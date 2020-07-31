1. libro de cuentos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guía para docentes Unidad 1 y 2 Guía para docentes Unidad 3 y 4 Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 1 Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 2 Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 3
Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 4 Megalibro de cuentos para niños Libro de cuentos para niños Tarjetas didácticas
4 Contenido Adela, la ardilla amistosa 6 Enrique, el erizo estudioso 8 Irene, la iguana ingeniosa 10 Octavio el pere...
5 Víctor, el venado valiente 42 Lluvia, la llama llorona 44 Yayis, la yegua de Yopal 46 Hernando, el halcón hermoso 49...
6 Adela es una ardilla. Adela tiene una cola graciosa. Su cola es larga y despeinada. Adela tiene cuatro patas. Las dos de...
7 ancianas a arreglar sus casas. Adela, Andrea, Ana y Amelia cuidan a las ardillas más pequeñas. También juegan con las ar...
8 Enrique es un erizo de tierra. Los erizos son de color café claro, casi gris. Su cuerpo está cubierto de púas. El erizo ...
9 Imagina de qué están hechas las estrellas para poder brillar. ¿De fuego? ¿De luz? Va a la biblioteca escolar para averig...
10 Irene es una iguana. Irene es verde. Su piel tiene escamas. Esta iguana es muy inteligente. Muchas veces ha tenido que ...
11 el puente. Ahora Irene puede salir de su casa. Todos los amigos del bosque pueden usarlo también. Los amigos están cont...
12 Octavio es un perezoso. Vive en un árbol muy frondoso. Come hojas y duerme mucho. Duerme casi todo el día. A Octavio le...
13 Octavio. Octavio se demora mucho en bajar del árbol. Nunca atrapa la pelota. Cuando juegan escondidas, se demora para e...
14 Úrsula es un ave. Al igual que otras aves, Úrsula puede volar. Úrsula come granitos de maíz y arroz. También le encanta...
15 que no haya peligros. Algunos de esos peligros son otros animales, los cazadores, los incendios y los niños con caucher...
16 Eloy vive hace muchos años en el parque. Tiene una cola larga que termina en un penacho de pelos. El pelo que cubre el ...
17 es fuerte y puede tirar el arado. A Eloy también le gusta tirar la carreta llena de comida para los animales del parque...
18 Mario es un mono maravilloso. Tiene una melena blanca y por eso lo llaman tití cabeciblanco. A menudo trepa a los árbol...
19 amigos. Todos se divierten. Mario tiene el don de hacerlos reír. Mario hace reír a los que están tristes. Mario es un m...
20 Nancy es una nutria joven. Vive cerca del agua. Nancy tiene dos hermanos: Natalia y Nico. Los hermanos de Nancy son bue...
21 días. Sus hermanos nadan con ella. Ahora Nancy sabe nadar y pescar. Gracias a su constancia es una nutria experta. Nanc...
22 Sara es una serpiente. Las serpientes no tienen patas. Se arrastran por el suelo. El cuerpo de las serpientes es alarga...
23 dos colmillos filosos. Sara sisea y los animales se asustan cuando la escuchan. También se asustan con sus colmillos. P...
24 Luisa es una lagartija azul. Su panza es blanca. Luisa se distingue por su vistoso color. En los días soleados se confu...
25 Luisa come arañas, babosas y caracoles. Le encantan las frutas. Además, Luisa es una gran líder. Orienta a las demás la...
26 Fernanda es una foca. Las focas viven en el mar. Las focas tienen un cuerpo alargado. Tienen aletas en lugar de patas. ...
27 pelo les ayuda a resistir las bajas temperaturas. Fernanda vive en el parque natural con otras focas. Siempre está cont...
28 Las tortugas son reptiles. Su piel es gruesa y escamosa. Su cuerpo está protegido por un caparazón duro y hueco. Allí l...
29 le tiene miedo a los perros y se escondió en su caparazón. El perro pensó que Tatiana era una pelota. El perro quería j...
30 Berta es una ballena. Vivía con su familia de ballenas en el océano y ahora vive en el parque natural. Como todas las b...
31 aguamalas. Berta la ballena se preocupaba por limpiar el fondo del mar. Recogía las botellas, los plásticos y la basura...
32 Diana es una danta muy mansa. Vive en la selva. Su cuerpo es robusto. Su pelaje es corto y oscuro. Diana es muy silenci...
33 arranca fácilmente con su hocico alargado. Toma agua de los ríos. A Diana la danta le gusta estar con su abuela. La abu...
34 Camilo es un cangrejo. Los cangrejos viven en el mar. Los cangrejos nacen de huevos. Son animales que no tienen columna...
35 mucho. Las olas son altas y se lo pueden llevar mar adentro. A Gustavo el lagarto y a Camilo el cangrejo les gusta cami...
36 Quique es un quetzal. El quetzal es un ave. Tiene una hermosa cola larga. Su cuerpo está cubierto de plumas verdes, roj...
37 Quique es un quetzal especial. Come lombrices, gusanos, pequeñas ranas, lagartijas, caracoles, frutas y semillas. ¡Le e...
38 Paco es un papagayo. Los papagayos son loros grandes y muy inteligentes. Paco tiene un pico curvo y fuerte, y su plumaj...
39 Paquito. Paco y su familia son felices en el parque. A Paco le fascina recorrer el parque. Pasea por todos lados proban...
40 Berta, Diana, Quique y Paco viven juntos en el parque natural. A todos les encanta ver a Berta la ballena dar saltos y ...
41 la ballena más de cerca. Cuando estuvieron al borde de la piscina… ¡¡¡SPLASH!!! ¡Berta la ballena golpeó el agua con su...
42 Víctor es un venado cola blanca. A los venados también se les llama ciervos. Los venados viven en una manada. La manada...
43 A Víctor lo llaman el venado valiente. Cuando Víctor era apenas un cervatillo, se enfrentó a un cocodrilo que asustaba ...
44 Lluvia es una llama. Su verdadero nombre es Flavia, pero todos le dicen Lluvia porque es muy llorona. Lluvia llora por ...
45 llora en el día porque recuerda a otras llamas que no tienen amigos. ¡Lluvia siempre encuentra un motivo para llorar a ...
46 Yayis es una yegua. La yegua es la hembra de la familia de los caballos. Es un animal cuadrúpedo y de tamaño mediano. L...
47 -“Gracias Yayis”, le responde Yolanda. Las dos se sientan a comer una rica papaya picada con ahuyama y yuca. Yayis y Yo...
48 les enseñó a comer cosas diferentes cuando iban de cabalgata. También las apoyaba dándoles mucho valor y ánimo cuando t...
49 Hernando el halcón es un ave con garras o zarpas afiladas. Tiene alas largas y puntiagudas que llegan a medir hasta 115...
5050 Al halcón se le conoce como un “ave de rapiña” y vive en todos los continentes, menos en la Antártida. Sus hermanos H...
51 Su hermano Hugo grita feliz: “¡Eres un gran acróbata, muy ágil y veloz!”. Mientras tanto, sus amigos, Horacio el hipopó...
52 Chepito el chimpancé y su hermano Checho viven en el parque natural. Antes vivían en las selvas de África. Los dos chim...
53 chistes de Chepito. Chepito cree que es muy chistoso. Un día, Checho invitó a Chepito el chimpancé a jugar “La lleva”. ...
54 susto se llevaron! Chepito se tiró al charco y rescató a Checho. China la pantera no lo pudo atrapar. China se fue del ...
55 Armando es un armadillo. Tiene su cuerpo cubierto de un caparazón fuerte en forma de anillos que parecen escudos. Los a...
56 peleas ni enfrentamientos. Armando juega todos los días con sus hijos, Pedro y Patricia. Les enseña a cuidarse de sus e...
57 Gabriela, la garza golosa Gabriela la garza es un ave blanca y pequeña. Su cuello tiene forma de S, su pico es puntiagu...
58 A Gabriela la garza se le ve caminando todos los días por el parque natural. Un buen día, amaneció con una gran idea. “...
59 Gabriela es muy curiosa y observadora. Ella se da cuenta de que los animales espantan los insectos con su cola. Gabriel...
60 Guillermina es un águila. Todos en el parque natural le temen. Guillermina aparentaba ser muy fuerte, pero está ya muy ...
61 y a Guillermina le parece que los ratones corren cada vez más rápido! Un día, Guillermina vio a una serpiente muy, muy ...
62 no entendía qué pasaba. ¡Guillermina había atrapado la manguera de la piscina de Berta la ballena y no una larga serpie...
63 Ramón es un ratón. Ramón vive en un rincón, bajo la rueda de un rosal. Ramón teme a los zorros porque comen ratones. Co...
64 Una tarde, Ramón salió a pasear. Encontró un remo debajo de un trozo de hierro. Tomó el remo y empezó a roer. ¡Ramón es...
65 exclamó. Ramón roía y roía más rápido y fuerte cada vez. Adela la ardilla lo miró y le preguntó: “¿Por qué roes y roes ...
66 Jorge es un jaguar. A los jaguares les encanta caminar, cazar y dormir en los árboles. Los jaguares viven en las selvas...
67 feliz porque sabe que nadie le va a hacer daño. Jorge es muy diferente a los demás jaguares. A Jorge no le gusta cazar....
68 porque es difícil esconder sus vistosas rosetas. Un día, Jorge se escondió entre unos juncos muy altos cerca del río. C...
69 Las ginetas son parecidas a los gatos. Tienen la cabeza alargada, las patas cortas y la cola larga con anillos oscuros....
70 Gertrudis la gineta tiene un gran amigo. Su nombre es Gabito, el gorila del parque. Gertrudis y Gabito son buenos cocin...
71 los libros. A Enrique le gustó la idea: “¡Yo les ayudo a preparar gelatinas!”, les dijo. Enrique, Gabito y Gertrudis hi...
72 Agüita es un ave de color blanco y sus patas y pico son de color naranja. Las cigüeñas, al igual que otras aves, migran...
73 pero el pingüino no podía entender las instrucciones de cómo usarlo, porque estaban escritas en francés. Agüita, como e...
74 Celia es una cebra. Las cebras parecen caballos con rayas negras y blancas. Sus parientes viven en África. Celia la ceb...
75 A Celia no le gusta que sus hermanas y hermanos hablen con nadie. Cada vez que Cecilia o Cirilo tratan de hablar con Di...
76 Celia tiene un amigo especial. Su nombre es Ciro el cisne. Celia conoció a Ciro un día que paseaba cerca del lago. ¡Cel...
77 Zulma es una zarigüeya muy vanidosa. Ella vive sola en un árbol alto del parque natural. Con su cola trepa los árboles....
78 forma ovalada. Zulma se alimenta de pequeños insectos, larvas, frutos y raíces. Zulma les tiene mucho miedo a los zorro...
79 De pronto, Zulma vio algo que se movía y trataba de esconderse detrás de una zanahoria. ¡El corazón de Zulma saltó del ...
80 Toño es un ñandú. Llegó hace poco a la reserva natural. Él y su familia vivían en Bolivia. La gente confunde a los ñand...
81 Los ñandúes son aves que prefieren correr en lugar de volar. Y corren muy rápido. Pero Toño no es tan veloz como sus pa...
82 A Toño le gusta picotear las piñas. Arranca la cáscara de la piña con su fuerte pico y disfruta del jugo dulce, así com...
83 Karina es una koala de Australia. Hace poco llegó a la reserva natural con su familia. Los koalas comen eucaliptos. Kar...
84 entre dos personas. En karate no se usan armas sino golpes de puños, codos y pies. Karina la koala es una karateca disc...
85 Calixto es un óryx. Calixto tiene dos cuernos largos, rectos y anillados. Su cara tiene manchas, como si tuviera puesta...
86 Un día Calixto se perdió en el parque. Empezó a oscurecer y Calixto estaba muy asustado. No había luna ni estrellas en ...
87 visto fantasmas ni animales que durmieran colgados de su cola”. Al día siguiente, sus hermanos Félix, Max y Alexandra l...
88 William es un wapití o ciervo canadiense. Sus parientes viven en Canadá. ¡William tiene un aspecto muy imponente! Es de...
89 William llegó al parque natural hace unos años con sus primos Walter y Wilfredo, y sus amigas Waleska, Wendy y Waldina....
  1. 1. Guía para docentes Unidad 1 y 2 Guía para docentes Unidad 3 y 4 Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 1 Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 2 Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 3 Aprendamos todos a leer Una iniciativa del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo,Fundación Luker y Confa-Caja de Compensación Familiar de Caldas,para la enseñanza de la lectoescritura inicial. Aprendamos todos a leer: libro de cuentos para niños Elaborado por Angela Márquez de Arboleda,en colaboración con Nydia Niño Rocha, Seidi Catalina Ayala Guio,Laura Lorena Mancilla Rodríguez, Fanny Jeannette Calderón Jiménez y Camilo Alberto Duarte Amézquita. Dirección: Horacio Álvarez Marinelli. Revisión y edición técnica: Eira Idalmy Cotto Girón. Producción editorial Una Tinta Medios SAS: Efraín Pérez Niño,Cristina Lucía Valdés, Lina Pérez Niño,Eduardo Santos,Gustavo Sarmiento y Angela Baquero. Ilustraciones 123RF-Freepik Impresión: Imprenta Nacional de Colombia Presidente de la República Iván Duque Márquez Ministra de Educación María Victoria Angulo González Viceministra de Educación Preescolar, Básica y Media Constanza Liliana Alarcón Párraga Asesor del Despacho de la Ministra Jorge Enrique Celis Giraldo Directora de Calidad para la Educación Preescolar, Básica y Media Danit María Torres Fuentes Subdirectora de Referentes y Evaluación de la Calidad Educativa Liced Angélica Zea Silva Subdirectora de Fomento de Competencias Claudia Marcelina Molina Rodríguez Director de Primera Infancia Jaime Rafael Vizcaíno Pulido Subdirectora de Calidad y Pertinencia de Primera Infancia Doris Andrea Suárez Pérez Equipo técnico Primera Infancia: Adriana Carolina Molano Vargas Olga Lucía Vásquez Estepa
  2. 2. Cuaderno para estudiantes Cuaderno 4 Megalibro de cuentos para niños Libro de cuentos para niños Tarjetas didácticas Copyright ©️ 2018 Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo. Esta obra se encuentra sujeta a una licencia Creative Commons IGO 3.0 Reconocimiento- NoComercial-SinObrasDerivadas (CC-IGO 3.0 BY-NC- ND) (http:// creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/igo/legalcode) y puede ser reproducida para cualquier uso no-comercial otorgando el reconocimiento respectivo al BID. No se permiten obras derivadas ni el uso de los personajes de la obra sin autorización expresa del BID. Cualquier disputa relacionada con el uso de las obras del BID que no pueda resolverse amistosamente, se someterá a arbitraje de conformidad con las reglas de la CNUDMI (UNCITRAL). El uso del nombre del BID para cualquier fin distinto al reconocimiento respectivo y el uso del logotipo del BID,no están autorizados por esta licencia CC-IGO y requieren de un acuerdo de licencia adicional. Note que el enlace URL incluye términos y condiciones adicionales de esta licencia. Las opiniones expresadas en esta publicación son de los autores y no reflejan necesariamente el punto de vista de Fundación Luker,Confa y el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo ni de sus países miembros,órganos directivos y/o administrativos de dichas instituciones. La serie“Aprendamos todos a leer”fue posible gracias a los recursos aportados por el Programa Especial de Promoción del Empleo, Reducción de la Pobreza y Desarrollo Social en Apoyo de los Objetivos de Desarrollo del Milenio (SOF) del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo, en el marco de la cooperación técnica no reembolsable No. ATN/OC-14665-CO Proyecto de fortalecimiento de las competencias básicas en lectoescritura y matemáticas para los estudiantes de Manizales (CO-T1359). Fue también posible gracias a Fundación Luker,sus aportes de contra partida y la ejecución directa del proyecto.La serie también contó con el apoyo logístico de Confa-Caja de Compensación Familiar de Caldas. Los autores agradecen los comentarios y la revisión de los niños y docentes de primer grado,así como de los directivos de las IED P. Carlos Garavito Acosta (Gachancipá, Cundinamarca) y de la Escuela Nacional de Enfermería y la Institución Educativa Bosques del Norte (Manizales, Caldas), quienes validaron la colección en 2017. También agradecen la revisión, comentarios y apoyo de Pablo Jaramillo, Santiago Isaza, María Camila Arango,Gloria de los Rios,Samuel Berlinski,Alejandra Mielke,Mauricio Duque,EmilyVanessa Cardona, así como la revisión y recomendaciones recibidas por parte de los equipos técnicos del Ministerio de Educación de Panamá,la Fundación Escuela Nueva Volvamos a la Gente y Alianza Educativa.
  3. 3. 4 Contenido Adela, la ardilla amistosa 6 Enrique, el erizo estudioso 8 Irene, la iguana ingeniosa 10 Octavio el perezoso 12 Úrsula, la urraca única 14 Eloy, el buey trabajador 16 Mario, el mono maravilloso 18 Nancy, la nutria novata 20 Sara, la serpiente servicial 22 Luisa, la lagartija azul 24 Fernanda, la foca feliz 26 Tatiana, la tortuga tranquila 28 Berta, la ballena bondadosa 30 Diana, la danta dócil 32 Camilo, el cangrejo confiado 34 Quique, el quetzal querido 36 Paco, el papagayo paseador 38 Berta, Diana, Quique y Paco... amigos inseparables 40
  4. 4. 5 Víctor, el venado valiente 42 Lluvia, la llama llorona 44 Yayis, la yegua de Yopal 46 Hernando, el halcón hermoso 49 Chepito, el chimpancé chistoso 52 Armando, el armadillo amoroso 55 Gabriela, la garza golosa 57 Guillermina, el águila guerrera 60 Ramón, el ratón ruidoso 63 Jorge, el jaguar juguetón 66 Gertrudis, la gineta genial 69 Agüita, la cigüeña bilingüe 72 Celia,la cebra celosa 74 Zulma, la zarigüeya de los zapatos azules 77 Toño, el ñandú soñador 80 Karina, la koala karateca 83 Calixto, el óryx exagerado 85 William, el wapití que jugaba waterpolo 88
  5. 5. 6 Adela es una ardilla. Adela tiene una cola graciosa. Su cola es larga y despeinada. Adela tiene cuatro patas. Las dos de adelante le sirven para agarrar cosas. Usa las patas traseras para pararse y correr. Las ardillas viven en el hueco de un árbol para protegerse de otros animales. Adela tiene tres hermanas. Sus hermanas son Andrea, Ana y Amelia. Las tres son muy amigas. A ellas les gusta ayudar a los demás. Adela es generosa. Adela comparte su comida con las ardillas que no tienen qué comer. Adela y sus hermanas ayudan a las ardillas Adela, la ardilla amistosa
  6. 6. 7 ancianas a arreglar sus casas. Adela, Andrea, Ana y Amelia cuidan a las ardillas más pequeñas. También juegan con las ardillas jóvenes. Adela y sus hermanas son muy amistosas.
  7. 7. 8 Enrique es un erizo de tierra. Los erizos son de color café claro, casi gris. Su cuerpo está cubierto de púas. El erizo es pequeño. Mide entre 10 y 15 centímetros. Su hocico es puntiagudo. Sus patas y cola son pequeñas. Se alimenta de insectos, gusanos y nueces. A Enrique le gusta mucho estudiar. Estudia con cuidado todo lo que hay a su alrededor. Estudia los animales, las plantas y todo lo que encuentra a su paso. A Enrique le encantan las estrellas. Pasa largas horas mirando hacia el cielo en las noches estrelladas. Enrique, el erizo estudioso
  8. 8. 9 Imagina de qué están hechas las estrellas para poder brillar. ¿De fuego? ¿De luz? Va a la biblioteca escolar para averiguarlo. Allí hay libros sobre el universo. Enrique encuentra respuestas a sus preguntas. ¡Enrique nunca deja de estudiar! Enrique tiene muchos amigos. Adela es una de sus mejores amigas. Adela y Enrique salen juntos a mirar las estrellas. Ellos juegan a hacer figuras con esas luces brillantes del cielo.
  9. 9. 10 Irene es una iguana. Irene es verde. Su piel tiene escamas. Esta iguana es muy inteligente. Muchas veces ha tenido que solucionar problemas. Por eso se ha vuelto muy ingeniosa. Irene vive en una casita en la parte alta de una palma. Un día, un hombre cavó un hueco muy grande al lado de la palma. El agujero era peligroso para bajar y subir. Irene se las ingenió para hacer un puente con palos y ramas. Irene pidió ayuda a Adela y a Enrique. Les mostró un dibujo de su plan. Enrique lo estudió con gran cuidado. Entre todos construyeron Irene, la iguana ingeniosa
  10. 10. 11 el puente. Ahora Irene puede salir de su casa. Todos los amigos del bosque pueden usarlo también. Los amigos están contentos por la tarea cumplida. “Cuando trabajamos en equipo, todo es más fácil”, dijeron los amigos.
  11. 11. 12 Octavio es un perezoso. Vive en un árbol muy frondoso. Come hojas y duerme mucho. Duerme casi todo el día. A Octavio le da mucho frío y por eso busca el sol, pero cuando hace mucho calor, pone la panza mirando al sol. Octavio es muy lento para caminar. A los demás animales de la selva les parece aburrido jugar con Octavio el perezoso
  12. 12. 13 Octavio. Octavio se demora mucho en bajar del árbol. Nunca atrapa la pelota. Cuando juegan escondidas, se demora para encontrar el sitio perfecto. Un día Octavio se quedó dormido y se cayó de su árbol. Eso lo asustó mucho. Adela, Irene y Enrique son sus mejores amigos. Ellos le tienen paciencia. Adela, Irene y Enrique lo ayudan. Buscan juegos que Octavio pueda jugar. Van con Octavio al río porque a Octavio le encanta nadar.
  13. 13. 14 Úrsula es un ave. Al igual que otras aves, Úrsula puede volar. Úrsula come granitos de maíz y arroz. También le encanta comer frutas. Come mangos, bananos y zapotes. Úrsula es única. Guarda pedacitos de frutas y granos para sus amigos. Comparte y reparte con justicia. Ella le lleva un bocadito a Octavio al árbol donde vive. Úrsula ayuda a Octavio, porque sabe que es muy lento. Úrsula es una urraca única. Está pendiente del bienestar de sus amigos. Úrsula se levanta tempranito y vuela por el parque para revisar Úrsula, la urraca única
  14. 14. 15 que no haya peligros. Algunos de esos peligros son otros animales, los cazadores, los incendios y los niños con caucheras y trampas. Úrsula también revisa que los ríos no tengan mucha corriente. El agua puede producir inundaciones. Úrsula siempre informa a sus amigos de los peligros. Así ellos pueden ocultarse y protegerse. ¡Úrsula es un ave única!
  15. 15. 16 Eloy vive hace muchos años en el parque. Tiene una cola larga que termina en un penacho de pelos. El pelo que cubre el cuerpo del buey es corto y suave. Eloy es muy manso. Lo que más le gusta a Eloy es trabajar. Eloy ara la tierra. Remueve la tierra seca y dura. Luego abre surcos para sembrar semillas. Eloy Eloy, el buey trabajador
  16. 16. 17 es fuerte y puede tirar el arado. A Eloy también le gusta tirar la carreta llena de comida para los animales del parque. Cuando reparten la comida, Eloy saluda a todos sus amigos. Ellos le agradecen la comida y su trabajo. Un día Eloy terminó su trabajo más temprano que de costumbre. Eloy quería jugar. Eloy buscó a sus amigos: Adela, Enrique, Irene, Octavio y Úrsula. - “¿Quieren dar un paseo en la carreta?”, les preguntó Eloy. - “Sí –respondieron todos felices–. Vamos a pasear por el parque. Vamos a buscar nuevos amigos”. ¡Eloy es un buey formidable!
  17. 17. 18 Mario es un mono maravilloso. Tiene una melena blanca y por eso lo llaman tití cabeciblanco. A menudo trepa a los árboles. Le gusta jugar con las mariposas. Trepa para jugar con ellas. Mario se mueve rápido. Se mece con una sola mano y decide qué rama va a tomar. Mario la agarra con la otra mano y se lanza sin miedo. Su mamá le enseñó a trepar. También le mostró cómo saltar de rama en rama. Mario es ágil. Es magnífico verlo hacer malabares por los aires. Es un mono muy cuidadoso. Mario hace monerías cuando está con sus Mario, el mono maravilloso
  18. 18. 19 amigos. Todos se divierten. Mario tiene el don de hacerlos reír. Mario hace reír a los que están tristes. Mario es un mono maravilloso.
  19. 19. 20 Nancy es una nutria joven. Vive cerca del agua. Nancy tiene dos hermanos: Natalia y Nico. Los hermanos de Nancy son buenos nadadores. Nancy no era como sus hermanos. A Nancy le encantaba ver el agua moverse desde la orilla, pero meterse al agua le daba miedo. Su mamá le insistía todos los días que tenía que nadar. Su mejor amigo, Octavio, la consolaba. Octavio le decía que nadie nació sabiéndolo todo. También le decía que debía ser constante. La constancia ayuda a lograr las metas. Nancy siguió el consejo de Octavio y empezó a nadar todos los Nancy, la nutria novata
  20. 20. 21 días. Sus hermanos nadan con ella. Ahora Nancy sabe nadar y pescar. Gracias a su constancia es una nutria experta. Nancy es ahora la maestra de nutrias bebés. Con paciencia y cariño, les enseña a perder el miedo al agua. Todos admiran la constancia de Nancy. ¡Nancy pasó de ser la nutria novata a ser la nutria maestra!
  21. 21. 22 Sara es una serpiente. Las serpientes no tienen patas. Se arrastran por el suelo. El cuerpo de las serpientes es alargado y está cubierto de escamas. Sara tiene Sara, la serpiente servicial
  22. 22. 23 dos colmillos filosos. Sara sisea y los animales se asustan cuando la escuchan. También se asustan con sus colmillos. Pero Sara es una serpiente diferente. Sara es muy servicial. Un día Sara estaba enredada en una rama para no ser vista. Desde allí vio a unos hombres que iban a quemar el parque. Sara empezó a sisear. Hacía un sonido muy fuerte. Los hombres se asustaron y salieron corriendo. Los demás animales también la oyeron y comprendieron que Sara los estaba protegiendo. Desde entonces, los animales ya no le temen. Todos piensan que son afortunados de tener a Sara en el parque. Ella les presta un servicio a todos.
  23. 23. 24 Luisa es una lagartija azul. Su panza es blanca. Luisa se distingue por su vistoso color. En los días soleados se confunde con el azul del cielo. Luisa vive en Gorgona. Gorgona es una isla en el océano Pacífico colombiano. Muchas personas de otros países van a Gorgona. Allí le toman muchas fotografías para estudiar su especie. Luisa, la lagartija azul
  24. 24. 25 Luisa come arañas, babosas y caracoles. Le encantan las frutas. Además, Luisa es una gran líder. Orienta a las demás lagartijas por caminos desconocidos. Les ayuda a subir y a bajar árboles empinados. Juntas recorren los corales calientes. También les ayuda a protegerse de otros animales. Incluso, les enseña a escoger los mejores insectos para comer. ¡Luisa es una buena líder!
  25. 25. 26 Fernanda es una foca. Las focas viven en el mar. Las focas tienen un cuerpo alargado. Tienen aletas en lugar de patas. Las aletas les ayudan a nadar muy rápido. Las focas comen peces. Las focas tienen el cuerpo cubierto de pelo corto. El Fernanda, la foca feliz
  26. 26. 27 pelo les ayuda a resistir las bajas temperaturas. Fernanda vive en el parque natural con otras focas. Siempre está contenta. Alegra a sus amigos con sus juegos. Fernanda juega con Felisa y Felipe. Les gusta mucho jugar con la pelota. Juegan con pelotas y aros. Fernanda la foca aplaude a Berta la ballena cuando da brincos por el aire. Fernanda admira a la ballena. ¡Le parece que Berta es fabulosa!
  27. 27. 28 Las tortugas son reptiles. Su piel es gruesa y escamosa. Su cuerpo está protegido por un caparazón duro y hueco. Allí la tortuga se esconde para cuidarse de sus enemigos. Tatiana es una tortuga muy tranquila. Se toma todo el tiempo para hacer sus tareas. Ella come despacio sus frutas y sus verduras. Toma el sol todas las mañanas. A Tatiana le gusta nadar. También le gusta jugar con su amiga Luisa la lagartija. Luisa le tiene mucha paciencia. Un día Tatiana y Luisa estaban jugando y oyeron ladridos. Tatiana Tatiana, la tortuga tranquila
  28. 28. 29 le tiene miedo a los perros y se escondió en su caparazón. El perro pensó que Tatiana era una pelota. El perro quería jugar con ella y la empujaba con sus patas. Luisa le explicó que Tatiana no era una pelota sino una tortuga. Al verla, el perro le pidió excusas y le dijo que nunca más la volvería a empujar. Ahora juegan los tres sin hacerse daño.
  29. 29. 30 Berta es una ballena. Vivía con su familia de ballenas en el océano y ahora vive en el parque natural. Como todas las ballenas, Berta tiene aletas en vez de patas. Las ballenas comen algas. Lo que más le encanta es dar brincos por fuera del agua. Su mejor amigo es Daniel el delfín. Daniel es también muy alegre. Siempre están de buen humor y les gusta ayudar a los demás. Cuando vivían en el mar, Daniel y Berta liberaban a los pulpos de las redes de los barcos. También alejaban a los tiburones y a las Berta, la ballena bondadosa
  30. 30. 31 aguamalas. Berta la ballena se preocupaba por limpiar el fondo del mar. Recogía las botellas, los plásticos y la basura que tiraban las personas. El delfín y la ballena enterraban los desechos en el fondo del mar. Berta es muy bondadosa. Hace cosas buenas por los demás.
  31. 31. 32 Diana es una danta muy mansa. Vive en la selva. Su cuerpo es robusto. Su pelaje es corto y oscuro. Diana es muy silenciosa y dócil. No ataca a nadie ni le gustan las peleas. Se preocupa por el bienestar de la manada. Diana obedece las normas del grupo. Diana se va a la sombra para evitar el sol. En la noche, se mete al río. Allí se da un buen baño. La danta nada muy suavemente. Diana es una excelente nadadora. Diana busca su comida en la mañana. Se dedica a buscar plantas y hojas de los árboles. Luego se acuesta a descansar. Diana come plantas acuáticas de los pantanos. Las Diana, la danta dócil
  32. 32. 33 arranca fácilmente con su hocico alargado. Toma agua de los ríos. A Diana la danta le gusta estar con su abuela. La abuela de Diana se llama Dora. Es una danta muy sabia. Diana recibe con agrado los consejos de su abuela porque Diana es una danta dócil.
  33. 33. 34 Camilo es un cangrejo. Los cangrejos viven en el mar. Los cangrejos nacen de huevos. Son animales que no tienen columna vertebral. Su cuerpo está cubierto de un caparazón. Camilo tiene muchos amigos como Luisa, la lagartija azul, y Gustavo, el lagarto punteado. Su mejor amiga es Luisa, la lagartija azul. Luisa regaña a Camilo por ser confiado. No parece temerle a nada. Luisa se preocupa por Camilo el cangrejo. Camilo no es un buen nadador. Se mete solo al mar a buscar comida. Luisa lo espera en la orilla. Le pide que no se aleje Camilo, el cangrejo confiado
  34. 34. 35 mucho. Las olas son altas y se lo pueden llevar mar adentro. A Gustavo el lagarto y a Camilo el cangrejo les gusta caminar por la playa. Siempre encuentran algas, hojas y trozos de frutas y pescado. También les gusta apostar carreras. Cuando llueve, el viento es tan fuerte, que Camilo y Gustavo buscan refugio debajo de una palmera o entre las piedras.
  35. 35. 36 Quique es un quetzal. El quetzal es un ave. Tiene una hermosa cola larga. Su cuerpo está cubierto de plumas verdes, rojas y blancas. Mide entre 10 y 15 centímetros. Su cabeza tiene una cresta graciosa. Su pico es de color amarillo. Quique no es de Colombia. Quique es de los bosques de Guatemala. Quique es el ave símbolo de ese país. La palabra quetzal significa “cola larga de plumas brillantes”. Quique vive en el parque natural con toda su familia. Como todas las aves, el quetzal se reproduce por huevos. Los huevos los pone en un nido y los cuidan el macho y la hembra. Quique, el quetzal querido
  36. 36. 37 Quique es un quetzal especial. Come lombrices, gusanos, pequeñas ranas, lagartijas, caracoles, frutas y semillas. ¡Le encanta picotear el queso! Quique come toda clase de quesos. Siempre guarda un bocado para sus hijos. Quique comparte sus alimentos con todas las aves del parque y les da la bienvenida a las aves que llegan por primera vez. También ayuda a las aves heridas. Les lleva comida y las acompaña. Quique es un quetzal muy querido.
  37. 37. 38 Paco es un papagayo. Los papagayos son loros grandes y muy inteligentes. Paco tiene un pico curvo y fuerte, y su plumaje es muy vistoso. Sus colores atraen a los cazadores. Paco puede volar y trepar por las ramas de los árboles frondosos con gran habilidad. Los papagayos necesitan tomar mucha agua fresca durante el día. Paco se alimenta de semillas, granos, insectos, verduras y frutas. Paco el papagayo llegó al parque natural hace unos años. Allí conoció a Paula. Paco y Paula formaron una familia de papagayos. Ellos tienen un bebé llamado Paco, el papagayo paseador
  38. 38. 39 Paquito. Paco y su familia son felices en el parque. A Paco le fascina recorrer el parque. Pasea por todos lados probando semillas de árboles que no conoce. Paco les lleva a Paquito y a Paula pedazos de papaya, patilla y peras. En sus paseos, Paco ha hecho muchos amigos. Su amigo favorito es Quique el quetzal. Quique y Paco vuelan juntos por el parque y comparten su comida con todas las aves.
  39. 39. 40 Berta, Diana, Quique y Paco viven juntos en el parque natural. A todos les encanta ver a Berta la ballena dar saltos y giros por el aire. Un día, el encargado de cuidar la piscina de Berta dejó la puerta abierta. Diana la danta y Quique el quetzal entraron a ver a Berta Berta, Diana, Quique y Paco... amigos inseparables
  40. 40. 41 la ballena más de cerca. Cuando estuvieron al borde de la piscina… ¡¡¡SPLASH!!! ¡Berta la ballena golpeó el agua con su gran cola. ¡Diana y Quique quedaron empapados! El agua estaba helada y los tomó por sorpresa. ¡Berta se echó a reír! Paco el papagayo estaba dando un paseo por las piscinas y oyó el alboroto. Voló hasta donde estaban Diana, Quique y Berta. Paco les preguntó por qué estaban todos mojados. Diana le contó lo que había pasado y Paco dijo: “Lamento haber llegado tarde. Yo también quería un buen chapuzón”. Desde ese día Paco, Diana, Berta y Quique se ven con frecuencia y hablan de sus aventuras en el parque natural. Todos los llaman los amigos inseparables.
  41. 41. 42 Víctor es un venado cola blanca. A los venados también se les llama ciervos. Los venados viven en una manada. La manada es un grupo de familias de venados. El pelo de los venados es liso. Los machos tienen astas que parecen cuernos. Las astas están ubicadas a lado y lado de la frente y crecen cada año. Cuando están jóvenes, las astas se ramifican. Las patas de los venados son delgadas y terminan en pezuñas partidas en dos. El cuello es largo. Los venados se alimentan de hojas, ramas y plantas. Los bebés de los ciervos o venados se llaman cervatos o cervatillos. Víctor, el venado valiente
  42. 42. 43 A Víctor lo llaman el venado valiente. Cuando Víctor era apenas un cervatillo, se enfrentó a un cocodrilo que asustaba a la manada. Todos los animales le temían. Víctor el venado tenía astas muy pequeñas y logró derrotar al cocodrilo. El cocodrilo ya no vive cerca de ellos. Ahora todos pueden vivir en paz. Todos comparten la tierra, los árboles y los frutos.
  43. 43. 44 Lluvia es una llama. Su verdadero nombre es Flavia, pero todos le dicen Lluvia porque es muy llorona. Lluvia llora por muchas razones. Llora cuando hace frío, porque le da pesar que los animales se resfríen o no tengan una casa donde dormir. Lluvia llora cuando hace calor, porque piensa en los animales que tienen sed y no tienen agua para beber. Lluvia también llora cuando es de noche. Ella piensa en los bebés llama que no tienen mamá. Lluvia Lluvia, la llama llorona
  44. 44. 45 llora en el día porque recuerda a otras llamas que no tienen amigos. ¡Lluvia siempre encuentra un motivo para llorar a mares! Un día, llegó al parque natural un joven llama muy apuesto. Lluvia estaba encantada con Llorente. ¡Era muy guapo! Lluvia se puso a llorar. Lluvia pensó que a alguien tan apuesto como Llorente no le iba a gustar una llama llorona. Su amiga Llamarada le dijo que debía dejar de llorar y, más bien, dedicarse a conquistar a Llorente. Ahora Lluvia y Llorente caminan juntos por el parque. Pero Lluvia no dejó de llorar. Ahora llora de risa, porque Llorente es muy gracioso y cuenta cuentos muy divertidos. Así, Flavia será por siempre Lluvia, la llama llorona.
  45. 45. 46 Yayis es una yegua. La yegua es la hembra de la familia de los caballos. Es un animal cuadrúpedo y de tamaño mediano. Las yeguas y los caballos son herbívoros porque se alimentan de hierba, heno y granos. Yayis la yegua vive en una montaña del parque natural. Le gusta trotar por el campo para encontrarse con su amiga Yolanda. Yayis la espera en un arroyo y toman un baño para refrescarse. Entonces, Yayis la yegua le dice: -“Vengo a invitarte a desayunar. Hoy quiero comer algo diferente”. Yayis, la yegua de Yucatán
  46. 46. 47 -“Gracias Yayis”, le responde Yolanda. Las dos se sientan a comer una rica papaya picada con ahuyama y yuca. Yayis y Yolanda conversan y recuerdan con cariño a Yunis, el caballo mayor de la manada. Yunis
  47. 47. 48 les enseñó a comer cosas diferentes cuando iban de cabalgata. También las apoyaba dándoles mucho valor y ánimo cuando tenían que transportar cargas pesadas en su lomo. Al terminar de comer, se van muy contentas, galopando por el campo para reunirse con sus familias. Yayis la yegua se despide de Yolanda. ¡Es agradable tener amigas para compartir un buen desayuno!
  48. 48. 49 Hernando el halcón es un ave con garras o zarpas afiladas. Tiene alas largas y puntiagudas que llegan a medir hasta 115 cm. Su plumaje es oscuro y tiene una vista excelente. Al halcón le encanta comer animales como serpientes, conejos, sapos, lagartos, peces y aves en vuelo. Hernando, el halcón hermoso Hernando el halcón es un ave con
  49. 49. 5050 Al halcón se le conoce como un “ave de rapiña” y vive en todos los continentes, menos en la Antártida. Sus hermanos Hilda y Hugo sienten gran admiración por él. Siempre lo contemplan desde la cima de la montaña. Hernando da giros y círculos perfectos. Su vuelo es hermoso. Cuando siente hambre, cierra las alas y con el pico apunta a tierra. Vuela en picada y cae sobre su presa. La atrapa con sus enormes y fuertes garras.
  50. 50. 51 Su hermano Hugo grita feliz: “¡Eres un gran acróbata, muy ágil y veloz!”. Mientras tanto, sus amigos, Horacio el hipopótamo, Helena la hormiga y Honorato el búho deciden hacerle un homenaje gritando: “¡Hurra, hurra!”. Hilda llega con ricos helados e higos para compartir. Hernando el halcón se siente muy orgulloso. Siempre da buen ejemplo y enseña a los halcones jóvenes a hacer piruetas y a cazar.
  51. 51. 52 Chepito el chimpancé y su hermano Checho viven en el parque natural. Antes vivían en las selvas de África. Los dos chimpancés son muy glotones. Comen hojas, frutas, nueces, raíces, insectos, semillas y bananas por montones. Cuando de comida se trata, siempre trabajan en equipo. A Chepito y a Checho les gusta trepar y saltar entre las ramas y los chamizos de los árboles. Sus brazos largos y fuertes les permiten colgarse por largo rato, mientras escogen los frutos. A Chepito le gusta mucho hacer bromas. Los demás chimpancés están un poco cansados de los Chepito, el chimpancé chistoso
  52. 52. 53 chistes de Chepito. Chepito cree que es muy chistoso. Un día, Checho invitó a Chepito el chimpancé a jugar “La lleva”. Chepito quiso hacerle un chiste a Checho. Lo empujó fuertemente y Checho cayó a un charco de lodo. Pero Chepito no sabía que cerca de allí estaba China la pantera. ¡Qué
  53. 53. 54 susto se llevaron! Chepito se tiró al charco y rescató a Checho. China la pantera no lo pudo atrapar. China se fue del sitio y Chepito trepó de nuevo al árbol. Chepito abrazó a Checho y le dijo: –“Discúlpame. Lo que empezó como un chiste, casi termina en tragedia”. Chepito el chimpancé le dio la mano y con un fuerte chillido, agregó: –“Checho, qué susto he pasado. Ya no seré Chepito, el chimpancé chistoso, sino Chepito, el chimpancé cuidadoso”. Todos al ver que Chepito había reconocido su error, chiflaron de alegría.
  54. 54. 55 Armando es un armadillo. Tiene su cuerpo cubierto de un caparazón fuerte en forma de anillos que parecen escudos. Los animales le temen porque creen que es furioso. Pero esa no es la realidad. Armando es muy amoroso. Es muy dulce con todos los animales y no participa en Armando, el armadillo amoroso
  55. 55. 56 peleas ni enfrentamientos. Armando juega todos los días con sus hijos, Pedro y Patricia. Les enseña a cuidarse de sus enemigos. Para protegerse, los armadillos guardan la cabeza y las patas, y doblan la espalda. ¡Parecen balones! Sus depredadores son los perros, los pumas, los tigrillos y el hombre. Armando ayuda a otros animales a conseguir comida. Armando come peras, mandarinas, moras y fresas. Las recoge en canastos y las ofrece a todos sus amigos. Antes de recoger frutas, Armando revisa con cuidado que no haya peligros. Armando también colabora con el aseo del parque. Ayuda a recoger desperdicios y basuras. Armando es un armadillo que hace las cosas con mucho amor.
  56. 56. 57 Gabriela, la garza golosa Gabriela la garza es un ave blanca y pequeña. Su cuello tiene forma de S, su pico es puntiagudo y sus patas son largas. Vive cerca de pantanos, arroyos y lagunas. Para Gabriela, los más ricos manjares son las ranas, las lagartijas y los insectos.
  57. 57. 58 A Gabriela la garza se le ve caminando todos los días por el parque natural. Un buen día, amaneció con una gran idea. “Quiero tener nuevos amigos”, le dijo Gabriela a su mamá. En su camino se encontró con Eloy el buey, Garabato el caballo y Angarita la vaca. Gabriela les dijo: “¿Me dejan ser su amiga?” y ellos le respondieron: “Por supuesto, ven a pasear con nosotros”.
  58. 58. 59 Gabriela es muy curiosa y observadora. Ella se da cuenta de que los animales espantan los insectos con su cola. Gabriela pensó: “Si las garzas están cerca del ganado, tendrán siempre buena comida”. Gabriela le contó a Gogo, Gastón y Gloria, las garzas más jóvenes del grupo, su forma fácil de conseguir comida. Ahora, todos la llaman la garza golosa. Como ahora abunda la comida, Gabriela la garza decidió ir a otros garzales a enseñar a los más pequeños a conseguir comida caminando con el ganado. Mientras vuela, Gabriela la garza piensa: “Qué bueno es enseñarle a los demás”.
