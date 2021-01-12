Barco angel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología Univ...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria, Ciencia y Tecnología Universidad Politécnica Territorial Andrés Eloy Blanco Estudiante: Barco Ángel C.I. 30226850 PNF en agroalimentación
  2. 2. Se trata de sumas y restas algebraicas. Las partes de una expresión algebraica son: -2x² - es el signo 2 es el coeficiente x es la variable, incógnita o literal En estos casos, cuando la variable o incógnita es la misma, solo se suman los coeficientes: 2x + 5x - 9x ⇒ la incógnita es la misma: "x", entonces: 2 + 5 - 9 = -2 por tanto: 2x + 5x - 9x = -2x de ahí que: 2x - 5x + 9x = (2-5+9)x = 6x SUMAS Y RESTAS EN LA EXPRESIÓN ALGEBRAICAS
  3. 3. El Valor numérico también requiere seguir una serie ordenada de pasos, con el objetivo de no cometer errores y lograr resolver afortunadamente la operación en cuestión. Por consiguiente, los pasos para asignarle un valor numérico a un polinomio son los siguientes: 1.-se debe decidir cuál es el valor que se le asignará a la o las variables de ésta, a fin también de expresarlo de forma escrita. 2.- sustituir cada una de las variables por dicho valor numérico, encerrándolas entonces entre paréntesis, a fin de visualizar mejor cuáles son las operaciones que se generarán en base a la sustitución. 3.- elevar al exponente correspondiente cada uno de los números que han reemplazado la variable. 4.- se procede a multiplicar los coeficientes por los números con los cuales han sido sustituidas las variables. 5.- Tomando en cuenta la Ley de signos, se procede entonces a efectuar las operaciones de suma y restas correspondientes, logrando obtener el resultado final. VALOR NUMÉRICO VALOR NUMÉRICO
  4. 4. P(x) = 7x + 5 + 8x2 + x3 A fin de sacar su valor numérico, se deberán seguir los siguientes pasos: 1.- Se determinará el número por el cual se sustituirá la variable. Por ejemplo, en este caso x=1 2.- Se sustituirán todas las variables por ese número, encerrándolo entre paréntesis: P(x) = 7x + 5 + 8x2 + x3 P(1) = 7(1) + 5 + 8(1)2 + (1)3 3.- Seguidamente, se deben resolver todas las operaciones que estén dentro del paréntesis: P(1) = 7(1) + 5 + 8(1)2 + (1)3 P(1) = 7(1) + 5 + 8(1 x 1) + (1 x 1 x 1) = P(1) = 7(1) + 5 + 8(1) + (1) 4.- Se deben entonces multiplicar los coeficientes por el resultado contenido entre los paréntesis: P(1) = 7(1) + 5 + 8(1) + (1) P(1) = 7 x 1 + 5 + 8 x 1 + 1 x 1 P(1) = 7 + 5 + 8 + 1 5.- Obtenidos estos elementos numéricos, se debe proceder entonces a resolver la suma planteada en la expresión: P(1) = 7 + 5 + 8 + 1 P(1) = 21 6.- En consecuencia, el resultado puede expresarse entonces de la siguiente manera: P(x) = 7x + 5 + 8x2 + x3 EJEMPLOS EXPLICANDO PASO A PASO
  5. 5. MULTIPLICACIÓN DE EXPRESIONES ALGEBRAICAS Multiplicación de dos monomios. Para esta operación se debe de aplicar la regla de los signos, los coeficientes se multiplican y las literales cuando s on iguales se escribe la literal y se suman los exponentes, si las literales son diferentes se pone cada literal con su correspondiente exponente. Ejemplo: Multiplicar 3x3y2 por 7x4 (3x3y2)(7x4) Se realiza de la siguiente forma: los coeficientes se multiplican, el exponente de x es la suma de los exponentes que tiene en cada factor y como y solo esta en uno de los factores se escribe y con su propio exponente. (3)(7)x3+4y2 21x7y2 Multiplicación de un monomio por un polinomio Para esta operación se debe multiplicar el monomio por cada uno de los monomios que forman al polinomio, ejemplo: 3 * (2x3-3x2+4x-2) (3 * 2x3) + (3 * -3x2) + (3 * 4x) + (3 * -2) 6x3-9x2+12x-6 Multiplicación de un polinomio por otro polinomio En esta operación debe de multiplicar cada uno de los monomios de un polinomio por todos los monomios del otro polinomio, por ejemplo: (2x2-3) * (2x3-3x2+4x) (2x2*2x3) + (2x2*-3x2) + (2x2*4x) + (-3*2x3) + (-3*- 3x2) + (-3*4x) 4x5-6x4+8x3-6x3+9x2-12x
