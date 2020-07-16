Successfully reported this slideshow.
Most Common Causes of Car Accidents in California

Some common causes of car accidents in Los Angeles are preventable.

  1. 1. Call for Your (877) 771-8175Free Consultation Most Common Causes of Car Accidents in California Common Causes of Car Accidents Traffic accidents occur due to reckless driving, driver error, and inadequate vehicle or road maintenance. Responsible drivers who are aware of the dangers on the road can significantly reduce the risk of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Impaired and Drowsy Driving One of the most common causes for a car accident is driving while impaired or drowsy. According to The California Office of Traffic Safety, 1,069 people died in alcohol-related accidents in 2018. In the same year, 42% of all drivers killed in motor-vehicle crashes tested positive for legal and illegal drugs. According to The National Highway Safety Administration, in 2017, 795 people were killed in drowsy driving-related crashes. Drivers can easily prevent impaired or drowsy driving by following some simple rules. Don’t drink alcohol or consume drugs, that make you tired, on the day you are traveling, get plenty of rest the night before, stop every two hours for rest, and drive with someone who can take over when you are tired. If injured in a car accident, call an auto accident lawyer Los Angeles California for assistance. Failure to Obey Traffic Laws Car accident lawyers in Los Angeles know the leading causes of car crashes in California. Now more than ever, drivers feel rushed to arrive at their destinations. They run red lights and stop signs, tailgate, make improper turns and lane changes, ignore the volume of traffic, and are involved in incidences of road rage. Their failure to obey traffic laws contributes to numerous car accidents and injuries.
  2. 2. Speeding Speeding is a significant cause of car accidents. Driving too fast for road conditions, especially in heavy traffic, can reduce a driver’s reaction time, maneuverability, and can increase stopping distances. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the faster someone drives, the higher the risk of severe injury or death. As a car accident victim, it‘s your responsibility to follow your doctor’s medical advice. As accident lawyer Los Angeles, it’s our responsibility to investigate your traffic accident, file a lawsuit on your behalf, represent you in all settlement negotiations, and get the highest compensation possible. Distracted Driving Smartphones keep friends, family, and coworkers connected, but they also contribute to car accident injuries and death. In California, it’s not only dangerous to use your cellphone while driving; it’s illegal if you are under 18 years of age, or to hold the phone in your hand. Hands-free phone holders make it easier to communicate, but using a phone while driving is still a distraction. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, dialing, talking, and texting is so dangerous that it increases your chances threefold of getting into a crash. Distractions such as grooming, looking at maps, eating, reading, talking, and changing the radio station all increase the risk of getting into an accident—drivers who take their eyes and mind off the road, risk everyone’s safety. Manufacturer Defects, and Road Conditions Although human error is the cause of most car accidents, some accidents arise due to factors outside of driver control. • Manufacturer Defects – Each year, manufacturers recall vehicles due to the dangers they pose to people on the road. Defective airbags, tires, seatbelts, brakes, electrical systems, and steering mechanisms are common manufacturer defects that can cause serious automobile accidents. • Poor Road Conditions – Since city, county, and state governments are responsible for road maintenance they can be held accountable when accidents occur from improper or inadequate maintenance. Missing, damaged, or hidden road signs; broken or missing guardrails, potholes, oil spills, and faded paint markings are several of the many hazards that can cause unnecessary accidents.
  3. 3. How a Car Accident Attorney Los Angeles Can Help Although someone may be legally liable for your car accident injuries and property damage, it can be challenging to prove responsibility. When car accidents occur due to someone else’s negligent behavior, you’ll want to consult with a car accident lawyer in Los Angeles. M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers has offices throughout California and will thoroughly investigate your car accident case and seek maximum compensation for your injuries.

