Analise de pesquisa quantitativa

Análise de Pesquisa Quantitativa Aula 2 – 2013 Variáveis e projeto de pesquisa e introdução ao SPSS
Variáveis  Exemplo: Tema = Relação pais e filhos.  Problema = As práticas educativas parentais (VI “causa”) afetam as ha...
Características das Variáveis  Contínuas  Podem assumir qualquer valor dentro de um determinado intervalo  Temperatura,...
Nível de mensuração das Variáveis  Variável nominal  Consistem em categorias que não podem ser ordenadas. Define a perte...
Variável - tipo • Uma variável INDEPENDENTE (“causa”) Variável que é manipulada ou selecionada pelo pesquisador para dete...
Método experimental (delineamento causação) e não-experimental (delineamento correlacional)  Para se desenvolver a pesqui...
Método não-experimental  As relações entre as variáveis são estudadas por meio de observação ou mensuração, isto é, o com...
Método experimental  O estudo experimental segue um planejamento rigoroso (alocação aleatória).  As etapas de pesquisa i...
 Implicações  O método experimental = controle das variáveis extrínsecas (rondomização - sorteio dos participantes de fo...
Delineamento entre e intraparticipantes  Delineamento intraparticipantes (medidas repetidas ou relacionado)  Com os mesm...
  1. 1. Análise de Pesquisa Quantitativa Aula 2 – 2013 Variáveis e projeto de pesquisa e introdução ao SPSS
  2. 2. Variáveis  Exemplo: Tema = Relação pais e filhos.  Problema = As práticas educativas parentais (VI “causa”) afetam as habilidades sociais dos filhos (VD “efeito”)?  Objetivo = Analisar as práticas educativas parentais.  Hipótese = As práticas parentais afetam as habilidades dos filhos (previsão).  Variável = qualquer característica (física, psicológica, social, etc.) de sujeitos, grupos, instituições, etc. cujas manifestações são susceptíveis de variar. Exemplos: habilidades sociais, desempenho escolar, liderança, comportamento sexual, genêro, nível socioeconômico etc.
  3. 3. Características das Variáveis  Contínuas  Podem assumir qualquer valor dentro de um determinado intervalo  Temperatura, inteligência e nível de ansiedade  Discretas  Podem assumir apenas valores discretos em um intervalo  Número de sintomas, número de filhos e número de ataques de pânico  Categóricas  São variáveis que alocamos em categorias  Gênero, ocupação e NSE
  4. 4. Nível de mensuração das Variáveis  Variável nominal  Consistem em categorias que não podem ser ordenadas. Define a pertença a uma categoria  Exemplo: género; raça; sul/norte; ricos/pobres; com filhos/sem filhos.  Variável ordinal  Tem algum tipo de ordem para as categorias, mas os intervalos entre os pontos na escala não são necessariamente iguais.  Exemplo: ordem de preferência de lazeres; sujeitos mais ou menos felizes; ranking na turma.  Variável intervalar  Permite medir a característica avaliada e efetuar operações matemáticas. A distância entre as várias unidades é considerada idêntica, mas não tem zero absoluto.  Exemplo: altura; resultados escolares; resultado a testes de QI; escalas e questionários.
  5. 5. Variável - tipo • Uma variável INDEPENDENTE (“causa”) Variável que é manipulada ou selecionada pelo pesquisador para determinar as suas relações ou impacto numa outra variável • Uma variável DEPENDENTE (“efeito”) Variável que surge ou muda quando o pesquisa aplica, suprime ou modifica a variável independente. É, portanto, a variável observada e avaliada para identificar as modificações em função das variações da variável independente Exemplo: Um programa de educação sexual (VI) na escola ajudaria os estudantes a se prevenir (VD) melhor? VI = programa de intervenção VD = comportamento de prevenção
  6. 6. Método experimental (delineamento causação) e não-experimental (delineamento correlacional)  Para se desenvolver a pesquisa é preciso selecionar o método: experimental; não experimental; bibliográfica; estudo de caso; pesquisa participantes, etc.  Como estudar as relação entre as variáveis: relação de causa-efeito ou relação (linear/curvilinear) positiva/negativa?  Causa e efeito = A  B  Relação = quando duas variáveis variam juntam, sendo que um aumento em A (práticas educativas positivas), leva ao aumento de B (habilidades sociais) - relação positiva; ou um aumento A (práticas educativas coercitivas), leva a diminuição em B (desempenho escolar) - relação negativa.
