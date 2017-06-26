REFLEXIONES ENTORNO A LA ENSEÑANZA DEL ESPACIO Claudia Broitman, señala algunos problemas y confusiones sobre la enseñanza...
LA ENSEÑANZA DEL ESPACIO EN LA ESCUELA: CONOCIMIENTOS Y PROBLEMAS. Los niños utilizan el espacio y construyen un conjunto ...
Los problemas matemáticos relacionados con el espacio están ligados a la representación de dicho espacio, no se trata de l...
● ·Reflexionaran acerca de los efectos en la variación del punto de vista. La consigna que se daría a los alumnos sería qu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reflexiones entorno a la enseñanza del espacio

45 views

Published on

las tics en la educación

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
4
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Reflexiones entorno a la enseñanza del espacio

  1. 1. REFLEXIONES ENTORNO A LA ENSEÑANZA DEL ESPACIO Claudia Broitman, señala algunos problemas y confusiones sobre la enseñanza del espacio en el nivel inicial. El primero distingue los intentos de abordar en la escuela el estudio de la noción operatoria de espacio, del tratamiento didáctico, de problemas espaciales, luego analiza críticamente ciertas ideas vigentes sobre la enseñanza de relaciones espaciales y diferencia una borde motriz de uno matemático. Por último, presenta el análisis de un trabajo realizado en una sala de 5 años sobre la construcción de un plano y el proceso de reelaboración del mismo LA ENSEÑANZA DEL ESPACIO EN LA ESCUELA: PREGUNTAS, NOCIÓN DE ESPACIO. El nivel inicial se suele reconocer el trabajo sobre las relaciones espaciales como un contenido a ser abordado. Sin embargo, este acuerdo sobre la importancia de su tratamiento deja de ser tan, cuando se analiza las diferentes propuestas de enseñanza. Jean Vrun (1980, 1994), analiza los efectos de dicha confusión en la enseñanza de la matemática. Destaca como la psicología genética influye sobre la enseñanza a partir de ciertos malentendidos originados en las relaciones estudiadas por Piaget en la enseñanza de la matemática. En el nivel inicial la presencia de la confusión entre las nociones operatorias y los contenidos (tanto para el campo numérico, como la espacial), aparentemente ha sido mayor que el resto de los niveles, el aplicacionismo de la psicología genética a la enseñanza, en el caso de la noción de espacio ha tenido como efecto como ha sucedido con la noción de número, la identificación de dicha noción, como la finalidad de la enseñanza o como contenido. Es frecuente encontrar, en documentos curriculares en publicaciones para docentes y en libros de texto para niños del jardín o de los primeros grados de las últimas década, la expresión “la construcción de la noción de espacio” propuesta como fin o como objeto de trabajo. El trabajo alrededor de las situaciones problemáticas, el conocimiento de la serie numérica, las funciones del número, su uso social, etc. Han transformado el panorama desde aquellos momentos en los que se proponía un trabajo sobre las nociones ahí llamadas prenuméricas. Quaranta (1998) señala que la persistencia de estas confusiones en el nivel inicial es más fuerte que en la enseñanza del espacio, que en lo que referente al campo numérico, y sostiene que en este fenómeno tal vez sea a la escasa investigación a la didáctica sobre su enseñanza.
  2. 2. LA ENSEÑANZA DEL ESPACIO EN LA ESCUELA: CONOCIMIENTOS Y PROBLEMAS. Los niños utilizan el espacio y construyen un conjunto de conocimientos prácticos que les permite dominar sus desplazamientos, construir sistemas de referencias (saiz, 87; berthelot y salin, 1994; castro, 1999). Berthelot y Salin, 1994, muestran la gran cantidad de conocimientos espaciales utilices para resolver problemas cuya adquisición no es espontánea y señala la importancia de un trabajo sistemático para su adquisición. Insisten en la necesidad de sus abordaje en la escuela, citando a Pecheux(1990). “nos dice que las preformas espaciales son consideradas más como dependientes de actitudes individuales, que pueden ser eventualmente útiles para ciertos oficios, pero de las que no se puede prescindir fácilmente. Ni la enseñanza elemental, ni el colegio emprenden de la enseñanza del espacio de manera estructurada. En suma en las prácticas escolares, la sistematización de los conocimientos es abandonada al azar. ; Berthelot y Salin, destacan la minimización de las dificultades de adquisición de los conocimientos espaciales. La escuela debe ofrecer a los alumnos oportunidades para resolver nuevos problemas y realizar conceptualizaciones. Problemas y conceptualizaciones que tal vez los niños no se hubieran planteado fuera de la escuela, se espera que los niños puedan entre otros aspectos: · Construir un lenguaje para comunicar posiciones y desplazamientos. · Tomaré conciencia de los problemas ligados a los puntos de vista. · Elaborar y utilizar representaciones sobre el espacio físico. EL ESPACIO, OBJETO DE ESTUDIO DESDE DIFERENTES PUNTOS DE VISTA: ¿MATEMATICA, PSICOMOTRICIDAD Y EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA? Nos encontramos aquí con otro supuesto de la enseñanza, la creencia de que los niños para aprender en la escuela, deben atravesar ciertas etapas que van de lo concreto a lo gráfico y desde este a lo abstracto. Esta idea muy difundida para la enseñanza de la matemática también se ha originado a partir de aplicacionismo de los estudios viajes químicos y piagetianos a la enseñanza escolar y se ha fortalecido por las ideas de activismo de las corrientes pedagógicas de la escuela nueva con un importante arraigo en los primeros niveles de enseñanza. Resulta necesario hacer una distinción entre el uso del espacio real (desplazarse, recorrer lugares, hacer circuitos, etc.) y los aspectos matemáticos que podrían estar vinculados en cada una de dichas situaciones. El uso real del espacio el niño no necesariamente realiza una conceptualización o toma de conciencia de conocimientos matemáticos en el juego. De hecho, en los conocimientos vinculados con el desplazamiento del propio cuerpo en el espacio están ligados al desarrollo espontáneo de un sujeto desde sus primeros meses de vida.
  3. 3. Los problemas matemáticos relacionados con el espacio están ligados a la representación de dicho espacio, no se trata de los mismos problemas, el desafío de realizar un circuito involucra destrezas físicas y no necesariamente matemáticas. EL ESPACIO Y LA MATEMÁTICA: RELACIONES COMPLEJAS. ¿Qué relación hay entre los conocimientos matemáticos y la interpretación o elaboración de una representación gráfica o de instrucciones verbales para llevar a cabo un desplazamiento?, ¿Qué tiene de matemático hacer o interpretar un plano? El trabajo sobre el espacio tiene unas relaciones complejas con el conocimiento matemático. A diferencia de lo que ocurre con los conocimientos geométricos, muchos conocimientos espaciales no tienen referente en el conocimiento formalizado de esta disciplina y si lo tienen en las prácticas sociales ( Berthelot y Salin, 1994). Sin embargo, creemos que hay elementos del tratamiento y del trabajo alrededor del espacio que permite vincular el tipo de actividad intelectual que involucra la actividad matemática. ¿de qué aspectos estamos hablando? Por ejemplo, como en un problema de la elaboración de un plano hay presentes ciertas cuestiones ligadas a la actividad matemática como la formalización de ciertos recursos válidos para representar el tipo de tratamiento que se hace del problema, el uso de modelos o esquemas que toman en cuenta solo la parte de lo real pertinente al problema (para un problema de ubicación espacial no son necesarias ciertos detalles del espacio real), la potencia del conocimiento para la anticipación, etc. Los conocimientos matemáticos permiten anticiparse a acciones no realizadas todavía, o realizar afirmaciones válidas acerca de acciones realizadas en otro aspecto o en otro tiempo. Un par de ejemplos: la operación de resta nos permite calcular un resultado de una acción a una realizada, de una acción que transcurre en otro lugar o en otro momento. Sabemos cuántos alfajores quedaran si hay ocho y alguien come cuatro, podemos tener certeza del resultado de dicha acción, aunque no los coman realmente o a pesar de que los alfajores o quien se los coma estén lejanos en el espacio o en el tiempo. Los conocimientos geométricos permiten anticiparse a acciones no realizadas, efectuarse deducciones en el terreno intelectual, si recurrir a realizaciones empíricas. La validez de declaraciones en geometría, se apoya en razonamientos que obedecen a las reglas del debate matemático (Berthelot y Salin, 1994). UNA EXPERIENCIA EN SALA DE 5 AÑOS. Los objetivos desde el punto de vista didácticos era que los niños: ● Elaboran un plano como recurso para comunicar posiciones de los objetos. ● ·Comparan propiedades de diferentes tipos de representaciones del espacio.
  4. 4. ● ·Reflexionaran acerca de los efectos en la variación del punto de vista. La consigna que se daría a los alumnos sería que dibujaran un plano del aula, y que para ello la dibujaran vista desde arriba. Las actividades previstas eran las siguientes: ● · Producción individual de la primera versión del plano. ● · Análisis y comparación de algunas producciones. ● Elaboración colectiva de conclusiones para la realización de un nuevo plano. ● Reelaboración individual del plano .

×