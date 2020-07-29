Diptongo , trptongo y adiptongo.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ORTOGRAFÍA
Diptongo , triptongo y adiptongo.
Vocales ABIERTA CERRADA a , e , o i , u
EL DIPTONGO Vocal abierta + vocal cerrada (a,e,o) (i,u) Vocal cerrada + vocal cerrada (i,u) • Pai - sa - jes • Rei - na - ...
Los diptongo en el castellano son 14. ai ui au uo ue iu eu ei io ie ia ua ou oi
PRACTICAMOS riesgo diente sitio ciudad Ries - go Dien - te Si –tio Ciu - dad DIPTONGO DIPTONGO DIPTONGO DIPTONGO
EL ADIPTONGO O HIATO Vocal abierta + vocal cerrada con tílde o viceversa. Dos vocales abiertas. ( a, e, o) Es la separació...
PRACTICAMOS CAER CACAO RAÚL RAÍZ Ca – er Ca – ca - o Ra – úl Ra – íz HIATO HIATO HIATO HIATO
EL TRIPTONGO Es la unión de tres vocales en una sílaba. Para que se cumpla la regla , la sílaba tónica debe recaer sobre l...
PRACTICAMOS HUAICO PARAGUAY CAMBIÁIS HUAURA Huai – co Pa – ra - guay Cam – biáis Huau – ra TRIPTONGO TRIPTONGO TRIPTONGO T...
PRACTICAMOS LAS TRES REGLAS : INSTRUCCIÓN CUALIDAD VAHÍO Ins - truc - ción Cua - li - dad Va – hí - O DIPTONGO DIPTONGO HI...
CAÓTICO FRECUENTE ALEGRÍA Ca - ó - ti - co Fre - cuen - te a – le – grí - a HIATO DIPTONGO HIATO
Gracias
