGARDING YOUR PROBLEM
  17. 17. STEP 4: GATHERING INFORMATION ON THE PROBLEM TO BE STUDIED • Look for VALIED AND RELIABLE DATA • INTERVIEWS • SEARCH FOR EXISTING PUBLIC POLICY in order to AVOID REPETION • IMPROVEMENT OR INNOVATION OF THE EXISTING POLICY IS ALLOWED • MAKE SURE TO LOOK FOR ALL THE LEGAL BARRIERS REGARDING YOUR PROBLEM
  18. 18. STEP 5: ORGANIZING THE INFORMATION YOU HAVE GATHERED • EXPLAIN THE PROBLEM • IDENTIFY POLICY SOLUTIONS TO THE PROBLEM AND THEIR ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES • DEVELOP A PUBLICY POLICY SOLUSTIONS FOR THE GROUP TO PROPOSE • DEVELOP AN ACTION PLAN THAT LISTS THE STEPS YOUR GROUP SHOULD TAKE TO GAIN GOVERNMENT ACCEPTANCE OF THE POLICY YOU ARE PROPOSING
  19. 19. FORMAT • Introduction • Review of existing Policy • Chosen Policy • Provisions
  20. 20. FORMAT • Introduction – Explain the Problem When explaining the problem, you need to cite sources/references, include data or existing studies or researches about the topic. Maximum of five citations Maximum of five paragraphs first paragraph – introduce the problem through a data or a situation second paragraph – cite existing policies about it third paragraph – explain the effect of these policies and the shortcomings of these fourth paragraph – explain the need for the amendment or creation of the new policy fifth paragraph – explain in brief the idea of amendment or the new policy
  21. 21. CHOSEN POLICY
  22. 22. NEW POLICY OR AMENDMENT OF THE POLICY • TITLE • PROVISONS: should talk about the violations and punishment Article 1: Article 2: Article 3: Article 4: Article 5:

