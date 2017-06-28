TALLER: n°1 TEMA: “planificación de las actividades de aprendizaje y organización de los ambientes” PARA PROMOTORAS SELECC...
NOMBRE: “Planificación de las actividades de aprendizaje y organización de los ambientes” FINALIDAD: El siguiente taller t...
II. OBJETIVOS: Organizar y planificar actividades que favorezcan el desarrollo integral del niño. Conocer la importancia d...
 VIERNES 16 DE JUNIO DEL 2017  1 taller/ 3 hrs  1 TALLER DE 3 HORAS III. FECHA Y HORA IV. DURACIÒN: V. RECURSOS: Físico...
TALLER 1: “planificación de las actividades de aprendizaje y organización de los ambientes” -DINAMICA DE INTEGRACIÓN: “tel...
seleccionadas harán un diagnóstico en base a la observación, durante el recorrido también se permite que las promotoras re...
lugar indicado., luego exponen sus trabajos y argumentan la razón de la ubicación de cada sector, también mencionaran que ...
ANEXOS
ANEXOS
Taller y fotos
Taller y fotos

es un taller para promotoras educativas de programas alternativos

Taller y fotos

  1. 1. TALLER: n°1 TEMA: “planificación de las actividades de aprendizaje y organización de los ambientes” PARA PROMOTORAS SELECCIONADAS PARA EL TRABAJO EN EL PRONOEI “PASTORCITOS”
  2. 2. NOMBRE: “Planificación de las actividades de aprendizaje y organización de los ambientes” FINALIDAD: El siguiente taller tiene la finalidad de brindar a las promotoras educativas, una visión general sobre la planificación del aula y la organización de sus ambientes, lo cual permitirá la mejora de su práctica, en el cuidado y atención de los niños, considerando su desarrollo natural y propiciando un ambiente acorde a sus necesidades. Explicándoles los beneficios que conlleva realizar una buena planeación y organización, así como también tratando erradicar las malas acciones dentro de su labor, que son cometidas por la desinformación. I. DATOS INFORMATIVOS
  3. 3. II. OBJETIVOS: Organizar y planificar actividades que favorezcan el desarrollo integral del niño. Conocer la importancia de la distribución de los sectores y los materiales que hay en cada uno de ellos. Desarrollar el aprendizaje significativo mediante el contacto con su entorno.
  4. 4.  VIERNES 16 DE JUNIO DEL 2017  1 taller/ 3 hrs  1 TALLER DE 3 HORAS III. FECHA Y HORA IV. DURACIÒN: V. RECURSOS: Físicos:  Impresos: libros, rutas de aprendizaje, currículo nacional  Visuales: Pizarra, mural, papelotes, Laptop. Humanos:  Estudiantes del curso de programas alternativos  Promotoras seleccionadas
  5. 5. TALLER 1: “planificación de las actividades de aprendizaje y organización de los ambientes” -DINAMICA DE INTEGRACIÓN: “tela-araña de nombres” Las promotoras seleccionadas y las estudiantes que dirigimos el taller formaremos un circulo, para integrarnos y conocernos, la persona que dirige la dinámica dice: “yo me llamo LIZBETH y soy ESTUDIANTE DE EDUCACIÒN INICIAL”, seguidamente se lanza la lana hacia otra persona que se presentará de la misma manera , cuando todos conocemos nuestros nombres podremos trabajar en equipos y con más confianza, se hará referencia que la telaraña que se formó con la lana, debe ser un símbolo de unión y compromiso para trabajar en equipo. RECORRIDO DE LOS AMBIENTES Y EXPLICACION DE LAS ACTIVIDADES DEL DIA “conocemos nuestro PRONOEI” En forma ordenada se recorren todos los ambientes del programa, una de las estudiantes guiara y explicara las funciones y los materiales que hay en cada ambiente mientras las promotoras Estrategias DESCRIPCIÒN DE ACTIVIDADES
  6. 6. seleccionadas harán un diagnóstico en base a la observación, durante el recorrido también se permite que las promotoras realicen preguntas y que las estudiantes aclaremos sus dudas. RECOJO DE SABERES PREVIOS. “Lluvia de ideas” Escuchamos las nociones que tienen las promotoras seleccionadas sobre la organización de los sectores y el uso de materiales didácticos, y las escribimos en los papelotes que pegamos en la pared. INFORMACION PERTINENTE Se les brinda información en papelógrafos, de ejemplos de planificación de actividades en el aula, de os lugares adecuados donde deben estar los sectores y de los materiales que corresponden a cada sector. -CONSTRASTACION DE IDEAS Comparamos la información brindada con las respuestas dadas anteriormente y vemos que puntos fueron fortalecidos. -TRABAJO GRUPAL Nos dividimos en dos grupos y les entregamos dos mapas del colegio, también cartillas que representan a cada sector, los integrantes de cada grupo colocan las tarjetas donde crean sea el
  7. 7. lugar indicado., luego exponen sus trabajos y argumentan la razón de la ubicación de cada sector, también mencionaran que actividades realizarían en cada sector. -REFLEXIÓN DEL CASO (INTERACTIVO) Las promotoras seleccionadas pegan en la pizarra los planos del con su trabajo terminado y la estudiante encargada de esta sección ira explicando en que lugares se deben ubicar los sectores argumentando los beneficios y dificultades, evaluando la ubicación y corrigiendo algunos desaciertos, también las estudiantes sugieren algunas actividades para cada sector y los tiempos en que deben utilizar. -JUEGO DE ROLES (ESCENIFICACION) Por último a cada grupo le tocara el nombre de un sector mediante un sorteo y representaran una actividad que ya se haya mencionado como sugerencia y se llevara a cabo para que las estudiantes podamos corregirla o aumentar algunas pautas para su ejecución en el aula. -REFLEXION FINAL Preguntamos a las promotoras seleccionadas que fue lo que aprendieron, cuales son las acciones que deben mantener, y erradicar y cada una nos dirá a que se comprometen.
  8. 8. ANEXOS

×