  7. 7. Método não-experimental  As relações entre as variáveis são estudadas por meio de observação ou mensuração, isto é, o comportamento das pessoas podem ser observados naturalmente e registrados, pode-se registras as respostas fisiológicas (batimentos cardíacos) ou mesmo pedir que as pessoas respondam a questionários e escalas.  Por exemplo: Será que estudantes estressados apresentam baixo rendimento escolar?  VD = rendimento escolar; VI = estresse.  Aplica questionários sobre estresse e obtém o rendimento médio dos alunos ao final do ano letivo. Por meio de análise estatística verifica que quanto mais estresse, menor rendimento escolar.  Tanto a VD quanto a VI são medidas no método não-experimental  O método não-experimental permite que apenas observemos que duas variáveis variem juntas, não sabemos quem é a causa e quem é o efeito (não investiga relação de causa-efeito).  O problema da terceira variável (variáveis estranhas e de confusão) = outra variável que está envolvida na relação (estresse e rendimento acadêmico) e não ter sido controlada, tal como a renda ou gênero.
  8. 8. Método experimental  O estudo experimental segue um planejamento rigoroso (alocação aleatória).  As etapas de pesquisa iniciam pela formulação exata do problemas e das hipóteses, que delimitam de forma precisa as variáveis independentes e dependentes.  Envolve manipulação direta e controle das variáveis e busca relação de causa e efeito.  Uma variável é manipulada e a outra é medida: medida pré e pós; grupo controle; grupos selecionados aleatoriamente; em laboratório ou em campo.  Exemplo = Um pesquisador sorteia 100 alunos em dois grupos (controle e experimental) para investigar o efeito do relaxamento (VI) no rendimento escolar (VD). Antes de iniciar o estudo, o pesquisador avalia o desempenho escolar dos estudantes. No grupo experimental, os alunos são submetidos ao curso de Yoga (VI) e o grupo controle não. Ao final, avalia-se novamente o desempenho escolar (VD), verifica-se que o grupo que fez Yoga melhorou o desempenho escolar.
  9. 9.  Implicações  O método experimental = controle das variáveis extrínsecas (rondomização - sorteio dos participantes de forma aleatória nos grupos; emparelhamento; etc.) e a existência do grupo controle permite sugerir relação de causa e efeito.  Na psicologia é difícil que apenas uma variável seja necessária e suficiente para explicar um fenômeno.  Artificialidade dos experimentos: não é possível generalizar os resultados obtidos em laboratório.  Considerações éticas e práticas: como realizar experimentos sobre violência, opção é ex post facto.  Variáveis dos participantes: gênero, idade e renda são medidas, mas não podem ser manipuladas.  É preciso considerar que os fenômenos de psicologia envolvem múltiplas variáveis, isto é, uma “rede causal”.  A compreensão completa de um fenômeno requer a utilização de múltiplos métodos, experimentais e não-experimentais.
  10. 10. Delineamento entre e intraparticipantes  Delineamento intraparticipantes (medidas repetidas ou relacionado)  Com os mesmo sujeitos  Todos os participantes passam pelas condições de pesquisa  Efeitos de ordem: fadiga, tédio ou prática  Contrabalanço: dividir os participantes e fazê-los seguir o experimente de maneira um contrário ao outro.  Efeito de demanda: quando o participante faz o que ele acha que o experimentador deseja  Delineamento entre participantes (independentes ou não correlacionado)  Com grupos diferentes de participantes  As pessoas trazem características diferentes às condições do experimento (aumenta a influencia das variáveis de confusão)

