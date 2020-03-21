Nietzsche 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Materiales para casa Historia de la filosofía (2º Bto.) Nietzsche ÁNGEL MUÑOZ Colegio “La Asunción” Cáceres, 2020. “Bigote...
Nietzsche: contexto histórico Europa antes de 1914. La “belle epoque”. Los estados occidentales están plenamente formados:...
Nietzsche: contexto político. El imperialismo. El colonialismo y la conferencia de Berlín (1885): Europa se reparte toda Á...
Nietzsche: contexto histórico La sociedad victoriana: fuertemente conservadora en lo moral y lo político, No aceptaba ning...
Nietzsche: La represión victoriana. • La sociedad de finales del XIX es muy conservadora y represora… • La policía y el ej...
Nietzsche: contexto cultural • Los rupturistas: El arte, el feminismo, el mundo obrero, la irrupción de las drogas y el se...
Nietzsche: contexto filosófico La rebelión contra la filosofía abstracta. Soren Kierkegaard: Filósofo danés, precursor del...
Nietzsche: ideologías El socialdarwinismo. Es una época crecientemente pesimista y tendente al pensamiento irracional. Her...
Punto de partida: LA CULTURA OCCIDENTAL ESTÁ EN TOTAL DECADENCIA POR VIEJOS VALORES REPRESORES DE LA VIDA Y EL HOMBRE VIEJ...
La triple crítica de Nietzsche. MORAL • Crítica a la moral y la cultura. RELIGIÓN • Crítica a la religión cristiana. VERDA...
Nietzsche: Crítica a la moral. • La moral del siglo XIX está corrompida, es antinatural, contraria a la vida y sometida al...
Moral de señores Para Nietzsche, los héroes griegos representan el modelo de la moral de señores, porque son individuos qu...
Moral de esclavos La moral de esclavos se inicia con el advenimiento de la democracia, en la que se impone el número, y tr...
Nietzsche: crítica a la moral • Junto a esto, Nietzsche, proclama la visión del espíritu apolíneo frente a lo dionisíaco. ...
Nietzsche: crítica a la moral Apolo, Dios de la música (la lira) y la medicina (la serpiente). La música es Entendida en l...
Nietzsche: crítica a la religión. • La muerte de Dios • Ante este marasmo, lo único que queda es matar el garante de esos ...
Nietzsche: crítica a la filosofía • La filosofía ha intentado esgrimir siempre para sí la búsqueda de la verdad. Esto empi...
Nietzsche: crítica a la ciencia • La ciencia es una prolongación de la filosofía, en su intento de hacerse con una verdad ...
“Muerto el Dios cristiano, el estado se convierte en el más frío de todos los dioses”. Para evitar la pérdida de sentido, ...
Nietzsche: el nihilismo. • Cuando caen todas las certezas posibles, nos encontramos de cara con la falta de sentido de nue...
Dios ha muerto y se impone el nihilismo, dejan de existir referentes. Los hombres deben buscarse el suyo propio o morir en...
La superación del nihilismo Filosofía • EN LA VERDAD… • PERSPECTIVISMO / VOLUNTAD DE PODER • METÁFORA FRENTE AL CONCEPTO R...
Nietzsche: el perspectivismo • Ante el problema de la verdad, Nietzsche defiende el perspectivismo. • La realidad es muy c...
Perspectivismo
Voluntad de poder • La voluntad de poder es básicamente: El deseo de controlar la realidad por parte del individuo. El cie...
Nietzsche: transmutación de valores • Si no existe la verdad, tampoco van a existir valores morales absolutos. Todo va a d...
Nietzsche: ateísmo • Consecuencia de lo anterior es el ateísmo. – Nietzsche va especialmente contra el monoteísmo cristian...
Nietzsche: el superhombre • La antropología de Nietzsche está marcado por la aparición de un individuo fuerte, capaz de da...
El gran problema que deja Nietzsche sin resolver: ¿Cuál es el superhombre: Axel, Leonardo, Hitler, Goethe? Según Nietzsche...
LA INTERPRETACIÓN NAZI DEL SUPERHOMBRE: Manifestación nazi, 1936 LA REBELIÓN CONTRA LA MORAL Mayo de 1968, París. EL NIHIL...
Philosophy: Nietzsche, an introduction.

  1. 1. Materiales para casa Historia de la filosofía (2º Bto.) Nietzsche ÁNGEL MUÑOZ Colegio “La Asunción” Cáceres, 2020. “Bigotes” Nietzsche (1844-1901)
  2. 2. Nietzsche: contexto histórico Europa antes de 1914. La “belle epoque”. Los estados occidentales están plenamente formados: Italia y Alemania (1870). Juego de alianzas: Triple alianza y triple entente
  3. 3. Nietzsche: contexto político. El imperialismo. El colonialismo y la conferencia de Berlín (1885): Europa se reparte toda África, en busca de mercados de materias primas. Es la época de la hegemonía europea a escala mundial
  4. 4. Nietzsche: contexto histórico La sociedad victoriana: fuertemente conservadora en lo moral y lo político, No aceptaba ninguna desviación de lo establecido por la convención. Bismarck, “canciller de hierro” Familia de la Reina Victoria (Inglaterra)
  5. 5. Nietzsche: La represión victoriana. • La sociedad de finales del XIX es muy conservadora y represora… • La policía y el ejército cooperaban con los estados para suprimir todo elemento antisistema… Pero al mismo tiempo, Numerosos grupos sociales (mujeres, obreros, artistas, Jóvenes…) están rompiendo Los moldes de los viejos valores sociales heredados todavía del Antiguo Régimen (religión, represión sexual, familia, orden, clasismo…)
  6. 6. Nietzsche: contexto cultural • Los rupturistas: El arte, el feminismo, el mundo obrero, la irrupción de las drogas y el sexo. La rebelión de los individuos contra las normas de la sociedad comienza a ser patente, especialmente en la creación artística... Oscar Wilde, encarcelado porsu homosexualidad. Baudelaire, Rimbaud Y Verlaine harán cantos al sexo, las drogas o el alcohol. Wagner: tuvo una enorme influencia sobre la primera obra de Nietzsche. Este consideraba que el músico recogía perfectamente las raíces paganas de La cultura germánica ancestral.
  7. 7. Nietzsche: contexto filosófico La rebelión contra la filosofía abstracta. Soren Kierkegaard: Filósofo danés, precursor del existencialismo Autor muy crítico con toda la tradición Hegeliana altamente abstracta. Reivindicaba una relectura de la filosofía a la luz de una religión entendida como angustia, incomprensión, algo que va más allá de lo racional. Schopenhauer: El primer filósofo que atrae el pensamiento oriental a occidente. También muy crítico con Hegel, se le conoce por sus citas terriblemente misóginas.
  8. 8. Nietzsche: ideologías El socialdarwinismo. Es una época crecientemente pesimista y tendente al pensamiento irracional. Herbet Spencer adapta el evolucionismo al capitalismo y entiende la sociedad como una lucha de todos contra todos por la supervivencia, plasmado en la competitividad propia del capitalismo. En esta época, la sociología y la psicología Se definen como ciencias positivas frente A la filosofía. Freud iniciará su trabajo en los últimos años de Nietzsche. Los dos compartirán una crítica furibunda contra la sociedad occidental y serán firmes partidarios del ateísmo.
  9. 9. Punto de partida: LA CULTURA OCCIDENTAL ESTÁ EN TOTAL DECADENCIA POR VIEJOS VALORES REPRESORES DE LA VIDA Y EL HOMBRE VIEJOS VALORES (DIOS) HOMBRE SOMETIDO
  10. 10. La triple crítica de Nietzsche. MORAL • Crítica a la moral y la cultura. RELIGIÓN • Crítica a la religión cristiana. VERDAD • Crítica a las ciencias positivas y la filosofía.
  11. 11. Nietzsche: Crítica a la moral. • La moral del siglo XIX está corrompida, es antinatural, contraria a la vida y sometida al resentimiento. • Para explicar la decadencia, Nietzsche propone un estudio genealógico (los orígenes) de dicha moral, conduciéndolo a Grecia. – Moral de señores: aquella de los tiempos homéricos. Los hombres se dan a ellos mismos los valores morales, sin miedo a lo que digan convenciones y leyes. – Moral de esclavos: los tiempos de la democracia griega y el cristianismo. Los débiles, inseguros de sí mismos, se unen como única forma de someter a los fuertes e imponen una moral del resentimiento y de la culpa (ante Dios, la ley, los demás…).
  12. 12. Moral de señores Para Nietzsche, los héroes griegos representan el modelo de la moral de señores, porque son individuos que están por encima de las convenciones morales, y se sirven de la fuerza, los engaños o la astucia, para imponer su visión del mundo. El héroe Ulises engañando al monstruo Polifemo ocultando a sus compañeros bajo las ovejas. Ulises puede ser tildado de cobarde y traidor, pero a él le da igual.
  13. 13. Moral de esclavos La moral de esclavos se inicia con el advenimiento de la democracia, en la que se impone el número, y triunfa finalmente con los valores del cristianismo, con la compasión, el sentimiento de culpa y el pecado. Cualquier desviación de lo marcado por la sociedad se considera pecaminoso. Cuanto mayor es la humillación, mayor es la virtud. Según Nietzsche, el Cristianismo al proclamar la importancia de los débiles y los humildes, acaba destruyendo la independencia de los fuertes..
  14. 14. Nietzsche: crítica a la moral • Junto a esto, Nietzsche, proclama la visión del espíritu apolíneo frente a lo dionisíaco. Lo apolíneo: representa el orden, el equilibrio, el sometimiento de las pasiones a la razón. Está representado por el dios Apolo. Lo dionisíaco: representa la alegría de vivir, el desorden, lo excesivo, lo desequilibrado, lo pasional e irracional. Está vinculado con el dios Dionisio o Baco. El dictamen de Nietzsche es que lo apolíneo acabaría imponiéndose sobre lo dionisíaco en la cultura europea. La razón acabaría dominando las pasiones.
  15. 15. Nietzsche: crítica a la moral Apolo, Dios de la música (la lira) y la medicina (la serpiente). La música es Entendida en la antigua Grecia como proporción Matemática y racional. Dionisios, dios del vino (la copa y las vides) y la fiesta. Es también el dios de la resurrección, al haber sido devorado por sus propios seguidores en una orgía.
  16. 16. Nietzsche: crítica a la religión. • La muerte de Dios • Ante este marasmo, lo único que queda es matar el garante de esos valores tradicionales, que aprisionan al hombre, y para ello, es necesario acabar con Dios. • Dios es el pilar sobre el que se fundamenta la moral occidental: “Muerto Dios, todo está permitido” (Dostoyevski) Para Nietzsche, la religión genera Resentimiento, negación del hombre.
  17. 17. Nietzsche: crítica a la filosofía • La filosofía ha intentado esgrimir siempre para sí la búsqueda de la verdad. Esto empieza con Sócrates – Platón y ha pervertido la cultura occidental. • La filosofía ha destruido también la vida, en cuanto que ha ofrecido siempre conceptos cerrados para entender la realidad siempre cambiante. • Detrás de la filosofía, está la pretensión de la voluntad de poder: el deseo de los filósofos de hacerse con la realidad a través de sus conceptos. Pero ello ha hecho que la realidad se petrifique y se deforme. VERDAD Platón: Bicho malo
  18. 18. Nietzsche: crítica a la ciencia • La ciencia es una prolongación de la filosofía, en su intento de hacerse con una verdad absoluta. • Pero la ciencia falla: – Reduce la realidad compleja a variables iguales. La complejidad es reducida a cantidad. – La ciencia no dice nada sobre la moral o la estética. Por lo tanto no es relevante para entender la vida. – La ciencia deja reducida la moral al interés del estado: se vende al mismo.
  19. 19. “Muerto el Dios cristiano, el estado se convierte en el más frío de todos los dioses”. Para evitar la pérdida de sentido, los hombres se refugiarán en el ídolo del estado.
  20. 20. Nietzsche: el nihilismo. • Cuando caen todas las certezas posibles, nos encontramos de cara con la falta de sentido de nuestra existencia, el vacío, la nada. Esto es lo que Nietzsche llamaba Nihilismo.