  59. 59. 60 Guillermina es un águila. Todos en el parque natural le temen. Guillermina aparentaba ser muy fuerte, pero está ya muy anciana. A Guillermina le duelen sus garras y el pico le molesta. Vuela lentamente y con frecuencia se le olvida a dónde va. No tiene muchos amigos. Todos la evitan porque le tienen miedo. Se alimenta de ratones, pájaros, peces y serpientes, pero con el pasar del tiempo, a Guillermina le cuesta mucho trabajo cazar su alimento. Hace muchos días que Guillermina no come. Se le escapan todas sus presas. ¡Tiene mucha hambre! ¡Ya sus ojos no le permiten ver con claridad Guillermina, el águila guerrera
  60. 60. 61 y a Guillermina le parece que los ratones corren cada vez más rápido! Un día, Guillermina vio a una serpiente muy, muy larga. “Por fin voy a comer”, pensó Guillermina y se lanzó con rapidez sobre ella. La tomó entre su pico y alzó el vuelo. De pronto, sintió que algo la detenía. Por más que volaba con todas sus fuerzas, no podía tomar altura. Todos en el parque se reían y ella
  61. 61. 62 no entendía qué pasaba. ¡Guillermina había atrapado la manguera de la piscina de Berta la ballena y no una larga serpiente! Pobre Guillermina, cuánta pena sintió. Enrique el erizo y Diana la danta sintieron mucha tristeza y comprendieron que Guillermina estaba anciana, sola y casi ciega. Ellos les contaron a todos los animales lo que sucedía con el águila. El cuidador de los animales la llevó a una jaula cómoda con un nido caliente y mucha comida. Guillermina recibía con alegría las visitas de Diana y Enrique, y agradecía que Irene le llevara frutas y deliciosos bocadillos. Ahora Guillermina puede disfrutar de las hogueras y las fiestas del parque.
  62. 62. 63 Ramón es un ratón. Ramón vive en un rincón, bajo la rueda de un rosal. Ramón teme a los zorros porque comen ratones. Como Ramón es un roedor, tiene dientes grandes y fuertes. Es pequeño y peludo. Sus bigotes le ayudan a explorar y tiene una cola larga como un calcetín. ¡Los perros lo corretean y le hacen pasar grandes sustos! Ramón, el ratón ruidoso
  63. 63. 64 Una tarde, Ramón salió a pasear. Encontró un remo debajo de un trozo de hierro. Tomó el remo y empezó a roer. ¡Ramón estaba haciendo mucho ruido! Sara la serpiente, que dormía su siesta en una rama, se despertó. “¿Essss un perro o essss un burro?”, pensó Sara. “¡Eressss tú, Ramón!”, dijo. “Essssstaba en mi sssssiesta hasta que escuché essssse ruido. Me iré a otra rama sssss tengo mucho sssssueño”, agregó, mientras se desperezaba. Pero Ramón roía y roía sin parar. Despertó también a Enrique el erizo que roncaba junto a una rama. “¿Pero qué haces Ramón?... ¡Ese ruido no me deja roncar! Buscaré otro sitio donde descansar. Pareces un ferrocarril corriendo de prisa”,
  64. 64. 65 exclamó. Ramón roía y roía más rápido y fuerte cada vez. Adela la ardilla lo miró y le preguntó: “¿Por qué roes y roes sin parar?”. Ramón la miró, pero no le contestó. El remo roto quedó. Adela rió y a su cama subió. Cuando rompió el remo, Ramón quedó triste, pero vio una rosa roja en el rosal. Ramón la cortó y se la regaló a su novia, la ratona Rita. Rita reía mientras recibía el regalo de Ramón. Y así volvió Ramón a su rincón, bajo la rueda de un rosal.
  65. 65. 66 Jorge es un jaguar. A los jaguares les encanta caminar, cazar y dormir en los árboles. Los jaguares viven en las selvas húmedas como la selva del Amazonas. Su color es amarillo fuerte, con manchas a las que se les llama rosetas. Las rosetas del jaguar son de color negro, circulares y alargadas. Las orejas son puntiagudas y pequeñas. Sus patas son fuertes y les sirven para correr, trepar y nadar. Las patas delanteras son blancas y las traseras son más oscuras. Jorge fue rescatado de un circo. Estaba muy flaco cuando llegó al parque y tenía mucho miedo de los cuidadores. Pero ahora camina Jorge, el jaguar juguetón
  66. 66. 67 feliz porque sabe que nadie le va a hacer daño. Jorge es muy diferente a los demás jaguares. A Jorge no le gusta cazar. Él prefiere jugar. Se la pasa jugando en su árbol. Juega a las escondidas con Luisa, la lagartija azul y con Sarita la serpiente. Todos encuentran a Jorge fácilmente
  67. 67. 68 porque es difícil esconder sus vistosas rosetas. Un día, Jorge se escondió entre unos juncos muy altos cerca del río. Cuando pasaba por allí Octavio el perezoso, Jorge saltó de entre los juncos y Octavio corrió a toda prisa al árbol. Luisa, Sarita y Jorge no podían creer lo rápido que había corrido Octavio para escapar. ¡Jorge el juguetón había logrado que Octavio fuera, por primera vez, el más veloz!
  68. 68. 69 Las ginetas son parecidas a los gatos. Tienen la cabeza alargada, las patas cortas y la cola larga con anillos oscuros. Gertrudis la gineta come ratones, conejos, serpientes y pájaros. Gertrudis, la gineta genial
  69. 69. 70 Gertrudis la gineta tiene un gran amigo. Su nombre es Gabito, el gorila del parque. Gertrudis y Gabito son buenos cocineros. Preparan gelatinas de muchos sabores y colores. La favorita de Gertrudis es la gelatina de flores. Gabito aprendió a hacer gelatina de girasoles y la decora con geranios. Gabito y Gertrudis compartieron la gelatina con todos sus amigos. A todos les gustó la gelatina de girasoles. Gertrudis y Gabito supieron que Enrique el erizo quiere hacer una biblioteca en el parque, pero no tiene dinero para comprar libros. A Gabito y a Gertrudis se les ocurrió una idea genial: hacer una venta de gelatinas. Con el dinero que reúnan ayudarán a Enrique a comprar
  70. 70. 71 los libros. A Enrique le gustó la idea: “¡Yo les ayudo a preparar gelatinas!”, les dijo. Enrique, Gabito y Gertrudis hicieron muchas gelatinas. Las decoraron con geranios, gladiolos y girasoles. Vendieron muchas gelatinas. Con el dinero compraron muchos libros. Compraron libros de Geografía y Geometría. Compraron cuentos sobre gigantes, gitanos y genios. ¡Este fue un plan genial!
  71. 71. 72 Agüita es un ave de color blanco y sus patas y pico son de color naranja. Las cigüeñas, al igual que otras aves, migran a lugares cálidos durante el invierno. Agüita vive en un humedal del parque. Cuando es verano en Europa, Agüita se va a París, y cuando allá es invierno, Agüita vuelve a Colombia. Agüita aprendió a hablar francés y también habla español. Agüita es una cigüeña bilingüe. En uno de sus viajes, Agüita conoció a Pitágoras, un pingüino que caminaba con un paraguas porque sentía dolor en sus patas. El doctor le formuló ungüento, Agüita, la cigüeña bilingüe
  72. 72. 73 pero el pingüino no podía entender las instrucciones de cómo usarlo, porque estaban escritas en francés. Agüita, como es bilingüe, leyó las instrucciones y le explicó al pingüino cómo usar el ungüento. Así el pingüino pudo curarse de su dolor. Agüita se sintió muy bien de ayudar a uno de los muchos amigos que ha conocido alrededor del mundo.
