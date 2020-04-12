Successfully reported this slideshow.
La Escuela de Frankfurt: contexto histórico y filosofía Filosofía, 2º Bachillerato. Ángel Muñoz. Colegio “La Asunción” Các...
La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto histórico La Escuela de Frankfurt Se funda en 1923, En la Europa surgida tras el Tratado...
La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto Quema del Reichstag 1933 República de Weimar, Alemania, 1919. Es el gobierno democrático...
La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto La década de los 30 se caracterizará por la emergencia de los estados totalitarios comun...
La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto Conferencia de Yalta: tras la II Guerra Mundial, Los vencedores inician el reparto de Eu...
La Escuela de Frankfurt: contexto La Guerra Fría. 1945 marca una Nueva revisión de fronteras en Europa y una decidida polí...
La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto La sociedad de consumo. Desde los años cincuenta el consumo de masas se dispara en todo ...
La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto Mayo de 1968: Las universidades francesas se rebelan contra el régimen de De Gaulle, rec...
Carteles de la revolución del 68 colocados por todos Los rincones de París, a iniciativa de la facultad popular de Bellas ...
Y las críticas al capitalismo imperialista Y postcolonialista son también frecuentes. La juventud se convierte en el refer...
La filosofía en el siglo XX TRADICIÓN ANALÍTICA /NEOPOSITIVISTA Seguidora de la ciencia, el lenguaje y el análisis lógico....
FUENTES DE LA ESCUELA DE FRANKFURT Y HABERMAS MARX Recoge de Marx la crítica a las ideologías y el concepto de la alienaci...
ETAPAS DE LA ESCUELA DE FRANKFURT Primera generación (1923-1960) (Horkheimer, Adorno, Marcuse, Benjamin) Comienza en Alema...
Teoría tradicional vs. crítica VS. La Escuela de Frankfurt va a ser muy crítica con la tradición sociológica y científica ...
La caída del proyecto ilustrado RAZÓN INSTRUMENTAL Razón de los Medios. Principio económico De eficacia. RAZÓN PRÁCTICA Es...
La crítica al totalitarismo del estado La hegemonía de la razón instrumental, (ya sea técnica, burocrática o económica…) E...
Habermas: Los intereses del conocimiento. El conocimiento humano siempre tiene un interés por detrás, una Finalidad oculta...
Habermas: Los intereses del conocimiento. Los intereses del conocimiento para Habemas, son necesarios, y complementarios. ...
Habermas: el dominio del interés técnico. Según Habermas, la hegemonía del interés técnico ( y el triunfo de la razón inst...
Habermas: propuesta constructiva. Según Habermas, Los tres intereses deberían trabajar de forma coordinada, regulando esa ...
Habermas: la recuperación de la ética – intersubjetividad Desde la tradición sofista, se apuntaba que cada individuo tenía...
Habermas: ética comunicativa PROPUESTA ÉTICA: ¿QUÉ HACER PARA DEFENDER ESE INTERÉS EMANCIPATIVO OBJETIVO: CREAR UNA ÉTICA ...
Habermas: propuesta política Como consecuencia de su ética, la propuesta política incluye… Establecer una cultura democrát...
  1. 1. La Escuela de Frankfurt: contexto histórico y filosofía Filosofía, 2º Bachillerato. Ángel Muñoz. Colegio “La Asunción” Cáceres, 2020.
  2. 2. La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto histórico La Escuela de Frankfurt Se funda en 1923, En la Europa surgida tras el Tratado de Versalles (1919). Aparecen nuevos Países tras la Fragmentación de los Imperios centrales. En Rusia triunfa la Revolución socialista.
  3. 3. La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto Quema del Reichstag 1933 República de Weimar, Alemania, 1919. Es el gobierno democrático impuesto en Alemania tras Versalles. No podrá superar La crisis económica de 1929 y será destruida con el ascenso de Hitler en 1933. Desempleados en EEUU
  4. 4. La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto La década de los 30 se caracterizará por la emergencia de los estados totalitarios comunista y nazi. El partido nazi de Hitler acaba conduciendo a Europa a una guerra mundial a partir de1939. Stalin por otro lado, inicia una sangrienta etapa En la revolución rusa con las purgas de la década de los treinta. Miles de personas son condenadas a muerte Por cuestiones ideológicas o meras acusaciones • El holocausto judío: Dos terceras partes del pueblo Judío en Europa son destruidas. La escuela de Frankfurt tiene que Emigrar a EEUU.
  5. 5. La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto Conferencia de Yalta: tras la II Guerra Mundial, Los vencedores inician el reparto de Europa. Poco Después se iniciará la guerra fría. Churchill Roosevelt Stalin Bomba de hiroshima: El progreso científico se convierte en Arma de destrucción masiva. El temor a un enfrentamiento atómico Es una constante de la guerra fría.
  6. 6. La Escuela de Frankfurt: contexto La Guerra Fría. 1945 marca una Nueva revisión de fronteras en Europa y una decidida política de bloques ideológicos, entre capitalismo y comunismo. “Un telón de acero ha caído sobre Europa” (W. Churchill”
  7. 7. La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto La sociedad de consumo. Desde los años cincuenta el consumo de masas se dispara en todo occidente. La sociedad encuentra su bienestar en la riqueza material. Fiat 500, desde el Pop ArtJ.M Keynes: su nueva teoría económica pone las bases de la recuperación de postguerra, basada en una decidida intervención estatal sobre la economía y la creación del estado del bienestar.
  8. 8. La escuela de Frankfurt: contexto Mayo de 1968: Las universidades francesas se rebelan contra el régimen de De Gaulle, reclamando más libertades. La pretensión de los manifestantes es una crítica contra la sociedad de consumo y el estado represor. Herbert Marcuse Se convierte en uno de los inspiradores intelectuales de la Revolución estudiantil. Este es uno de los pocos momentos históricos en los que los filósofos concentran toda la atención de los medios.
  9. 9. Carteles de la revolución del 68 colocados por todos Los rincones de París, a iniciativa de la facultad popular de Bellas Artes. La crítica al estado, el capital, la burocracia y una educación más libre son las reivindicaciones básicas. Crítica tanto al imperialismo Americano como al ruso.
  10. 10. Y las críticas al capitalismo imperialista Y postcolonialista son también frecuentes. La juventud se convierte en el referente de toda esta movilización. La libertad de expresión es una de las proclamas fundamentales.
  11. 11. La filosofía en el siglo XX TRADICIÓN ANALÍTICA /NEOPOSITIVISTA Seguidora de la ciencia, el lenguaje y el análisis lógico. Predominante en Estados Unidos e Inglaterra. TRADICIÓN FENOMENOLÓGICA HERMENÉUTICA Más humanista. Lleva la filosofía de la Conciencia (Descartes) a sus últimas consecuencias: existencialismo, hermenéutica. TRADICIÓN MARXISTA /HEGELIANA Sigue con el proyecto emancipativo de Marx (compromiso social, praxis, etc…), aunque acaba separándose de Marx: Escuela de Frankfurt. La Escuela de Frankfurt: filosofía (aquí es donde empezamos a estudiar)
  12. 12. FUENTES DE LA ESCUELA DE FRANKFURT Y HABERMAS MARX Recoge de Marx la crítica a las ideologías y el concepto de la alienación (no el comunismo) HEGEL Recoge los conceptos de dialéctica y la importancia del devenir histórico. KANT / ILUSTRACIÓN Recoge la importancia de la ética del deber y la defensa de la libertades de los individuos. OTRAS DISCIPLINAS Recogen influencias de muchos otros autores: Freud (de la psicología) o Max Weber (en la sociología y política)
  13. 13. ETAPAS DE LA ESCUELA DE FRANKFURT Primera generación (1923-1960) (Horkheimer, Adorno, Marcuse, Benjamin) Comienza en Alemania y sufre el exilio nazi. Su actuación se centra en la crítica a las sociedades totalitarias (nazismo, comunismo) y la crítica al proyecto ilustrado (razón instrumental) Segunda generación (1960-2020) (Habermas, Offe, Beck…) Desde la guerra fría hasta la actualidad. Se centra en la reformulación de las democracias occidentales, el estado del bienestar, el multiculturalismo o los procesos de globalización.
  14. 14. Teoría tradicional vs. crítica VS. La Escuela de Frankfurt va a ser muy crítica con la tradición sociológica y científica que impera en occidente desde el siglo XIX Teoría tradicional / positivismo Neutral: supuestamente objetiva y sin interferir en cuestiones políticas o éticas. Abstracta: es atemporal, sin tener en cuenta la historia de donde emerge la teoría científica. Meramente descriptiva, La ciencia describe el mundo, No da juicios de valor (si es bueno o malo) Teoría crítica/ Escuela de Frankfurt No es neutral: siempre tiene en cuenta unos intereses establecidos, políticos Sociales o económicos. Histórica: el contexto histórico influye mucho en la evolución de la ciencia, y no surge de la nada, sino que se encarna en individuos y sociedades determinadas. No es solo descriptiva, sino normativa. Intenta ser crítica, y favorecer un Conocimiento que libere al ser humano de distintos tipos de opresiones.
  15. 15. La caída del proyecto ilustrado RAZÓN INSTRUMENTAL Razón de los Medios. Principio económico De eficacia. RAZÓN PRÁCTICA Estudio de los Fines. ¿Para qué Hacemos las cosas? VS La Ilustración se Ha desmoronado porque Supone el triunfo de La razón instrumental sobre la práctica. Hemos dejado de Plantearnos para Qué hacemos las Cosas, y solo Le damos sentido Si son Productivas o Económicas. PROCESOS DE DOMINACIÓN
  16. 16. La crítica al totalitarismo del estado La hegemonía de la razón instrumental, (ya sea técnica, burocrática o económica…) Es impersonal. Homogeneiza las diferencias de todos los individuos, sin tener en cuenta sus circunstancias. No atiende a los fines para los que está programada (pueden ser buenos o malos), sino solo a la eficacia de los medios… Puede por tanto estar sometida a intereses de opresión de los gobiernos o del sistema económico. Yo también lo siento, pero mi trabajo es sellar su solicitud, no ayudarle a rellenarla. Lo siento. No comprendo bien las instrucciones.
  17. 17. Habermas: Los intereses del conocimiento. El conocimiento humano siempre tiene un interés por detrás, una Finalidad oculta… HABERMASTodo conocimiento humano no es ni puro ni teórico, obedece a un interés determinado del sujeto y de la sociedad en la que nace. La filosofía es un conocimiento puro, en el sentido que es el saber movido por el deseo de saber. ARISTÓTELES Buena parte de la filosofía es una ideología creada para controlar una sociedad por las clases hegemónicas.
  18. 18. Habermas: Los intereses del conocimiento. Los intereses del conocimiento para Habemas, son necesarios, y complementarios. INTERÉS TÉCNICO: el propio de las ciencias naturales y sociales. Pretende describir el mundo y dominarlo, controlar La naturaleza. INTERÉS PRÁCTICO: Corresponde con las ciencias humanas. Interpretan el mundo, le dan una valoración global, un sentido: religión, filosofía, historia, literatura… INTERÉS EMANCIPATIVO: Propone una Mezcla de los dos anteriores para obtener un proyecto de emancipación del hombre y darle libertad (como habían intentado Kant y Marx, antes). HABERMAS
  19. 19. Habermas: el dominio del interés técnico. Según Habermas, la hegemonía del interés técnico ( y el triunfo de la razón instrumental) en la sociedad capitalista conduce a una sociedad deshumanizada. INTERÉS TÉCNICO: el propio de las ciencias naturales y sociales. Pretende describir el mundo y dominarlo, controlar La naturaleza. INTERÉS PRÁCTICO: Corresponde con las ciencias humanas. Interpretan el mundo, le dan una valoración global, un sentido: religión, filosofía, historia, literatura… INTERÉS EMANCIPATIVO: Propone una Mezcla de los dos anteriores para obtener un proyecto de emancipación del hombre y darle libertad (como habían intentado Kant y Marx, antes).
  20. 20. Habermas: propuesta constructiva. Según Habermas, Los tres intereses deberían trabajar de forma coordinada, regulando esa hegemonía de la razón instrumental. INTERÉS TÉCNICO INTERÉS PRÁCTICO INTERÉS EMANCIPATIVO
  21. 21. Habermas: la recuperación de la ética – intersubjetividad Desde la tradición sofista, se apuntaba que cada individuo tenía su propio punto de vista y perspectiva del mundo (relativismo). Siguiendo esa perspectiva, la ciencia moderna defendía que no podía haber acuerdos objetivos en el campo de la ética y los valores. Sin embargo, desde la lingüística y la pragmática, se defiende que el lenguaje humano es capaz de articular acuerdos y consensos entre los individuos, en lugar de crear desacuerdos y enfrentamientos, si se dan las condiciones adecuadas para un diálogo racional (INTERSUBJETIVIDAD)
  22. 22. Habermas: ética comunicativa PROPUESTA ÉTICA: ¿QUÉ HACER PARA DEFENDER ESE INTERÉS EMANCIPATIVO OBJETIVO: CREAR UNA ÉTICA QUE RECOJA LA ESENCIA DEL IMPERATIVO CATEGÓRICO KANTIANO (ÉTICA DEL DEBER) ESA ÉTICA DEBE FUNDARSE BAJO LA INTERSUBJETIVIDAD , A PARTIR BASADO EN ACTOS DE COMUNICACIÓN Y DE CONDICIONES IDÓNEAS DE DIÁLOGO ESTA INTERSUBJETIVIDAD DEBERÍA PERMITIR UN ACUERDO O CONSENSO DENTRO DE UNA COMUNIDAD DE HABLANTES QUE PERMITIESE ELABORAR UNAS REGLAS BÁSICAS LA INTERSUBJETIVIDAD PERMITE UN ESTATUS DE OBJETIVIDAD QUE SIN SER CIENTÍFICO, ESTABLECE NORMAS, LEYES Y UN ESTADO DE DERECHO.
  23. 23. Habermas: propuesta política Como consecuencia de su ética, la propuesta política incluye… Establecer una cultura democrática que permita consolidar adecuadamente las bases de la democracia liberal occidental. Crear una sociedad civil fuerte que tenga una participación importante sobre las decisiones políticas, más allá de los votos. Una educación que permita formar un individuo ciudadano responsable y crítico con las posibles injusticias de los sistemas socioeconómicos y políticos. La ética del discurso pretende convertirse en herramienta para tratar muy diversos problemas, como es el estado del bienestar, el multiculturalismo, o los riesgos de carácter global.