  21. 21. Dios ha muerto y se impone el nihilismo, dejan de existir referentes. Los hombres deben buscarse el suyo propio o morir en la desesperación. La cultura occidental está abocada hacia ese nihilismo, pero tiene que ser capaz de superar ese marasmo e imponerse unos nuevos valores a ella misma. Es en esta respuesta, donde entra la parte constructiva del pensamiento nietzscheano.La balsa de la Medusa (Gericault, 1819)
  22. 22. La superación del nihilismo Filosofía • EN LA VERDAD… • PERSPECTIVISMO / VOLUNTAD DE PODER • METÁFORA FRENTE AL CONCEPTO Religión • EN LA MORAL… • TRANSMUTACIÓN DE VALORES • ATEÍSMO Cultura • EN LA SOCIEDAD… • SUPERHOMBRE LA PROPUESTA DE NIETZSCHE
  23. 23. Nietzsche: el perspectivismo • Ante el problema de la verdad, Nietzsche defiende el perspectivismo. • La realidad es muy compleja y tiene múltiples caras, todas igual de válidas, y el hombre intenta hacerse con ellas (voluntad de poder, de dominio) • Para esto, no nos basta el concepto, que petrifica una de esas caras. Tenemos que hacer uso de la metáfora, precisamente porque tiene múltiples significados y sentidos. • Ante la ciencia y la filosofía, nietzsche defiende el arte como representación fundamental de la realidad.
  24. 24. Perspectivismo
  25. 25. Voluntad de poder • La voluntad de poder es básicamente: El deseo de controlar la realidad por parte del individuo. El científico lo hará con un experimento, el filósofo con una búsqueda de la verdad, el artista con su obra de arte. La realidad es cambiante, compleja y está En continuo devenir (¿quién veía venir el coronavirus, por ejemplo?) No solo el individuo tiene su forma particular de ver la realidad, es que esta realidad no es única. Para superar el nihilismo, la única forma es crearse uno mismo su propia concepción De la realidad, e intentar hacerla dominante Y hegemónica frente a las demás…
  26. 26. Nietzsche: transmutación de valores • Si no existe la verdad, tampoco van a existir valores morales absolutos. Todo va a depender de las circunstancias y el sujeto. • Consecuencia de esto: – Nietzsche defiende un relativismo moral, o mejor dicho una amoralidad: “estar por encima del bien y del mal”. – Ese relativismo solo se detiene ante una cosa: lo bueno es aquello que está a favor de la vida, entendida en ese sentido complejo, pasional, en el que lo dionisíaco y la alegría de vivir marca lo “bueno”.
  27. 27. Nietzsche: ateísmo • Consecuencia de lo anterior es el ateísmo. – Nietzsche va especialmente contra el monoteísmo cristianismo (y San Pablo). – Afirmar que Dios existe implica afirmar que existe una única verdad y una única moral: es un límite al ser humano. – En definitiva, el hombre podrá ser libre y ser el que tiene que ser solo si Dios deja de existir. “Dios ha muerto y nosotros lo hemos matado” Nietzsche, La Gaya Ciencia (1882)
  28. 28. Nietzsche: el superhombre • La antropología de Nietzsche está marcado por la aparición de un individuo fuerte, capaz de darse valores para él mismo, sin preocuparse de nada más. En el fondo es una reivindicación de la autenticidad y de la superioridad moral de los “fuertes”. • Metáfora del camello, el león y el niño. – Camello: aguanta toda la carga de la tradición. Solo sabe mirar hacia el pasado y no disfruta el presente. – León: es el momento en el que el hombre se revuelve contra la tradición y lo establecido y destruye todo. Representa “el último hombre” para Nietzsche. – Niño: representa la falta de sentimiento de culpa, la inocencia. Mira hacia el futuro y no recuerda el pasado. Este es el estadio del “superhombre”
  29. 29. El gran problema que deja Nietzsche sin resolver: ¿Cuál es el superhombre: Axel, Leonardo, Hitler, Goethe? Según Nietzsche, el artista, libre intérprete y creador de la realidad, es el ideal de superhombre más aceptable, pero en realidad ninguno se puede entender superior a otro...
  30. 30. LA INTERPRETACIÓN NAZI DEL SUPERHOMBRE: Manifestación nazi, 1936 LA REBELIÓN CONTRA LA MORAL Mayo de 1968, París. EL NIHILISMO “No Future” Cartel de los Sex Pistols, 1977. Las sombras de Nietzsche en el siglo XX…