  73. 73. 74 Celia es una cebra. Las cebras parecen caballos con rayas negras y blancas. Sus parientes viven en África. Celia la cebra llegó al parque natural con sus padres, hermanos y primos. Celia disfruta su vida en el parque. Celia vive en una manada. Se levanta temprano a cepillar los dientes de sus hermanos menores. Usa un cepillo de cerdas suaves. Luego, les cepilla las crines con un cepillo de cerdas gruesas. Al desayuno, les sirve cerezas y ciruelas, sus frutas favoritas. Celia tiene muy pocos amigos porque es una cebra muy celosa. Celia, la cebra celosa
  74. 74. 75 A Celia no le gusta que sus hermanas y hermanos hablen con nadie. Cada vez que Cecilia o Cirilo tratan de hablar con Diana la danta o con Mario el mono, Celia se pone celosa.
  75. 75. 76 Celia tiene un amigo especial. Su nombre es Ciro el cisne. Celia conoció a Ciro un día que paseaba cerca del lago. ¡Celia ama a Ciro! Le parece hermoso y especial. Celia le lleva a Ciro canastos llenos de ciruelas, acelgas, panecillos y cebollas. Le lleva también cerezas maduras. Ciro el cisne le dice a Celia que no puede ser celosa. Le dice que debe dejar que sus hermanos tengan amigos. ¡Ciro aletea de felicidad cada vez que ve a Celia, su cebra favorita!
  76. 76. 77 Zulma es una zarigüeya muy vanidosa. Ella vive sola en un árbol alto del parque natural. Con su cola trepa los árboles. Zulma tiene un hocico alargado y su cabeza tiene Zulma, la zarigüeya de los zapatos azules
  77. 77. 78 forma ovalada. Zulma se alimenta de pequeños insectos, larvas, frutos y raíces. Zulma les tiene mucho miedo a los zorros porque cazan zarigüeyas y ratones. A Zulma le gusta el color azul. Todo lo de Zulma es azul. Tiene una taza azul, zarcillos azules y también un lápiz azul que guarda como un tesoro. Esconde todas sus cosas en un zapallo seco y lo amarra con un lazo azul. ¡Pero lo que más ama Zulma son sus zapatos azules! Un día, al llegar a casa, Zulma la zarigüeya vio que alguien había abierto su zapallo de los tesoros. El lazo estaba tirado, sus zarcillos estaban colgando de una hoja, su taza azul estaba llena de agua y sus zapatos azules no estaban. ¡Se puso furiosa!
  78. 78. 79 De pronto, Zulma vio algo que se movía y trataba de esconderse detrás de una zanahoria. ¡El corazón de Zulma saltó del susto! Zulma tomó con cuidado su lápiz azul y corrió la zanahoria. Y allí estaba. Una zarigüeya bebé, ¡con los zapatos azules puestos! Zulma le preguntó quién era. La bebé contestó que su nombre era Zaida y había perdido a su familia. Zulma la zarigüeya la abrazó. “Me has dado un gran susto, pero no te preocupes, Zaida. Este es tu nuevo hogar y podemos compartir mis zapatos azules”.
  79. 79. 80 Toño es un ñandú. Llegó hace poco a la reserva natural. Él y su familia vivían en Bolivia. La gente confunde a los ñandúes con los avestruces por su gran parecido. Toño, el ñandú soñador
  80. 80. 81 Los ñandúes son aves que prefieren correr en lugar de volar. Y corren muy rápido. Pero Toño no es tan veloz como sus parientes. ¡Toño se distrae con todo lo que ve y se la pasa soñando despierto! Por eso sus amigos lo llaman Toño, el ñandú soñador. Cuando pasa cerca de troncos de leña, Toño se imagina que los leños cobran vida en la noche y bailan a la luz de las estrellas. Cuando camina por un cultivo de champiñones, imagina que, en lugar de comida, los champiñones son los paraguas de gnomos diminutos. Cuando recorre las montañas, desde las altas peñas observa el paisaje y se imagina que sus alas le permiten volar a gran altura.
  81. 81. 82 A Toño le gusta picotear las piñas. Arranca la cáscara de la piña con su fuerte pico y disfruta del jugo dulce, así como de los postres de esta deliciosa fruta que se cosecha una vez al año. Toño imagina que es un cocinero experto y que tiene su propio restaurante. ¡Toño no para de soñar!
  82. 82. 83 Karina es una koala de Australia. Hace poco llegó a la reserva natural con su familia. Los koalas comen eucaliptos. Karina extraña a sus amigos los canguros. Karina es muy especial. Le gusta mantenerse en forma. Practica el karate. El karate es un deporte japonés que parece un combate Karina, la koala karateca
  83. 83. 84 entre dos personas. En karate no se usan armas sino golpes de puños, codos y pies. Karina la koala es una karateca disciplinada. Karina les enseña a Karim y Kika, los koalas más jóvenes, a hacer los ejercicios del karate en un kiosco. El kiosco los protege de la lluvia. Otros animales del parque se acercan al kiosco de los koalas para aprender karate. Mario el mono, Diana la danta y Octavio el perezoso son los más entusiasmados. Luego de hacer las prácticas y correr tres kilómetros, Karina les ofrece a sus amigos tajadas de kiwi y de banano. A los koalas les prepara un kilo de hojas de eucalipto. ¡Es bueno hacer ejercicio y mantenerse en forma!
  84. 84. 85 Calixto es un óryx. Calixto tiene dos cuernos largos, rectos y anillados. Su cara tiene manchas, como si tuviera puesta una máscara. Sus patas son largas y parecen cubiertas por medias blancas. Como Calixto vivía en el desierto, es muy resistente al calor. Calixto, el óryx exagerado
  85. 85. 86 Un día Calixto se perdió en el parque. Empezó a oscurecer y Calixto estaba muy asustado. No había luna ni estrellas en el cielo. Una voz extraña le dijo: “Calixto, soy el fantasma del parque. Te voy a llevar al río y de allí no podrás salir”. Era un fantasma gigantesco, con grandes cuernos y ojos de los que salía fuego. Calixto sintió mucho miedo. De pronto, Calixto sintió una voz suave que le decía: “No temas, Calixto. Quédate en este árbol hasta que amanezca. Mañana tus hermanos vendrán a recogerte. Cierra los ojos y piensa en cosas lindas. Así podrás dormir tranquilo”. Era Zulma la zarigüeya. Al verla, Calixto pensó: “Esta noche está llena de cosas extrañas. Yo nunca había
  86. 86. 87 visto fantasmas ni animales que durmieran colgados de su cola”. Al día siguiente, sus hermanos Félix, Max y Alexandra lo encontraron. ¡Calixto se puso feliz de verlos! No paraba de contarles sobre el fantasma del parque y su nueva amiga Zulma. Los hermanos le dijeron: “Eres un exagerado. No existen los fantasmas ni animales que duerman colgados de la cola”. Pero Calixto sabía bien que Zulma lo había salvado.
  87. 87. 88 William es un wapití o ciervo canadiense. Sus parientes viven en Canadá. ¡William tiene un aspecto muy imponente! Es de gran tamaño y tiene una melena en su cuello. Como Víctor el venado, William tiene astas. Come hierba y cortezas de árboles. Le encanta correr y patear. William, el wapití que jugaba waterpolo
  88. 88. 89 William llegó al parque natural hace unos años con sus primos Walter y Wilfredo, y sus amigas Waleska, Wendy y Waldina. William y sus primos aprendieron a jugar fútbol con Víctor y sus amigos los venados. Practican fútbol casi todos los días. A William le encanta el fútbol, pero cuando juega, queda muy acalorado. Por eso ahora juega fútbol en la quebrada del parque natural. William, Walter y Wilfrido se hacen pases con las astas y meten los goles de cabeza. A ese fútbol se le llama waterpolo. William está organizando un torneo de waterpolo en la reserva natural. Está invitando a todos los animales a aprender este deporte, ¡pero los más pequeños prefieren participar como público!