  6. 6. La división algebraica se realiza de manera semejante a la numérica; Si se tiene la división DIVISIÓN DE POLINOMIOS ENTRE POLINOMIOS 1. Se ordenan de manera decreciente los términos de los polinomios, quedando la división: 2. Se obtiene el primer término del cociente dividiendo el primer término del dividendo (– 2x 2 ) por el primer término del divisor (x): 3. Se anota como cociente (-2x) y se multiplica por el divisor (x+4), se anotan los productos debajo del dividendo y se realiza la sustracción. 4. se vuelve a dividir el primer término que quedó en el dividendo (3x) por el primero del divisor (x) y se repite el proceso anterior. Se ha obtenido cociente –2x + 3 y resto 0
  7. 7. Sabemos que se llama producto al resultado de una multiplicación. También sabemos que los valores que se multiplican se llaman factores . Se llama productos notables a ciertas expresiones algebraicas que se encuentran frecuentemente y que es preciso saber factorizarlas a simple vista; es decir, sin necesidad de hacerlo paso por paso. Se les llama productos notables (también productos especiales ) precisamente porque son muy utilizados en los ejercicios. A continuación, veremos algunas expresiones algebraicas y del lado derecho de la igualdad se muestra la forma de factorizarlas (mostrada como un producto notable ). Cuadrado de la suma de dos cantidades o binomio cuadrado a 2 + 2ab + b 2 = (a + b) 2 El cuadrado de la suma de dos cantidades es igual al cuadrado de la primera antidad, más el doble de la primera cantidad multiplicada por la segunda, más el cuadradoc de la segunda cantidad. Demostración: Entonces, para entender de lo que hablamos, cuando nos encontramos con una expresión de la forma a 2 + 2ab + b 2 debemos identificarla de inmediato y saber que podemos factorizarla como (a + b) 2 PRODUCTOS NOTABLES
  8. 8. Un factor es cada uno de los números que se multiplican para formar un producto. Ejemplo. Sean los siguientes productos: (3)(2) = 6 , por lo que factores de son 3 y . (5)(2) =10 , por lo que factores de son 5 y 2 . (5)(3)(2) = 30, por lo que factores de 30 son 5, 3 y 2 . Nótese como el número 2 aparece como factor común de 6 , 10 y 30 porque cada uno de estos números se divide exactamente entre dicho factor común. Cuando una expresión algebraica está contenida exactamente en todos y cada uno de los términos de un polinomio, se dice que es factor común de ellos. FACTORIZACIÓN
  9. 9. 2) (3/X + 1) – (1/X + 2) 3(X+2) – X – 1/(X + 1)*(X + 2) 2X – 5/X^2 + 3X + 2 EXPRESIÓN ALGEBRAICA Ejercicios: 1) (X + 5/X + 2) + (4X + 5/X + 2) X + 5 + 4X + 5/ X + 2 5X + 10/X + 2 5(X + 2)/X + 2 5
  10. 10. Ejercicios: a) 3x3 y2 + 9x2 y2 – 18xy2 Solución: Se observa que hay factores comunes entre los términos del polinomio dado, por lo que se eligen los factores comunes con su menor exponente (M.C.D.) tanto entre los coeficientes numéricos (3, 32, 2.32) como entre las variables, obteniéndose: 3xy2 El otro factor resulta de dividir cada término del polinomio entre el factor común: Por tanto, el polinomio factor izado será: 3x3 y2 + 9x2 y2 – 18xy2 = 3xy2 (x2 + 3x – 6) La factorización se puede comprobar efectuando el producto indicado en el lado derecho de igualdad, el cual debe dar el polinomio que se factorizó. LA FACTORIZACIÓN b) a (m – 1) + b (m – 1) – c (m – 1) Solución: El factor común también puede ser un polinomio, en este caso, m – 1 y la factorización se realiza en forma análoga a cuando el factor común es un monomio (véase el ejercicio anterior). Por lo tanto, a (m – 1) + b (m – 1) – c (m – 1) = (m – 1) (a + b – c)
  11. 11. Ejercicios Sea x nuestra número desconocido: 1. x = √81, para poder resolver elevamos al cuadrado x² = 81, un número que multiplicado dos veces por el mismo me de 81 Respuesta: 9 → 9 × 9 = 81 LA RADICACIÓN 2. x = ∛8, elevamos al cubo para despejar 2³ = 8, un número que multiplicado tres veces por el mismo me de 8 Respuesta: 2 →2 × 2 × 2 = 8
  12. 12. BIBLIOGRAFIA •Brainly.lat •Elpasante.com •Yahoo.com •Dgenp.unam.mx

