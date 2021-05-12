Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

Angel Montenegro B.

Trabajo #9 de TIC.

Angel Montenegro B.

  1. 1. El Respeto Angel Montenegro 10°I
  2. 2. Concepto De Respeto El respeto es un valor que permite que el hombre pueda reconocer, aceptar, apreciar y valorar las cualidades del prójimo y sus derechos. Es decir, el respeto es el reconocimiento del valor propio y de los derechos de los individuos y de la sociedad. Angel Montenegro 10°I
  3. 3. Cuidar la naturaleza y no dañarla Es un Ejemplo de Respeto Angel Montenegro 10°I
  4. 4. Conclusión El respeto es la base de una sana convivencia. Si hay respeto los demás valores vendrán por si solos. Todos tenemos derechos a ser respetados por el simple hecho de que somos seres humanos. Angel Montenegro 10°I
  5. 5. Mensaje Sobre El Respeto debe ser un valor que se aprenda desde pequeño por que si no se da forma a un irrespetuoso que se ira volviendo mala persona por eso debemos evitar eso y enseñar a nuestros hijos lo que es el respeto para que así eviten problemas mas adelante en su vida.

