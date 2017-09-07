Angélica Ibagón Vera
 EL DÍA EN QUE LLEGÓ EL COMPUTADOR A LA CASA EMOCIÓN NO ME DEJABAN USARLO  Mi mamá lo compró en la pasarela y cuando lle...
¿QUÉ ASPECTOS RECUERDO? • Los computadores eran color beige o negros. • Recuerdo que tenía instalado enciclopedia encarta....
¿Qué pasó cuando comenzamos a conectarnos a internet? • Mi mamá chateaba con sus hermanas • Mi papá escuchaba música • Mi ...
¿Qué ha cambiado hasta el día de hoy? Muchísimas cosas! • La velocidad de Internet • Las interfaz • La cantidad de informa...
 Los momentos más relevantes en redes sociales
HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Es un área de investigación multidisciplinaria enfocada en las modalidades de interacción entre...
 EJEMPLOS DE PELÍCULAS HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Película Minority Report 2002
 EJEMPLOS DE PELÍCULAS HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Película Inteligencia Artificial 2001
 EJEMPLOS DE PELÍCULAS HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Película Yo, Robot 2004
  Angélica Ibagón Vera
  EL DÍA EN QUE LLEGÓ EL COMPUTADOR A LA CASA EMOCIÓN NO ME DEJABAN USARLO  Mi mamá lo compró en la pasarela y cuando llegó lo mantenían tapado con un forro.  Mi hermano y yo teníamos muy poco conocimiento sobre su uso.
  ¿QUÉ ASPECTOS RECUERDO? • Los computadores eran color beige o negros. • Recuerdo que tenía instalado enciclopedia encarta. • La sensación era chatear por terra. • Se demoraba prendiendo. • Tenía lector de diskette.
  ¿Qué pasó cuando comenzamos a conectarnos a internet? • Mi mamá chateaba con sus hermanas • Mi papá escuchaba música • Mi hermano buscaba videojuegos • Yo tenía hi5
  ¿Qué ha cambiado hasta el día de hoy? Muchísimas cosas! • La velocidad de Internet • Las interfaz • La cantidad de información en las redes • Las Apps • Las redes sociales se adueñaron del comercio
  Los momentos más relevantes en redes sociales
  Los momentos más relevantes en redes sociales
  HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Es un área de investigación multidisciplinaria enfocada en las modalidades de interacción entre humanos y computadoras. https://www.computer.org/web/computingn ow/archive/september2014-spanish
  EJEMPLOS DE PELÍCULAS HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Película Minority Report 2002
  EJEMPLOS DE PELÍCULAS HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Película Inteligencia Artificial 2001
  EJEMPLOS DE PELÍCULAS HUMAN COMPUTER INTERACTION Película Yo, Robot 2004

